Alison Tobin

EditorInsurance, Loans
Joined December 2019

Alison joined Money Group as an editor in 2022 and has been covering the ins and outs of insurance since 2017. Throughout that time, Alison has learned about and analyzed what consumers think of their insurance companies and policies. She recognizes that many aspects of insurance are confusing and strives to provide clarity. She now applies her experience and perspective to a broad variety of financial topics ranging from home warranties to moving to debt and more.

Alison began her professional career as a journalist for local newspapers in Massachusetts. She covered local events, new businesses, charity events and profiles.

Following that, she worked at the insurtech startup Clearsurance, an insurance company review and rating platform that published proprietary data and educational content geared toward consumers. She primarily covered auto, home, life and pet insurance, and worked on an annual ranking of the best insurance companies based on independent customer reviews.

Alison has also written and edited insurance and loan content for a wide range of other websites. Her writing, editing and research work has been featured in MSN, Apple News, Yahoo Finance, AP News, PropertyCasualty360, USA Today, 24/7 Wall St., The Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee and various other local publications across the U.S.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and media from Merrimack College, where she studied mass media, public and professional writing and marketing.

Education

Merrimack College, B.A., Communication and Media

ALISON’S TOP FINANCE TIP

It pays to shop around. Whether you’re paying for an insurance policy, home improvement project or anything else, always compare prices from multiple options. (I know it’s more work, but do it!)

The latest from Alison

How to Start Investing in Gold for Beginners

Investing
Published: Oct 29, 202420 min read
6 Best Job Search Sites

CareersEveryday Money
Published: Oct 28, 202412 min read
5 Best Online Gold Dealers of 2024

Investing
Published: Sep 18, 202417 min read
What Is a Digital Footprint?

Everyday Money
Published: Aug 9, 202412 min read
8 Reasons Your Home Warranty Claim May Be Denied

Real Estate
Published: Aug 1, 202415 min read
Porch Pirates Are Upping Their Game. Here’s How to Save Your Stuff

Real Estate
Published: Sep 10, 20245 min read
Best Gold ETFs of 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 28, 202410 min read
What Causes Carbon Monoxide in a House?

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 10, 20246 min read
Burglary vs. Robbery: What's the Difference and How Can You Prevent Them?

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 10, 202410 min read

