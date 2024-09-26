Avatar

Joan Pabón is a seasoned writer and editor with considerable experience in insurance topics. In 2014, she began her professional journey as an interpreter for a benefits administrator. This role exposed her to the intricate world of personal finance, as she assisted participants in understanding and enrolling in health insurance, disability insurance and 401k plans. It was during this time that Joan recognized the importance of financial literacy and discovered her passion for explaining complex topics in an accessible manner.

Subsequently, Joan transitioned to translator and editor roles at higher education institutions. In these positions, she undertook the task of translating diverse content for both print and online publications. This experience helped broaden her expertise in finance, particularly banking and digital marketing.

Joan began her career as a general finance writer and editor for Money Group with the online review website ConsumersAdvocate.org in 2017. A year later, she ventured into the realm of insurance content creation for Insurance Blog by Chris (IBBC), an endeavor founded by insurance broker Chris Huntley. This marked the genesis of her specialized interest in insurance topics.

Joan started overseeing insurance content creation for Money.com in 2019. There, she harnessed her research and editing skills to lead a team of writers in creating comprehensive articles covering various insurance topics, from life insurance and long-term care insurance to an array of property and casualty products (car, pet, home, renters, RV and even boat insurance).

Her contributions as a writer and editor have been featured in well-known online publications such as MSN Money, Yahoo Finance, Miami Herald, Sacramento Bee, and Kansas City Star.

Joan's practical experience is complemented by a solid academic foundation. She pursued studies in English Literature at the University of Puerto Rico in Rio Piedras, where she first discovered her passion for writing. She later earned a Master of Arts degree in Translation Studies from the same university, further refining her research and analytical skills.

Education

University of Puerto Rico

Awards

Best Translation into English (2021) from the UPR's Graduate Program in Translation

JOAN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Knowing exactly how much you earn and how you spend is essential for reaching any financial goal.

