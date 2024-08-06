How Much Is ADT a Month?

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Founded in 1874, ADT is an American security company that offers home security systems and professional monitoring services to homes and small businesses. With over 140 years of industry experience, it is one of the most recognizable home security and front door security companies in the US.

Read on to learn more about ADT’s costs in detail, including a breakdown of each of the company’s plans.

How does ADT’s pricing work?

When you purchase an ADT home security system, you are paying for three things: equipment, professional installation and monthly monitoring. Equipment and installation can be paid upfront or through financing, while monitoring requires monthly payments usually tied to a 36-month contract.

The installation fee on most products ADT offers is around $150. Monthly monitoring fees and equipment costs vary depending on the plan and package.

Plans and packages

ADT security systems come in three plan options: Outdoor Video, Front Door Protection and Total Safety. All ADT packages include:

Base

Two door/window sensors

One (1) Google Nest Doorbell

An ADT yard sign

Four (4) ADT window stickers

Access to the ADT+ app

24/7 alarm monitoring plan

Professional installation

Outdoor Video

Outdoor Video is the company’s most basic offering. It includes one Google Nest Cam in addition to the base equipment listed above. The equipment and installation cost for this package starts at $454.29 or $12.62 a month with 36 months of financing. The monitoring cost for this plan starts at $44.99 per month.

Front Door Protection

In addition to the devices every package includes, the Front Door Protection package comes with one Yale smart lock. The Front Door Protection package starts at $461.29 or $12.81 a month with 36 months of financing, and its monitoring plan starts at $44.99 per month.

Total Safety

In addition to everything included in the Front Door Protection package, the Total Safety package includes an additional door/window sensor, three Google Nest Cams and a smoke detector. With this plan, the security camera feed can be viewed live through remote video monitoring. The package also includes customizable alerts.

The Total Safety package starts at $1,101.77 or $30.60 a month with 36 months of financing. Its monitoring plan starts at $44.99 per month.

Add-ons

In addition to the devices included in their prebuilt packages, ADT has a number of gadgets you can add to your plan, including:

Smart thermostats

Temperature sensors (such as heat detectors)[

Carbon monoxide detectors

Smoke detectors

Smart home automation devices such as smart plugs, smart bulbs and Wi-Fi extenders

Motion sensors and motion detectors

Video doorbells

Indoor cameras

Outdoor cameras

How Much is ADT a Month FAQs Can you install an ADT security system by yourself? chevron-down chevron-up The ADT Self Setup can help you cut on installation costs by offering DIY installation. This can also help you customize your system and add flexibility to your setup. The downside is that you have to make sure you install each individual part of the home security system correctly. Self-monitoring options are also available. How does ADT match up to other home security systems? chevron-down chevron-up ADT stands out in our list of the best security systems for its high degree of customizability, allowing you to pick and choose which devices and monitoring plans you want to add to ADT’s prebuilt package. This allows you to also cut down costs by adding only what you absolutely need to your home security system. Does ADT offer a money-back guarantee? chevron-down chevron-up If ADT is unable to resolve any installation/service-related concern during the six months following installation, they will refund the installation charge and/or any monitoring fees you have paid.