Best Gold ETFs of 2023
Rankings as of Aug 29, 2023.
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.
Gold has long been the most popular option for investors seeking exposure to precious metals. But if you don’t want to buy physical gold, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a more convenient and efficient way to invest. With a wide range of options available, it's essential to identify the best-performing gold ETFs for your investment goals.
Below, we provide a guide to some of the top gold ETFs to consider for investment based on factors like performance, expenses, liquidity and overall benefits.
Our Top Picks of Gold ETFs
- SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
- GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR)
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
- abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Best Gold ETFs Reviews
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
- Biggest gold ETF in the market
- High liquidity
- Comparatively high expense ratio
- No dividend payments
- Inception date:
- Nov. 18, 2004
- Assets under management:
- $54.46 billion (as of Aug. 28, 2023)
- Expense ratio:
- 0.4%
- Holdings:
- Physical gold and cash
Why we chose it: SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) is the most popular gold ETF choice with a strong track record dating back to 2004. It’s also the largest gold ETF, boasting nearly $55 billion in assets under management. With its considerable size and market presence, this gold ETF may offer investors stability and reliability.
GLD invests in physical gold bullion and also holds cash. This approach provides investors with direct exposure to the underlying asset, ensuring that the fund's performance aligns closely with the price movements of gold itself. In addition to its size and investment approach, GLD offers ample liquidity for investors, with an average daily trading volume of 5.77 million.
iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
- Comparatively low expense ratio
- High liquidity
- Has traded within a range since 2020
- No dividend payments
- Inception date:
- Jan. 21, 2005
- Assets under management:
- $26.69 billion (as of Aug. 28, 2023)
- Expense ratio:
- 0.25%
- Holdings:
- Physical gold
Why we chose it: iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is a highly regarded ETF that provides investors with exposure to the price of gold. With nearly $30 billion in assets under management, it’s a substantial fund in the gold ETF space. IAU is listed on the NYSE Arca, offering convenient access to investors.
One notable advantage of IAU is its lower expense ratio than other gold ETFs, like SPDR Gold Shares. The fund's lower fees make it a more cost-effective investment option for benchmarking the price of gold. Also, the fund's size and liquidity allow investors to easily buy and sell shares, with an average daily trading volume of 4.9 million.
GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR)
- Comparatively low per share cost and expense ratio
- Transparency into the gold bars held by the trust
- Comparatively lower liquidity
- No dividend payments
- Inception date:
- Aug. 31, 2017
- Assets under management:
- $913.46 million (as of Aug. 28, 2023)
- Expense ratio:
- 0.17%
- Holdings:
- Physical gold
Why we chose it: GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is a noteworthy gold ETF that focuses exclusively on holding gold bullion in its London vaults. It’s a much lower cost option due to its 0.17% expense ratio and per share price compared to other gold-leveraged ETFs.
BAR can be easily traded through a brokerage account or on the NYSE Arca exchange. However, it has lower liquidity than the other gold ETFs in this guide, with an average daily trading volume of around 617,000. The fund's dedication to transparency extends to its daily disclosure of the gold bars it holds, enabling investors to verify the physical backing of their investment.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
- Provides diversification and minimized risk as the investment is spread across many companies
- Offers dividend payments
- Comparatively high expense ratio
- Prone to equity market fluctuations
- Inception date:
- May 16, 2006
- Assets under management:
- $11.5 billion (as of Aug. 28, 2023)
- Expense ratio:
- 0.51%
- Holdings:
- Gold mining company securities
Why we chose it: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) offers investors exposure to the gold mining industry. This ETF offers a comprehensive approach by including nearly 50 major mining companies, including the two largest gold-mining companies in the industry: Newmont Corp. (NEM) and Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD). By investing in GDX, investors can gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of gold mining stocks.
GDX allows investors to participate in the potential upside of the gold mining industry. The performance of gold mining companies can be influenced by various factors like production levels, operational efficiency and exploration success, so this ETF can be influenced by market pressures and not simply the price of gold. GDX is highly liquid, with an average daily trading volume of 16.94 million. Additionally, it's the only ETF in this guide that pays a dividend.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
- Provides a list of gold bars it holds online
- Comparatively low expense ratio
- Has traded within a range since 2020
- No dividend payments
- Inception date:
- Sept. 9, 2009
- Assets under management:
- $2.64 billion (as of Aug. 28, 2023)
- Expense ratio:
- 0.17%
- Holdings:
- Physical gold
Why we chose it: SGOL, or the abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF, stands out as an attractive option for investors seeking a cost-effective gold ETF. With an expense ratio of 0.17%, this fund offers a compelling value proposition by keeping fees relatively low.
The fund holds gold bullion bars, which are securely stored in vaults located in Zurich and London. It has nearly $3 billion in assets under management, fewer than the largest gold ETFs on this list but still higher than BAR. SGOL also has decent liquidity, with an average daily trading volume of 2.14 million. An upside to this ETF is its transparency; SGOL publishes a list of its gold bars on its website.
Gold ETFs Guide
Main things to know before choosing gold ETFs
Before investing in gold ETFs, it’s crucial to understand a few key aspects. Gold ETFs offer exposure to gold with convenience and flexibility, allowing you to buy and sell shares on stock exchanges rather than buying physical gold and needing to store and insure it.
When choosing a gold ETF, consider the expense ratio, which is the annual fee of owning the ETF and includes management, administrative and marketing costs. Evaluating the expense ratio can help determine the cost-effectiveness of the investment.
Investors must also be attuned to tax implications. The sale of ETF shares could result in capital gains or losses, and the tax treatment varies based on factors like holding period and tax jurisdiction. Understanding the potential tax ramifications can guide decision-making and overall portfolio management. Consider discussing this investment with a financial advisor if you’re unsure.
How do gold ETFs work?
An ETF is a security that pools investors’ funds and purchases a typically diverse basket of holdings. Compared to individual stocks, ETFs provide you with lower risk since the investment is spread out, often among numerous companies in a given market sector or industry.
Gold ETFs typically hold physical gold bullion in vaults or use derivatives to track the price of gold, while some invest in companies involved in mining and funding of gold production. Gold-backed ETFs issue shares that represent a certain amount of gold. As the price of the precious metal fluctuates, the value of the ETF’s shares changes accordingly. Investors can buy and sell these shares on stock exchanges throughout the trading day, providing liquidity and easy access to gold exposure.
What are the different types of gold ETFs?
There are various types of gold ETFs available that may cater to different investment strategies and preferences. One common type is the physically-backed gold ETF, which holds gold bullion in vaults and aims to track the spot price of gold.
Another type is the gold mining ETF, which invests in shares of companies that mine or fund gold production, providing exposure to the price of gold and the mining industry's performance. ETFs that invest in stocks of gold mining companies may offer dividends to investors, while gold-backed ETFs don’t.
What are the requirements for buying gold ETFs?
To buy gold ETFs, you need to open a brokerage account. If you don’t have one already, look into the best online trading platforms. You can trade shares of ETFs on the major stock exchanges.
Gold ETFs FAQs
How can I buy gold ETFs?
Are gold ETFs safe to buy?
What are the benefits of gold ETFs?
What are the drawbacks of gold ETFs?
How are gold ETFs taxed?
How We Chose the Best Gold ETFs
To determine the best gold ETFs of 2023, we analyzed various factors. First, we assessed the historical performance of gold ETFs, considering long-term returns, volatility and risk-adjusted performance. The cost-effectiveness of each ETF was analyzed by comparing the expense ratios of different gold ETFs to industry averages. We also considered the value each ETF provided relative to its fees.
Liquidity — a vital consideration for ETF investing — was carefully examined. The trading volume and average bid-ask spreads of gold ETFs were also analyzed to identify ETFs with sufficient liquidity for investors. This ensures ease of buying and selling shares, enhancing the overall investment experience.
Furthermore, we considered the reputation and track record of each ETF, including credibility, experience and financial stability. Assets under management (AUM) reflected the popularity and investor confidence in the ETFs reviewed. The AUM of each gold ETF was considered, as higher AUM often indicates a larger investor base and potentially better liquidity.
The information within this guide is for educational or informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors must conduct further research and consider their gold investing objectives before making investment decisions.
Summary of Money’s Best Gold ETFs of 2023
- SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
- GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR)
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
- abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)