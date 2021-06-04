Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Opinions are our own,
but compensation and in-depth research determine where and how they appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Twitter Blue: Will You Pay $3 for an ‘Undo Send’ Button?

By Noel Dávila and Gabriella Cruz-Martínez
June 4, 2021
Illustration of different birds representing Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok watch as a bird representing Twitter proudly sings a song while it's in the spotlight.
Rangely García / Money

After months of speculation, Twitter has finally unveiled its new subscription service, Twitter Blue. And in case you’re wondering: No, there’s no edit button.

The new service launched this week in Australia and Canada for a monthly fee that roughly equals $3. According to Twitter, the service will be available in other regions—including the U.S.—in the near future.

As it stands now, Twitter Blue will include oft-requested features like an undo-send tool, which gives users a 30-second window to cancel a tweet, color themes and folders that allow you to organize and bookmark tweets.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
While online, your personal information is constantly exposed to bad actors. Protect your identity TODAY.
Don't fall prey to cybercriminals looking to steal your hard-earned dollars. Find the best Identity Theft Protection now by clicking on your state.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who broke the news that Twitter subscriptions were imminent in May, tells Money that the move is likely a response to Apple’s movement towards tracking transparency. This new policy, which Apple debuted in late April, prompts iOS users to allow or block an app from tracking their activity. The more people opt-out of tracking, the less Twitter will be able to display personalized ads that made up over 80% of its revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Twitter declined to comment on this story.

Despite the new developments, some experts are skeptical that a paid version of the platform will be enough to put the company on the right track financially.

Chris Messina, a product designer and technologist who invented the hashtag in 2007, has some reservations.

“If I can make money from Twitter, like I do with Medium’s Partner Program, then I could imagine joining Blue,” he says. “I don’t personally find the current offerings worth the price of admission.”

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Having your identity stolen online may come at a high cost.
With Identity Guard in your corner, you'll have the proper software to protect your every online move. Nowadays, we all need Identity Theft Protection. Find yours by clicking below.
Get Started

More from Money:

How to Find the Next Meme Stock

Beyond Pride: Inside the Movement to Make Money More Inclusive

Robinhood for Beginners: A Complete Guide to Investing With the Controversial Stocks App

You May Like

Read More

Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Opinions are our own,
but compensation and in-depth research determine where and how they appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of Money
SUBSCRIBE