Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Best for Pets With Mobility Issues

We selected Pets Best as one of our choices for the best pet insurance companies of 2021 because it’s one of the few insurers that provides coverage for wheelchairs and prosthetics for pets with mobility issues. If you have a breed that is prone to limb or ligament issues, such as hip dysplasia or degenerative joint disorders, it could be a good option for you.

The company’s policies are also more customizable than most. They offer an unusually wide range of deductibles, along with the option for unlimited annual coverage. Those choices provide a lot of flexibility, particularly to those who want extensive coverage — and are willing to pay for it.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros Coverage provided for prosthetics and wheelchairs

Broad range of deductibles

Coverage available to pets as young as seven weeks with no upper age limit Cons Slow claims processing

Parasite treatments not covered

Limited annual benefit options

Policies cannot be adjusted until renewal date

Pros Explained

Coverage provided for prosthetic and wheelchairs

Not all companies will cover prosthetic devices or wheelchairs, but these mobility tools are covered by Pets Best when they’re prescribed by a licensed veterinarian for a qualifying condition, such as an amputation after an accident.

Broad range of deductibles

Pet insurers often have a limited range of deductibles; typically, they range between $250 and $1,000. With Pets Best, you have more options. You can choose a deductible as low as $50 or as high as $1,000, so you can select one that gives you the premium and benefits you want.

Coverage available to pets as young as seven weeks with no upper age limit

Pets Best insures pets as young as seven weeks, which is younger than most companies cover. Plus, there’s no upper age limit, so you can get coverage for your senior pets.

Cons Explained

Slow claims processing

While customer reviews sometimes praise the ease of filing claims with Pets Best, the company is much slower to pay than some competitors, who reimburse claims within a few days. According to the company, customers should allow 39 to 45 days for processing. For a hefty vet’s bill, that relatively long period could be inconvenient — and potentially costly if it forces you to incur interest charges by carrying the expense over on your credit card.

Parasite treatments are not covered

Unlike some other companies, Pets Best excludes treatments for parasites, including fleas, ticks, heartworms, hookworms and giardia. These are common parasites that can affect even healthy dogs and cats following veterinary preventive care recommendations, and treatments can be costly.

Limited annual benefit options

Pets Best only has two annual benefit options: $5,000 or unlimited. Some pet owners may find the $5,000 limit too low, while unlimited coverage may be unnecessary and expensive. Other companies offer more annual maximum options, such as $5,000, $7,000 and $10,000.

Policies cannot be adjusted until renewal date

With most companies, you can adjust your coverage — such as increasing your annual benefit or reducing your deductible — at any time. However, Pets Best doesn’t allow that. You can only change your reimbursement percentage, annual benefit, deductible or riders at the time of renewal.

Pets Best Plans

Pets Best has multiple plans to choose from. It has three levels of accident and illness coverage, a basic accident-only plan and two wellness options.

Essential

The Essential plan is for accidents and injuries, and covers costs like emergency care and surgeries. It does not cover accident and illness exam fees, rehabilitative care, acupuncture or other alternative therapies.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

$5,000 or Unlimited Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80% or 90%

70%, 80% or 90% Deductibles: $50 to $1,000

Plus

The Plus plan offers the same coverage as the Essential plan, but it also will reimburse you for veterinary exam fees to diagnose or treat your pet for qualifying accidents or injuries.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

$5,000 or Unlimited Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80% or 90%

70%, 80% or 90% Deductibles: $50 to $1,000

Elite

The Elite plan is a step up from the Plus plan and includes coverage for rehabilitative care, acupuncture and other alternative therapies.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

$5,000 or Unlimited Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80% or 90%

70%, 80% or 90% Deductibles: $50 to $1,000

Accident-Only

Pets Best’s accident-only plan is a policy that provides coverage solely for the treatment of accidents, such as broken bones or toxic ingestion. It does not provide coverage for illnesses like cancer, arthritis or dental disease.

Annual Maximum: $10,000

$10,000 Reimbursement Options: 90%

90% Deductibles: $250

Routine Care

Pets Best has two optional routine care plans you can add to your policy:

BestWellness: This plan provides a total annual benefit of $305. It covers a specific amount for certain preventative care services, such as rabies vaccines, microchips and wellness exams.

This plan provides a total annual benefit of $305. It covers a specific amount for certain preventative care services, such as rabies vaccines, microchips and wellness exams. EssentialWellness: The EssentialWellness plan provides total annual benefits of $535, and provides a higher level of reimbursement for covered services than the BestWellness plan. It also reimburses customers for teeth cleanings and spay or neuter procedures.

Pets Best Pricing Tier

In a past price survey, we found Pets Best’s premiums to be in the average range for the companies we examined. To give you an idea of what premiums to expect, we gathered quotes for dogs and cats of different ages and breeds.

Rate quotes are for a pet owner in Orlando, FL, and are based on an Essentials plan with a $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, a $500 deductible and a 70% reimbursement percentage. As you get quotes for your own pet, your premiums may be different because they’re based on factors like your location, pet breed and age.

Sample monthly pricing for dogs

1 year old 5 years old 10 years old 15 years old Cocker Spaniel $13.44 $18.11 $46.42 $57.79 Labrador Retriever $17.60 $23.73 $60.81 $75.71 Pomeranian $11.28 $14.24 $37.74 $49.89

Sample pricing for cats

1 year old 5 years old 10 years old 15 years old Domestic Shorthair $6.79 $8.06 $18.69 $30.80 Maine Coon $8.61 $10.87 $26.52 $38.08 Russian Blue $6.68 $6.68 $13.98 $28.00

Discounts

Pets Best offers the following discounts:

Multiple pet discount: 5% off premiums when you enroll two or more pets

5% off premiums when you enroll two or more pets Military discount: 10% discount for military service members

10% discount for military service members Annual payment discount: You can receive an additional discount by opting for annual payments rather than paying your premiums monthly, quarterly or semiannually.

Discounts are not available in all states. While discounts can be combined, the maximum allowable discount is 12%.

Pets Best Financial Stability

When shopping for a pet insurer, it can give you peace of mind to know that the company is financially secure and can afford to pay out future claims. You can find this information out by checking the company’s Financial Strength Rating from credit rating agencies like AM Best or Demotech.

Pets Best’s policies are underwritten by the American Pet Insurance Company. Although American Pet Insurance Company hasn’t been evaluated by AM Best, it has an A (Exceptional) rating from Demotech.

Pets Best Accessibility

Pet insurers typically offer educational resources on their sites, and Pets Best is no exception. It has a blog with information articles, comprehensive guides for new owners, a vet locator tool and an online quote tool.

Pets Best also has a mobile app you can use to access the 24/7 Vet helpline. Included with your policy, the hotline can provide answers to questions you have about your pet’s health at no extra cost.

Pets Best does offer an online chat feature but, unlike other companies, it doesn’t have 24/7 customer support.

Availability

Pets Best pet insurance is available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Contact Information

Customer support is available by phone or online chat. To reach a customer service representative, call 877-738-7237 during Pets Best’s business hours.

Customer service is only available during the following times:

Monday through Friday: 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. MST

6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. MST Saturday: 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. MST

User Experience

As a Pets Best policyholder, you can use your online account or the mobile app to manage your policy and make payments. Claims can be submitted through the app, online, fax or mail.

Coverage Limitations

Only dogs and cats seven weeks old or older are eligible for Pets Best’s policies. There is no upper age limit for coverage.

Pets Best Customer Satisfaction

Pets Best pet insurance reviews from its customers are about average. Policyholders often mention the ease of the claims process, but often complain about lengthy processing times. On TrustPilot, Pets Best’s TrustScore is 3.8 out of 5 based on over 2,000 reviews, which is “great,” according to TrustPilot’s scale.

Pets Best is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and has a score of 2.4 out of 5 — slightly lower than average — based on approximately 160 reviews. In May 2020, the Better Business Bureau posted an alert that it recognized a pattern of complaints from customers regarding the length of time between filing a complaint and receiving reimbursement.

Pets Best FAQ Does Pets Best have per-condition or lifetime maximums? chevron-down chevron-up Pets Best does not have per-condition or lifetime limits on reimbursement. Your policy will reimburse you based on the annual benefit amount and reimbursement percentage you select when you enroll your pet. Will my Pets Best policy change as my pets age? chevron-down chevron-up While your premiums will increase as your pet ages, your policy will not change. Pets Best doesn't adjust coverages or reimbursement levels based on age. How do I cancel my Pets Best policy? chevron-down chevron-up If you decide to cancel your policy, you can fill out an online form, call customer service or mail a written notice. Your policy will be canceled the day Pets Best receives your notification.

How We Evaluated Pets Best Insurance

To review Pets Best pet insurance, we looked at the following factors:

Typical premiums

Plan options

Reimbursement amounts

Annual and lifetime caps

Policy exclusions and restrictions

Wellness benefits

Customer support

Customer reviews

Third-party ratings

Summary of Money’s Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Even if you have pet insurance, the cost of treatments for dogs and cats that are ill or injured in an accident can be quite expensive. And if your pet needs mobility assistance, you may find that typical pet insurance companies don’t cover devices like prosthetics or wheelchairs.

With Pets Best, you can get coverage that includes reimbursement for mobility devices. It has multiple annual maximums, reimbursement levels and deductibles to choose from so you can find a plan that meets your budget. However, you should be aware that Pets Best’s can take several weeks to process your claims and issue you a check.

Before enrolling in a policy from Pets Best or any other insurer, carefully read your loan agreement and claims processing information to make sure you pick a plan that meets your pet’s needs.