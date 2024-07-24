Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

The advent of smart technology has permeated virtually every aspect of our daily lives. Home security is the most recent component of this trend, making efficient smart home functionality and having a good security system almost synonymous in the 21st century.

Smart door locks have become appealing to homeowners for their ease of use and added benefits, but are still a relatively new concept to some. Read on to learn more about smart locks and how they can improve your home security setup.

What is a smart lock?

A smart lock is an electromechanical lock that can lock or unlock a door based on prompts from a pin code, biometric sensor, key card or key fob. In any case, it allows keyless entry into your home, replacing the need for a traditional key. Smart locks can also give you remote access to the locks of your home, allowing you to auto-lock your home from a mobile app.

Smart locks can allow homeowners to grant virtual access to third parties through virtual keys, which can be accessed through a Wi-Fi connection or a Bluetooth enabled mobile device such as a smartphone. In the case of a keypad, the code can also be memorized or sent through a text messaging service, essentially removing the need of ever leaving a spare key.

History of smart locks

The first lock that could possibly be described as “smart” was the time-delay combination lock, invented by James Sargent in 1880. Sargent had already invented the first commercially successful changeable combination lock in 1857 and had founded the Sargent and Greenleaf Company in 1865.

His time-delay combination lock featured a timer that delayed unlocking by a preset time. This was used as an armed robbery deterrent, as robbers could not force clerks to open a safe until the set time was completed. The fact that the lock could “remember” each time a safe was unlocked and reset the timer makes it the ancestor of modern smart locks today.

How smart locks work

Modern smart locks made for homes are usually installed on existing locks, most often on front doors. This way, the smart lock controls the original deadbolt and works just as a traditional lock, but replacing the physical key with other types of authentication.

Smart locks can also offer compatibility with other smart home devices such as your security cameras and smart doorbells. As part of your smart home system, these devices can communicate through their built-in Wi-Fi, strengthening your home automation setup.

Your smart lock can also provide you with added security while you are not at home, giving you notifications through your smartphone app when someone uses it to enter your home and enabling you to remotely lock your doors.

Types of smart locks

Most smart locks are similar in nature and only differ by their authentication method and the way they communicate with other devices. Some have a touchscreen instead of a keypad, while others are enabled to interact with virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Although most smart locks communicate through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, some use smart home protocols such as Z-Wave or Matter.

At the end of the day, the best smart lock for you will depend on your existing setup, your security needs and the software framework your devices already use. Whichever you choose, smart locks can add security and functionality to your home and add peace of mind to your daily life.