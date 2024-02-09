How Much Does a Maine Coon Cat Cost

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

The Maine Coon cat is one of the largest domesticated cat breeds, only dwarfed by the Savannah in size. Because of this and its gentle giant demeanor, the Maine Coon breed is one of the most coveted cat breeds in the US. But what are the costs associated with owning and maintaining a Maine Coon cat? Read on for a detailed look into the expenses related to this big cat.

Initial cost of a Main Coon Cat

Adopting or purchasing a Maine Coon cat

The first thing to consider is that the price of a Maine Coon cat is directly related to where you purchase it. Adoption from a shelter is cheaper but few shelters have many purebred cats available. The cost of a Maine Coon kitten from a reputable breeder will be higher; the average price range of purchasing from a purebred Maine Coon breeder with a cattery could be anywhere between $1,000 to $2,000.

Initial veterinary care costs

Having your Maine Coon neutered or spayed, dewormed and vaccinated carry costs with which every potential cat owner will have to deal. These vet bills are usually not covered by pet insurance and are costs that you should factor into your decision of wanting to own this specific cat breed. You might also want to consider microchipping your cat in case it gets lost.

Initial materials and supplies

Apart from spaying/neutering and vaccinations, another cost related to being a pet parent is the initial cost of supplies. This includes stocking up on high-quality cat food, buying a litter box and water bowl as well as anything else you think you might need to have your house cat feel comfortable. These may be obvious, but it's important to factor in these additional costs to the budget, especially considering that Maine Coon cats are of a large size and will require special attention.

Other costs related to a Maine Coon cat

Health issues

As a large adult cat, Maine Coons are predisposed to certain health conditions such as hip dysplasia. Be sure to bring them in for regular check-ups and have an emergency fund for any unforeseen health conditions that may rise.

Toys

Maine Coon cats are high-energy and require toys to keep them healthy and engaged. There’s many options regarding cat toys so make sure to test which one your Maine Coon prefers.

Diet

Maine Coons require a protein-rich diet and the food costs associated with it can be more expensive than those of your average cat. Whether preferring to feed it dry or wet food, make sure to include ingredients such as chicken, fish and lamb as part of your cat’s diet.

