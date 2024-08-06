How Much Is ADT a Month?
Founded in 1874, ADT is an American security company that offers home security systems and professional monitoring services to homes and small businesses. With over 140 years of industry experience, it is one of the most recognizable home security and front door security companies in the US.
Read on to learn more about ADT’s costs in detail, including a breakdown of each of the company’s plans.
How does ADT’s pricing work?
When you purchase an ADT home security system, you are paying for three things: equipment, professional installation and monthly monitoring. Equipment and installation can be paid upfront or through financing, while monitoring requires monthly payments usually tied to a 36-month contract.
The installation fee on most products ADT offers is around $150. Monthly monitoring fees and equipment costs vary depending on the plan and package.
Plans and packages
ADT security systems come in three plan options: Outdoor Video, Front Door Protection and Total Safety. All ADT packages include:
- Base
- Two door/window sensors
- One (1) Google Nest Doorbell
- An ADT yard sign
- Four (4) ADT window stickers
- Access to the ADT+ app
- 24/7 alarm monitoring plan
- Professional installation
Outdoor Video
Outdoor Video is the company’s most basic offering. It includes one Google Nest Cam in addition to the base equipment listed above. The equipment and installation cost for this package starts at $454.29 or $12.62 a month with 36 months of financing. The monitoring cost for this plan starts at $44.99 per month.
Front Door Protection
In addition to the devices every package includes, the Front Door Protection package comes with one Yale smart lock. The Front Door Protection package starts at $461.29 or $12.81 a month with 36 months of financing, and its monitoring plan starts at $44.99 per month.
Total Safety
In addition to everything included in the Front Door Protection package, the Total Safety package includes an additional door/window sensor, three Google Nest Cams and a smoke detector. With this plan, the security camera feed can be viewed live through remote video monitoring. The package also includes customizable alerts.
The Total Safety package starts at $1,101.77 or $30.60 a month with 36 months of financing. Its monitoring plan starts at $44.99 per month.
Add-ons
In addition to the devices included in their prebuilt packages, ADT has a number of gadgets you can add to your plan, including:
- Smart thermostats
- Temperature sensors (such as heat detectors)[
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Smoke detectors
- Smart home automation devices such as smart plugs, smart bulbs and Wi-Fi extenders
- Motion sensors and motion detectors
- Video doorbells
- Indoor cameras
- Outdoor cameras