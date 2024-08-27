How to Set Up Nest Doorbell

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Google Nest is a series of smart home products that includes smart speakers, thermostats, smoke detectors, security systems, and more. The Google Nest Doorbell is a Wi-Fi-integrated video doorbell that notifies you when a visitor is at your front door.

Although you can hire a professional to install your video doorbell, you can also do it yourself. Read on for a step-by-step list of instructions to install a new wired Nest Doorbell.

How to install Nest doorbell

Step 1: Make sure your doorbell is compatible

Google Nest Hello video doorbells do not need an existing doorbell to work and can be installed in homes without connecting to one. However, if you do want to connect it to an existing doorbell system, keep in mind that they are designed to work with low-voltage doorbell wires.

To install a Nest Doorbell optimally, you will also need a Wi-Fi network that has at least 2 megabits of upload speed to ensure the best possible quality for the doorbell camera. For more information on your doorbell’s compatibility, make sure to check Nest’s compatibility checker.

Step 2: Download the Nest app

If you’ve never used a Nest product before, you’ll need to download the brand’s app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store onto your smartphone or tablet. This will allow you to register your Nest camera and give it access to your Wi-Fi network. You can do this by scanning the QR code located in the back of the device.

The Nest app will also help you in the process of installing your Nest wired doorbell by providing a tutorial and troubleshooting advice. Refer to the app to confirm that your doorbell is connected to the internet before moving on.

Step 3: Connect your video doorbell to your doorbell chime

Feel free to skip this step if you don’t have a doorbell installed in your home. Otherwise, go to your breaker box to turn off the electricity going to your doorbell. Then, open your doorbell’s chime box and note how many wires there are and how they are connected. You can take a picture to help you with this process.

Next, input the information of your existing chime box on the Nest app when it is requested. The wiring in your chime box can vary, so make sure you input the correct information before continuing.

Step 4: Install Nest doorbell to your front door wall

Mark the screw holes with the wall plate, using the included wedge to put your camera at an angle if needed. Then, drill the openings for the screws, making sure the Nest logo of your wall mount is at the bottom. The wall anchors and masonry drill bit included with the kit should help if you’re drilling into a hard material like stucco.

If you have an existing chime box, connect the wires to your Nest doorbell with the wires facing up. Use the wire extenders included with the box if needed. Tuck the excess wire into the opening and push your Nest doorbell into the mount until it clicks.

Step 5: Turn your power back on

Turn on your breaker, making sure your Nest doorbell turns on with it. Consult the app for any troubleshooting instructions if the doorbell does not turn on right away. You can then tell the app the appropriate door that the doorbell will be assigned to and connect it to the Wi-Fi network, searching for your network name and inputting your password.

If your doorbell can’t identify your Wi-Fi signal, your router may be too far away. The Nest app will do a test to check your video quality and make sure your chime is working properly.

