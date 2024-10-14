Avatar

Víctor Rosario

Víctor Rosario is a Staff Writer at Money Group, where he writes and edits a wide range of topics related to personal finance. He is also a frequent contributor to ConsumersAdvocate.org, having reviewed hundreds of companies in everything from home warranties, credit card companies and pet insurance to television streaming services, antivirus software and gold IRAs.

Victor is passionate about demystifying personal finance, inspiring financial confidence, and helping people make good financial decisions which pave their way toward a more secure and prosperous future.

Víctor has a B.A. in Hispanic Studies from the University of Puerto Rico. When he’s not working on finance-related content, Víctor enjoys blogging about his local music scene and reading postmodern fiction. His pipe dream is owning a grindhouse movie theater.

Education

University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus

VÍCTOR’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Budgeting big expenses for the next quarter in advance can help avoid having multiple financial stressors on one paycheck.

