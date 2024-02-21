Best Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets of 2024

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner (855) 540-3614 VIEW PLANS Get up to 90% back at any vet

Do you have more than one pet and want pet insurance for all of them? Luckily, some of the best pet insurance companies offer multi-pet perks, such as discounts on your premiums.

We reviewed numerous insurers to find the ones that offer the best benefits for your pack. Here’s the lineup of the best pet insurance for multiple pets.

Our Top Picks for the Best Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets

MetLife : Best Overall for Multiple Pets

Best Overall for Multiple Pets Spot: Best Value for Multiple Pets

Best Value for Multiple Pets Embrace: Best for Customizable Options

Best for Customizable Options ASPCA: Best Comprehensive Multi-Pet Plan

Best Comprehensive Multi-Pet Plan Nationwide: Best for Multiple Exotic Pets

Best Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets Reviews

Sample quotes below are based on monthly costs for accident and illness policies with a $500 deductible, 80% reimbursement rate and $5,000 annual limit. The pets are medium mixed-breed dogs and domestic shorthair cats living in North Carolina.

Best Overall for Multiple Pets: MetLife Our Partner View Plans

Pros Offers a family plan for up to three pets

Can choose to insure pets on the same or separate policies

Offers a multi-pet discount on individual policies Cons No accident-only option

Terms and waiting periods can vary by underwriter

Policy options Accident and illness, wellness rider Multi-pet discount 5% for 2 pets, 10% for 3+ pets (only on individual policies) Sample premium for two dogs $40.50 (family plan) or $56.59 (two individual plans) Sample premium for two cats $25.79 (family plan) or $39.61 (two individual plans)

We chose MetLife as the best pet insurance for multiple pets overall because you can save a significant amount of money by getting a family plan instead of individual plans for each pet.

With a family plan, all insured pets will have one premium with a shared deductible and coverage. And you can insure cats and dogs on the same policy. If you’d rather be able to customize your coverage for each pet, you can buy individual plans instead and receive a multi-pet discount.

Best Value for Multiple Pets - Spot Our Partner View Plans

Pros Affordable multi-pet plans

Cheaper rates for paying annually

Unlimited annual benefit option

Affordable preventative care add-ons Cons Some breeds are considerably more expensive

Charges a transaction fee unless you pay your premium annually

Policy options Accident and illness, accident-only, wellness rider Multi-pet discount 10% for each additional pet Sample premium for two dogs $36.71 Sample premium for two cats $19.53

Spot pet insurance was the most affordable option we found when retrieving sample quotes. It was cheaper for both domestic shorthair cats and mixed-breed dogs, and it offers affordable wellness coverage you can add to your policy to get reimbursed for routine care, such as vaccines, annual checkups and dental cleanings. However, quotes for other breeds were more expensive, so your price may vary.

Spot’s multi-pet discount is generous at 10% for each additional pet you insure. Plus, you can save even more money if you pay for the policy upfront for the year rather than monthly.

Best for Customizable Options: Embrace View Plans

Pros Offers a lot of discounts

Short two-day waiting period for accidents

Unlimited annual reimbursement option Cons Quotes were more expensive

Only covers up to $1,000 per year for dental illness

Policy options Accident and illness, accident-only, wellness rewards rider Multi-pet discount 10% for each additional pet Sample premium for two dogs $63.86 Sample premium for two cats $48.42

Embrace pet insurance is a great option that offers accident-and-illness and accident-only plans. It has various annual reimbursement limit options ranging from $5,000 to unlimited. Its deductibles range from $100 to $1,000.

Our sample quotes for Embrace were more expensive than those of some other companies on this list, but you may qualify for other discounts, such as military or healthy pet discounts. Embrace’s multi-pet discount is the highest that most companies offer, at 10%.

Best for Comprehensive Multi-Pet Plan: ASPCA View Plans

Pros Affordable multi-pet plans

Cheaper rates for paying annually

30-Day money-back guarantee

Plan covers hereditary conditions, behavioral issues and alternative therapies Cons Highest annual coverage limit is $10,000

Only three deductible options

Policy options Accident and illness, accident-only, wellness rider Multi-pet discount 10% for each additional pet Sample premium for two dogs $37.09 Sample premium for two cats $20.83

ASPCA earned a spot on our list of the best companies for multiple pets because it offers affordable, comprehensive plans. Insuring more than one pet with ASPCA gets you a 10% discount on all additional pets. The sample quotes we received were more affordable than the rates many other companies offered.

Best for Multiple Exotic Pets: Nationwide View Plans

Pros Unlimited annual coverage option

Offers pet insurance for exotic pets

Multi-pet discount increases if you have more pets Cons Can’t get quotes for exotic pets online

Expensive for dogs

Policy options Accident and illness, accident-only, wellness rider Multi-pet discount 5% for 2-3 pets, 10% for 4+ pets Sample premium for two dogs $73.90 Sample premium for two cats $37.58

Nationwide is our top pick for exotic pet parents. Since the needs of each pet differ, Nationwide offers customized coverage for pet care based on the type of pet you have. It has three categories: birds, small mammals, and reptiles and amphibians.

While the multi-pet discount is only 5% if you have two to three pets, the discount increases to 10% if you insure four or more. Nationwide may not be the best option if you have multiple dogs because the price was higher than some other companies’ prices. However, the quotes for cats were more affordable.

Other Companies We Considered

The following list contains other companies that may be worth considering for multi-pet insurance:

Lemonade: 5% multi-pet discount

5% multi-pet discount Figo: 5% multi-pet discount on each pet’s policy

5% multi-pet discount on each pet’s policy Prudent Pet: 10% multi-pet discount on each pet’s policy

10% multi-pet discount on each pet’s policy Pumpkin: 10% multi-pet discount for each additional pet you enroll

Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets Guide

Having multiple pets is extremely rewarding but also means extra vet bills. Luckily, pet insurance can help protect you financially from unexpected veterinary treatment for all of your furry friends.

Here’s more information about insuring multiple pets.

How does pet insurance for multiple pets work?

Multi-pet insurance works similarly to insurance for one pet. However, you can insure multiple pets in a few different ways.

Separate policies for each pet: Most companies require you to get separate policies for each pet. If you buy them all from the same company, you can usually manage them under the same account. However, they will have separate premiums, deductibles and coverage limits. An upside is that you can customize your coverage for each pet. Plus, many companies offer multi-pet discounts.

Multiple pets on one policy: Some companies allow you to insure multiple pets on the same policy. This would mean you’d have one premium and one deductible for all your pets. A downside to this is that you may not be able to customize your coverage for each pet; they will likely all have the same coverage.

What does pet insurance for multiple pets cover?

Pet insurance for multiple pets covers treatment for accidents and illnesses for all insured pets. Coverage works the same as a policy that covers one pet. You can choose from accident-only plans or accident and illness plans. You may also be able to add a wellness rider for each pet.

Here are some examples of what accident and illness pet insurance covers:

Injuries

Illnesses

Emergency treatment

Dental emergencies

X-rays and other imaging

Hospitalization

Cancer

Allergies

Prescription medication

Can the insurance policy be customized for each pet?

Pet insurance companies typically allow you to customize your coverage for each pet you insure. For example, you may want accident and illness coverage for one dog but accident-only coverage for your other dog.

The only time you wouldn’t be able to customize each pet’s coverage is if you insure them all on one policy. In that case, they’ll all have the same coverage, premium, deductible and limits.

How much is a pet insurance policy for multiple pets

The average cost of pet insurance for multiple pets is around $36 to $70 for two dogs and around $19 to $48 for two cats. Pet insurance costs can vary based on the following factors:

Type of pets you insure (cats are usually cheaper)

Location

Pet breeds and ages

Coverage options

Annual coverage limits

Annual deductible

Reimbursement rate

Eligible discounts

Insurance provider

The table below includes sample monthly premiums for multiple pets.

Company Multi-pet discount Sample premium for two dogs Sample premium for two cats Sample premium for one cat and one dog MetLife 5% for 2 pets, 10% for 3+ pets (only on individual policies) $40.50 (family plan) or $56.59 (individual plans) $25.79 (family plan) or $39.61 (individual plans) $33.15 (family plan) or $48.32 (individual plans) Nationwide 5% for 2-3 pets, 10% for 4+ pets $73.90 $37.58 $55.74 Embrace 10% for each additional pet $63.86 $48.42 $56.14 Spot 10% for each additional pet $36.71 $19.53 $28.57 ASPCA 10% for each additional pet $37.09 $20.83 $29.39

How do you compare pet insurance for multiple pets?

Before you settle on a pet insurance company, it’s important to compare your options to find the best deal. Consider the following factors when buying pet insurance for multiple pets:

Policy structure: Determine if the company lets you buy one policy for all your pets or requires separate policies.

Multi-pet discount: Multi-pet discounts typically range from 5% to 10% off each policy. Some companies apply the discount to all policies, while others only apply it to the additional pets you add.

Claim process: You may take your pets to the vet at the same time but likely need to submit claims for each pet separately. Inquire about each company’s claim process and look for simple and easy ones.

Customization: All pets have different needs. Customization may be important if you want more coverage for one of your pets.

Coverage options: Pet insurance coverage can differ by company, so review each company’s list of covered services and policy options.

Waiting period: A pet insurance waiting period is the time you have to wait after you purchase a policy until your coverage becomes effective. These can vary by company, but shorter waiting periods are better.

Exclusions: All pet insurance companies have exclusions (like pre-existing conditions). Before buying a policy, ensure you know what pet insurance won’t cover so there are no surprises when it comes time to file a claim.

Wellness plan options: Many insurers offer wellness plans you can add to your policy to get coverage for routine and preventative veterinary care. See what each company’s wellness plan add-on covers and costs — they vary significantly by company.

Cost: Cost is one of the most important factors when shopping for a multi-pet policy. Get quotes from multiple companies and compare the costs and coverage to find the best deal.

Is a multi-pet insurance policy worth it?

A multiple-pet insurance policy may be worth it for you so all your pets can be covered. While the cost adds up with the more pets you insure, multi-pet discounts typically range from around 5% to 10% off.

When deciding if it’s worth it, consider the cost of a policy, its benefits and your pet’s needs.

Does pet insurance cover multiple pets? chevron-down chevron-up Pet insurance plans help cover the cost of vet visits for one pet. However, you can purchase coverage for multiple pets by buying separate policies for each pet you want to insure. Some companies also allow you to add your pets to the same policy — it depends on the insurer. Can I bundle pet insurance to cover multiple pets? chevron-down chevron-up You can purchase pet insurance for multiple pets from the same insurance company. This will allow you to manage your policies with one account, and the company may offer you a multi-pet discount. What is the best pet insurance for multiple pets? chevron-down chevron-up The best pet healthcare companies for pet owners with multiple pets include MetLife, Spot, Embrace, Nationwide and ASPCA. All of these companies offer a multi-pet discount or other incentives for insuring more than one pet with them. Before choosing a policy, get pet insurance quotes from multiple companies to compare coverage and cost to make sure you get a good deal. Is there a discount for insuring multiple pets? chevron-down chevron-up Some — but not all — pet health insurance companies offer a discount for insuring multiple pets. It usually ranges from 5% to 10% off. Before choosing a company, review its multi-pet options to see if it offers any incentives.

How We Chose the Best Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets

To determine our list of the best pet insurance companies for multiple pets, we considered the following factors:

Multi-pet policy options: Your multi-pet insurance policy options can vary by company. Some allow you to insure them all on one policy, while others require you to get separate policies. We analyzed policy options from numerous companies to find favorable and affordable pet insurance for multiple pets.

Multi-pet discounts and benefits: Not all pet insurance companies offer multi-pet discounts. We favored companies that offer the highest discounts for insuring multiple pets.

General coverage: We considered the companies’ coverage options and exclusions to ensure they offer a good value.

Customer experience: We favored companies with easy quoting and sign-up processes.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets