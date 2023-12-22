50 (Totally Legal) Ways to Make Extra Money

*This article was not written by Money’s editorial staff. We may receive affiliate revenue from the links in this article, and the order of company offers may be determined by compensation levels. Some of the featured apps may require an upfront payment in order to have a chance of winning cash prizes.

Market volatility, interest rates on the rise, high inflation… If the past several years are an indication, anything can (and probably will) happen in the world of finance.

That being said, there are ways to fatten your wallet almost effortlessly with side income and simple tools that make saving easy. How does that sound?

So, here’s a list of 50 perfectly legal ways to make money (or save more of it) to keep your accounts growing. Let’s go.

1. Get paid to play games and scroll on your phone

Picture this: you’re scrolling through social media or exploring new apps on your phone, but instead of just killing time on the couch, you're earning money. That’s the opportunity KashKick presents.

With KashKick, you can get rewarded for what you already do online – playing games, taking surveys and more. And the best part? You can earn up to $100 per task (though most tasks pay around $2).

Once you’ve signed up, which takes just a few minutes, you’ll receive a $1 bonus for completing your profile. Then, simply cash out your rewards using PayPal once your account reaches a balance of $10.

2. Save big money automatically with a genius price comparison tool

The Capital One Shopping tool acts as your personal price-comparison guardian and eliminates the fear of overpaying for online purchases.

Simply install it as an extension to your browser, and before you finalize your purchase, it scans the web to uncover the best deals possible.

Imagine you’re on the verge of buying a new refrigerator, convinced you’ve found the most affordable option. But wait, a pop-up reveals that the same refrigerator is available elsewhere at a lower price. The tool automatically applies coupon codes, too, further sweetening the deal.

This free tool has already saved shoppers like you a staggering $800 million in the past year alone.

3. Make an extra $140 every month for sharing your opinions with Branded Surveys

Turn your opinionated nature into substantial rewards with Branded Surveys, where you can earn up to $140 each month simply by sharing your thoughts and experiences with top-tier brands.

Completing three surveys a day could translate into an extra $140 in your pocket. Most surveys are short and sweet, typically taking five to 15 minutes. And you can always check the estimated completion time before diving in.

Once you’ve earned $5, you can cash out your earnings through various options: PayPal, direct deposit to your bank account, gift cards or even Amazon payments.

4. Create your own hours and earn extra income making food deliveries

Sick of clocking in? You can become your own boss and make your own schedule delivering with DoorDash. Beyond the flexibility, many drivers earn $20 or more per hour in extra income, making this a solid side hustle.

You decide when, where and how much you work. And whether you “Dash Now” or schedule when you deliver, you can forget about reporting to an office — or a boss. You probably will need a car for this gig. Alternately, depending on where you live, you could deliver for DoorDash with your bike to save on gas, parking and tolls and keep more of what you earn.

Signup takes a few minutes, and you can start earning extra income within days. Once your application is approved, you can start dashing right away and cash out instantly.

5. Win up to $80 just for popping bubbles on your phone

Many of us are already playing games on our phones for fun or just to pass the time. So why not see if you can win real money at it?

Get started by downloading the free (and fun!) Bubble Cash app and competing in real-time tournaments against other players in your same skill level for actual money.

Everyone gets the same layout, so winning is a real test of skill — not luck. The top three players to clear the board the fastest can win real money, anywhere from $1 up to $83. It’s important to note, however, that most games with cash prizes require an entry fee, and the bigger the prize the higher the fee it costs to enter the contest, generally speaking.

The Bubble Cash app has more than a million downloads and more than 12,500 ratings, averaging 4.6 stars (out of 5) over at the App Store.

6. Win up to $200 playing Solitaire on your phone

Solitaire Cash is a free mobile game app that lets you monetize your Solitaire skills. Download the app to your phone or tablet and compete in tournaments for as little as $1, with the chance to earn up to $200.

Solitaire Cash ensures fair gameplay by matching you with players of similar skill levels and providing everyone with the same deck. As a special introductory offer, when you add $10 to your account Solitaire Cash gives you a $5 bonus to kickstart your cash tournament journey.

7. Make up to $40 a month with Survey Junkie

Have you ever considered the earning potential of your opinions? While casually scrolling through your phone, why not take a few minutes to share your thoughts and earn some extra cash? With Survey Junkie, you can potentially put up to $40 a month in your pocket simply by sharing your insights.

It’s free to use, and just by answering these simple questions, you accumulate points that can be redeemed for cash or gift cards. You could even request a payment in just a few hours.

8. Earn bucks by watching videos, shopping and doing surveys

Join over 70 million people who have collectively earned over $40 million through Swagbucks, a platform for monetizing your time and opinions.

Swagbucks offers diverse earning opportunities, extending far beyond taking surveys. Engage in activities like watching videos, shopping online or discovering new products and services, all while accumulating rewards that can be seamlessly redeemed for cash or gift cards.

Swagbucks also has a special offer for new members: After signing up and earning 2,500 Swagbucks in your first 60 days, you’ll receive a $5 bonus.

9. Earn money by reading emails with InboxDollars

InboxDollars is a platform that pays you for a variety of low-effort activities, including taking surveys, shopping online, playing games and signing up for emails with offers from partner companies.

Since 2000, InboxDollars has paid its members over $57 million in cash rewards. Over 5 million downloads later, InboxDollars is now regarded as a reliable platform for generating extra income.

10. Explore new games and apps and earn instant cash or gift cards

Here’s another way to earn easy cash while sitting around with your phone. Scrambly helps ordinary people earn and save money. All you need to do is be willing to perform simple tasks such as installing apps, completing surveys and checking out and testing new games.

Scrambly promises to pay users instantly, and the minimum cashout is as low as $1. The company has a 4.3-star rating and Trustpilot, where 75% of reviewers give the app 5 stars.

11. Get up to $500 for (barely) changing your shopping habits

With Rakuten, a free platform, you can earn up to 15% cash back on your online purchases, making it a smart and rewarding way to shop.

Rakuten partners with many major online retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and eBay, ensuring you receive cash back on a wide range of products and services. All you need is an email address to create an account, and you can start shopping just like you normally would and earn significant rewards without extra effort. Some users get up to $500 in cash-back rebates directly to their PayPal accounts.

12. Turn unused space into paid storage

Have some extra space lying around the house? Turn it into a source of passive income with Neighbor, an innovative platform that connects people seeking storage space with hosts with some to spare.

Neighbor hosts often earn around $300 a month, with some even generating as much as $50,000 annually simply by renting out their extra space.

Getting started is simple and takes less than 10 minutes. Simply answer questions about your available space, take some photos and set your desired rental rate. Neighbor provides a recommended price based on location and rental type, but the final decision is yours.

Neighbor offers hosts up to $1 million in free liability coverage for added peace of mind and provides protection plans for your renters. Your listing is free, and you’ll only be charged a 4.9% processing fee from your monthly earnings.

13. Earn up to $70/hour as a bookkeeper

Bookkeepers.com will teach you everything you need to know to start your own bookkeeping business, from bookkeeping basics to advanced accounting principles. The first three classes are free, you don’t need to be a numbers whiz, and some part-time bookkeepers charge up to $70 an hour for their services.

14. Cut your internet bill in half and get a $150 bonus

T-Mobile’s high-speed 5G home internet can help you cut your bill to as low as $30 per month. The company even offers a $150 prepaid MasterCard bonus to new customers who switch.

Here’s how it works:

Enter your address and phone number on T-Mobile’s website to see if you qualify.

If you're eligible, switch to T-Mobile for as low as $30 monthly.

Within eight weeks of your switch, you’ll receive your $150.

T-Mobile lets new customers try the service for 15 days risk-free. If you’re unsatisfied, you can cancel and get your money back. And if you have termination fees from your current provider, T-Mobile will cover them up to $750.

15. Switch car insurance to a cheaper provider

Car insurance costs have been rising faster than general inflation, increasing the chances that you are overpaying for your auto premiums. CheapRatesOnline.com can help you save up to $500 a year on your car insurance by comparing quotes from multiple providers.

Just answer a few questions about your driving history and needs, and CheapRatesOnline.com will match you with the best deals available.

CheapRatesOnline.com has helped millions of people save money on their car insurance.

16. Become a part-time Uber driver

As an Uber driver, you can set your hours and choose when and where you want to work. You can even take trips while out running errands.

With Uber’s Instant Pay feature, you can cash out your earnings up to five times daily. So you can get paid for your work as soon as you complete a trip.

Signing up to become an Uber driver is easy, though you’ll have to provide proof of your driver’s license (of course) and may have to agree to a background check. Visit the Uber website to find out how much you could be earning as a rideshare driver in your city.

17. Start investing with Public and get a instant bonus for your portfolio

Are you happy with your current brokerage? You could get an instant bonus worth $150 or more just for switching to Public.

Simply download the Public app, sign up for an account, and transfer a minimum of $5,000 from another brokerage account. Public will then deposit your bonus — from $150 up to $10,000 depending on how much you transfer — into your account within a few days, and Public pays all transfer fees associated with switching your brokerage account.

Public makes it easy to invest in ETFs, index funds, and well-known companies like Netflix, Google, Amazon, Target, Disney and more. You can also buy fractional shares, which means you can invest in any company, regardless of its share price.

18. Sample great beer on someone else’s dime

Yes, you can go bar-hopping and drink craft beer for free. Secret Hopper is a mystery shopping company that recruits beer enthusiasts to visit local breweries and provide feedback on their experiences.

As a mystery shopper for Secret Hopper, you’ll be responsible for visiting different breweries in your area, sampling their beers and providing honest and objective reviews. You’ll also be asked to assess the overall atmosphere of the brewery, including the service and value.

Secret Hopper will pay for your time and expenses in exchange for your feedback. Did we mention you’ll also enjoy free beer?

19. Earn money and freebies as a mystery shopper

Mystery shoppers are hired by businesses to evaluate the quality of their customer service. They typically visit businesses undercover and complete a detailed report of their experience, including the service quality, the establishment's cleanliness, and the experience's overall value.

In exchange for their feedback, mystery shoppers are typically paid a fee and may receive free food or merchandise.

If you’re efficient and have a good eye for detail, mystery shopping can be a great way to earn extra money and enjoy some free perks.

20. Turn your junk mail into cash

Small Business Knowledge Center, a market research firm, will pay you for your junk mail. Simply join the company’s consumer panel and start collecting your junk mail. Then, once a week, you’ll send a postage-paid envelope to the SBKC with your junk mail inside.

In exchange for your junk mail, the SBKC will pay you up to $20 every six to 10 weeks.

While this won’t make you rich, it’s a great way to earn extra money for something you were already going to throw away.

21. Earn higher interest on your savings

Don’t be satisfied with low-interest rates on savings accounts. Vio Bank offers one of the most attractive interest rates, with its Cornerstone Money Market Savings Account offering a whopping 5.25% APY*.

Opening a new account takes less than 5 minutes online. All you need is your Social Security number, driver’s license, mailing address and a minimum deposit of $100.

*Visit viobank.com for more details. Rates and Annual Percentage Yields (APY) are subject to change without notice and are effective as of 09/01/2023. No brokered or institutional deposits. Fees may reduce earnings on the account.

22. Set up direct deposit and get $250

If you’re tired of earning peanuts on your savings, consider SoFi. It offers one of the most competitive interest rates, with 4.50% APY on savings and 1.20% APY on checking.

To earn these high-interest rates, simply set up direct deposit. You can also quickly deposit checks in your SoFi account using your smartphone’s camera and easily shuffle funds around. SoFi has zero account fees, no monthly charges and no overdraft fees.

23. Change homeowner’s insurance and save money

Are you paying too much for homeowners insurance? You may be surprised at how much you could save by switching providers.

Provide Homeowners Savings can help you compare pre-qualified rates from multiple insurers in just minutes. With this company, you can be confident you’re getting the best homeowner insurance deal.

24. Shed some pounds and earn some dollars

HealthyWage is a weight loss challenge platform that pays you to lose weight. It’s a great way to motivate yourself to reach your fitness goals and boost your bank account at the same time.

Here’s how it works:

1. Sign up for HealthyWage and set a target weight and time frame.

2. Wager on yourself, with options ranging from $20 to $500 per month.

3. If you reach your goal weight within the timeframe, you win your wager back, plus a bonus.

The more weight you lose and the faster you lose it, the bigger your payout. You could even win up to $10,000.

If you’re looking for a way to lose weight and make some extra money, HealthyWage could be the perfect solution.

25. Earn money as a data entry clerk in your free time

Data entry is a great way to make extra money if you’re 18 or older. You don’t need any particular skills or experience, just a reliable internet connection and a computer.

On freelance platforms like Smart Crowd and Clickworker, you can take on data entry assignments at your convenience, and you’re typically paid on a per-hour or per-project basis.

If you’re looking for a flexible and easy path to earn extra money, becoming a data entry clerk on your own time is one way to make it happen.

26. Start investing with one free share of stock

The sooner you start investing, the better off your portfolio will be in the long run. And now, with Robinhood, you can get one free share of a stock valued between $2.50 and $200 just for signing up and funding your account.

Robinhood is a commission-free investing app that makes it easy to buy and sell stocks whether you’re a beginner or a pro.

27. Become a house sitter and sleep rent-free

House sitters are responsible for caring for people’s homes and pets while they’re away. This work can be a great way to experience new places and cultures, and it can also be a very affordable way to travel.

Several websites can help you find house-sitting gigs, such as House Sitters America and Mind My House. Simply create a profile and list your availability. Homeowners will then contact you if they want to have you house-sit for them.

28. Create a blog and monetize it

Starting a blog that earns you money is not easy, but it’s certainly possible.

Take Helene Sula, a travel blogger who says she made $200,000 last year. A significant portion of that came from her blog, “Helene in Between.”

So, how do you become a money-making blogger? Here are a few tips:

Start by creating high-quality, engaging content. Your blog posts should be well-written, informative and enjoyable to read.

Promote your blog on social media and other online platforms. The more people who know about your blog, the more traffic you’ll get.

Monetize your blog with advertising. There are many different ways to do this, such as Google AdSense and affiliate marketing.

How much money you can make from blogging varies widely. It depends on several factors, such as your blog’s niche, the quality of your content and the amount of traffic you get. But if you’re willing to put in the work, you can make a lot of money from blogging.

29. Earn over $700 a month renting out your car

The average cost of owning a new car is now estimated at over $12,000 a year. You can earn some of that money back — possibly up to $720 a month — by renting your vehicle out with a service called HyreCar.

Here's how it works:

1. Create your listing: Describe your car (model year, color, condition), set the price and mileage limits, and add photos.

2. Meet the renter: When a driver tries to books your car, you’ll be able to review the request and decide whether to accept the booking. If the answer is yes, you’ll arrange for a time and place to meet and hand off the keys. Next, confirm the pickup on the HyreCar app and you're all set.

3. Get paid: Renters pay for their bookings upfront, and you’ll be paid via direct deposit for loaning your vehicle out.

HyreCar isn’t just for car owners. If you’re instead in the market to rent a car — perhaps to use it to make money driving for Uber, DoorDash, Postmates, Instacart or other on-demand rideshare/delivery services — you can check out the site for vehicles that are available for daily, weekly or monthly rentals.

30. Stream your gaming skills on Twitch

Imagine yourself as the star of your own online show, broadcasting your gaming adventures to the world from the comfort of your gaming lair. With Twitch streaming, your gaming skills and charming personality can be your golden tickets to making money.

Here are three ways to make money streaming on Twitch:

Tipping: Viewers can tip streamers with real money.

Ad revenue: Twitch streamers earn a share of the ad revenue generated from their streams.

Subscriptions: Viewers can subscribe to streamers for a monthly fee.

Top Twitch streamers can earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars per month. If you’re a skilled gamer with a charismatic personality, Twitch streaming could be a great way to turn your hobby into a career.

31. Win up to $83 playing bingo on your phone

If you’re a bingo lover, have some time to kill on your phone and want to try your luck at winning extra cash, check out an easy-to-play game called Bingo Cash.

With Bingo Cash, you compete against other players at your skill level, all using the same bingo board. The top three players can win real money — anywhere from $1 to $83. Right now, when you add $10 to your account, Bingo Cash will give you a $5 bonus to use toward tournaments (many of the competitions require an entry fee).

32. Get paid to be someone’s friend (really)

Surely, you’ve never dreamed of getting paid to be someone’s friend. However, with RentAFriend.com, that is now a lucrative possibility.

RentAFriend is a platform where paying users can contact you and ask for companionship at various engagements, such as concerts, sports events, family gatherings and tourism excursions. You set your hourly rate and could earn up to $50 an hour while maintaining complete control over your schedule.

It’s important to note that RentAFriend.com strictly emphasizes platonic friendships, but beyond that, the opportunities are endless. If you have a unique skill like cooking or speaking another language, you could teach it to your new friends. Travelers might seek friends to guide them through local attractions, while others simply yearn for someone with whom to engage in meaningful conversations.

33. Stay in bed all day; NASA will pay you

NASA is offering to pay volunteers to participate in bed rest studies. That’s right, you can get paid to lounge in bed for 60 days in the name of scientific advancement.

But don’t get too excited; it’s not all fun and games. During your bed rest adventure, you’ll need to perform essential activities like eating, dressing, exercising and even showering — all while remaining horizontal.

The good news is you’ll be compensated handsomely for your efforts. In one recent study, participants were offered $19,000 for their commitment.

34. Get paid to answer phones from home

Work-from-home customer service jobs are becoming increasingly common as many companies move away from traditional call centers. There are a variety of positions available, both full-time and part-time, with a range of scheduling options. The pay structure varies depending on the specific position and your location.

In most cases, your primary responsibility will be to address customer inquiries and concerns over the phone or through online chat. Some positions may offer higher compensation and performance-based incentives, such as sales-focused roles. Others, like technical support, may be better for individuals with a technical background.

35. Turn your passion for crafts into cash on Etsy

Etsy offers a vast marketplace for your craft creations. If you’re an artist, you can sell your artwork, jewelry, clothing, home decor and more on Etsy. If you’re a craft supply supplier, you can sell your yarn, fabric, beads, tools, and other supplies to Etsy sellers and craft enthusiasts.

To get started, create an Etsy account and list your products. Etsy provides various tools and resources to help you market and sell your products. And with a 5% transaction charge, the fees are relatively low.

36. Publish a Kindle ebook and start earning

If you have a story to tell or are an expert in a particular field, consider writing and publishing an e-book on Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing platform.

Kindle Direct Publishing makes it easy and affordable to publish your own ebooks. You can set your own price and earn up to 70% royalties on each sale.

Even if your ebook is not a bestseller, you can still profit over time. For example, selling your ebook for $9.99 and earning a 70% royalty will make $7.00 per sale. If you sell just a few dozen ebooks each month, you can quickly generate a few hundred dollars in passive income.

To get started, create a Kindle Direct Publishing account and upload your ebook file. You can then choose your ebook cover, set your price and publish your ebook. Your ebook will be available on Amazon’s website and Kindle devices. You can also promote your ebook through social media, your website and email marketing efforts.

37. Trade in old books for Amazon gift cards

Have old textbooks or paperback novels hogging precious shelf space? There’s an easy way to eliminate them and make money simultaneously.

Amazon Trade-In is a program that allows you to swap used books and other items for Amazon gift cards. It’s a hassle-free way to declutter your home and earn extra cash.

To start, visit the Amazon Trade-In website and enter the item’s details. Amazon will give you an estimated value, and if you’re happy with the price, simply ship the item to Amazon for free.

Once Amazon receives your item and it passes a quick inspection, you’ll be sent an Amazon gift card for the agreed-upon price.

38. Earn easy cash back rewards with this no-fee debit account

Most people know about earning cash back and other rewards from credit cards. But what about cash back from your debit card? You can now earn 1% cash back today on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month with a Discover Cashback Debit account.

You won't be charged any fees for using this Discover checking account and the debit card that comes with it. You can also get your paycheck up to two days early when you set up direct deposit for your online checking account.

Other perks of the account include access to over 60,000 no-fee ATMs in the U.S., fee-free overdraft protection transfer service and fraud protection.

39. Earn six figures as a life coach

Life coaches make a real difference in people’s lives, and according to some estimates, 20% of life and business coaches earn over $100,000 annually.

To become a life coach, you don’t need any specialized degree or training. However, if you want to enhance your credentials, you can get certified through the Universal Coach Institute.

Once you’re certified, you can start your own life coaching business and work with clients via phone, email or video chat. You can work from anywhere in the world on your own schedule, and it doesn’t have to be a full-time job.

40. Get paid to play the role of a patient for medical students

No one likes to be sick. But merely pretending to be sick might not be so bad — especially if you’re making money in the process.

Simulated patients, also known as standardized patients, are actors who are paid to play the role of patients in medical school training exercises. Once hired, you will be trained to portray various conditions and symptoms. You can also practice with medical students before your first real-world simulation.

Compensation typically falls around $15 to $20 per hour.

41. Get paid up to $30 a day to watch movies

Movie theaters and studios want to know what audiences think of their films. That’s where you come in.

You can get paid to watch movies as an in-theater checker for Certified Field Associates. In-theater checkers attend movie premieres and provide feedback on the number of tickets sold, the most popular screening times and the previews shown.

Simply complete an application on the Certified Field Associates website to get started. The application is short and easy, and nearly everyone in the United States and Canada is eligible.

Once you’re approved, you can start applying for in-theater check jobs. You’ll typically earn between $10 and $20 per hour and see the latest movies for free.

42. Make money selling your artwork online

If you’re an artist who draws, paints or makes other visual art, you can earn money selling your work online.

Here are some tips to get you started:

Start small: Don’t try to do too much too soon. Start by selling a few pieces of artwork on a platform like Etsy or Redbubble. Once you've had some success, you can expand your reach.

Create marketable products: Think about what artwork people will likely buy. You could create greeting cards, prints or even original paintings. Experiment with different formats and styles to see what sells best.

Push yourself: Don’t be afraid to experiment with new techniques and styles. The more unique your work is, the more likely you will stand out.

Selling artwork online can be a rewarding way to make money and share your work.

43. Get paid for getting fit

The Achievement app is a great way to get paid for getting into better shape. It rewards you for taking steps towards better health, such as increasing your daily step count and tracking your sleep patterns.

Achievement syncs with your phone’s health apps, working discreetly in the background to help you track and meet your health goals.

Once you accumulate 10,000 points, you’ll unlock a $10 reward that can be directly deposited into your bank account.

Achievement is compatible with over 30 health-related apps, supporting Android and iOS platforms, including better-known ones like MyFitnessPal and Garmin. Linking more apps expands your health data tracking and enhances your chances to earn rewards.

44. Make money helping people with odd jobs

TaskRabbit is a platform where you can connect with people who need help with errands and tasks. You can do anything from picking up dry cleaning to making customer service calls.

TaskRabbit also offers virtual tasks like personal assistance, administrative work and research support, so you can earn money without leaving your home.

Best of all, you can set your own rates and only take on the jobs you want.

45. Work as an online tutor

If you’re passionate about working with children but unprepared for a classroom commitment or just want to earn some extra cash, consider online tutoring. It’s a rewarding way to make money and help students succeed.

You can earn up to $74 an hour tutoring online, and many companies are actively seeking tutors.

46. Make money from your smartphone photos

Foap is an app that lets you turn your smartphone photos into cash.

Here’s how it works:

Download the Foap app for free and create an account.

Take high-quality photos with your smartphone.

Upload your photos to Foap’s marketplace.

When someone buys the license to your photo for $10, you earn $5.

That’s it! It’s that easy to start making money with Foap.

And the best part is your photos can sell multiple times. So, if your photo is popular, you could make a lot of money from just one picture.

47. Rent out your used baby gear

Have old baby gear that you’re not using? Rent it out to new parents on BabyQuip, a peer-to-peer rental platform allowing parents to rent baby gear from other parents.

It’s a great way to make some extra money and help out other parents simultaneously. Plus, it’s a more sustainable option compared to everyone buying new baby gear, which can be expensive and wasteful.

Simply create an account on the BabyQuip website or app to get started. Then, list the cribs, strollers, bouncy seats, toys and other baby gear that you have available for rent. You can set your own rental rates and availability.

When a parent wants to rent your baby gear, they will send you a request through the BabyQuip app. You can then accept or decline the request.

If you accept, you will deliver the baby gear to the parent’s hotel or Airbnb. BabyQuip will take care of all the insurance and payment processing.

48. Take on freelance gigs for cash

Do you have a skill that other people find valuable? It could be anything like freelance writing, editing, photography, design or tech assistance. On Fiverr, you can offer your services to a global audience and start making real money.

Simply sign up for a free Fiverr account and create a profile to get started. Then, create gigs, which are listings for your services. Be sure to include clear and concise descriptions of your service, as well as pricing.

You will be notified when you receive an order and can start working on the project. Fiverr’s system makes communicating with customers and discussing project details easy.

Once you have completed the project, submit it to the customer for approval. Once the customer approves the project, you will be paid.

49. Become a babysitter

Babysitting is a classic way to make extra money, especially if you’re passionate about working with children. But it’s essential to build a strong reputation and network of connections.

One way to do this is to get training from the American Red Cross. They offer comprehensive programs, including first aid, CPR and babysitting courses. This training will help you validate your trustworthiness and ability to assist in an emergency.

Another way to build connections is to get endorsements from people who can vouch for your work ethic and competence. These endorsements could be from friends, family, neighbors or past clients.

Once you have a strong reputation and network, you can start charging higher rates for your babysitting services. According to Sitter City, the average babysitting rate in the United States is $19 per hour. But with strong endorsements and experience, you can charge even more.

50. Teach chess and get paid

If you’re passionate about chess and skilled in the art of the game, you can share your expertise and become an online chess tutor.

Chess tutors earn a respectable $35 to $50 per hour or even more if they are highly experienced and have a strong track record. Even if you are a lower-rated player, you can still charge $20 per hour to help beginners learn the basics of the game.