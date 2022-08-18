How to Remove Jefferson Capital Systems from Your Credit Report

Have you come across the name Jefferson Capital Systems on your credit report or received recent phone calls from them? One forgotten credit card payment or medical bill can put you on their call list and damage your credit score for several years if left unresolved. In fact, in the U.S., a collections account on your credit report can have a negative impact for more than seven years. Fortunately, you can remove Jefferson Capital Systems from your credit report easily with a few strategic moves and professional resources.

What is Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC?

Whenever a company calls you repeatedly asking for payments, you probably wonder if it’s a scam. Jefferson Capital Systems is a legitimate debt collection agency, and it purchases debts from original creditors. Essentially, it buys charge-offs from an original service provider.

Jefferson Capital Systems has been purchasing and collecting debts since 2002. Headquartered in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, the agency earned more than $30 million in 2019.

Jefferson Capital Systems can appear under several names on your credit report, including Jefferson Capital LLC, Jefferson Capital Systems, Jefferson Capital Systems Verizon, or Jefferson Collection. The small agency collects debt from service providers in several industries as well as bankruptcy debt.

How does Jefferson Capital Systems work?

When companies can’t collect on unpaid bills, they often sell the rights to the debts to third-party debt collection agencies at low rates. Once Jefferson Capital Systems owns a debt, its staff members can call, message and send you letters until you agree to make a payment. They place the debt on your credit report, where it can remain for as long as seven years.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Lexington Law can help you meet your credit score goals. Get Started

Three ways to remove Jefferson Capital Systems from your credit report

By following the steps below, you can get Jefferson Capital Systems removed from your credit report quickly and start to see improvements to your score. If Jefferson Capital Systems is claiming you owe a debt that doesn’t exist or you forgot to pay your cable bill, there are a few surefire strategies to remedy the situation:

1. Send Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC a debt validation letter

When a debt collection account first appears on your credit report, you have 30 days to dispute the claim. Thanks to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), you have every right to submit a debt validation letter to Jefferson Capital Systems. They’ll have to remove the collections account from your credit report if they don’t have adequate documentation to prove you owe the debt they’re trying to collect. Whether you actually owe Jefferson Capital or not, the agency purchases debts from other companies and probably won’t have the proof they need to validate your debt.

Since you only have 30 days, it’s crucial to write Jefferson Capital Systems ASAP after the agency contacts you or it appears on your credit report.

2. Negotiate a partial payment on your account

If you don’t make the 30-day deadline or Jefferson Capital Systems responds to your debt validation request with proof, you should consider making a payment to satisfy their requirements. Agencies like this buy debts at low prices, so they’re usually willing to accept payments less than the amount you owe. For instance, you might be able to settle a $150 phone bill with a $75 payment.

You should negotiate with Jefferson Capital Systems via letter to ensure you document the agreement clearly. Once you negotiate an amount and make a payment, you should see the collection account removed from your credit report. If it’s still there after 30 days, you should write to them and ensure the agency upholds its agreement.

3. Seek help from a credit repair company

Some situations are best left to the professionals. While you can remove a debt collection account from your credit report on your own, it isn’t always easy. If you want to avoid negotiating and leave your debt disputes to someone with more time and experience, a credit repair company can help.

The staff at companies like Lexington Law and Credit Saint are highly trained professionals who can act for you. They can help dispute your debt and repair your credit score quickly, alleviating the stress of dealing with Jefferson Capital Systems.

Don't delay. If Jefferson Capital Systems is cluttering your mailbox and dragging down your credit score, you can use the steps in this article and the help of Lexington Law to start resolving your credit issues today.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Are you ready to take action with your credit? Lexington Law is here to help! Click below to start repairing your credit. Repair My Credit

Jefferson Capital Systems contact information

Mailing address: 16 McLeland Road, St. Cloud, MN 56303

Phone number: 1-833-851-5552

Dealing with Jefferson Capital Systems

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC is no stranger to consumer objections, with over 1,700 complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), nearly 1,357 from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a B rating.

Some complaints against Jefferson Capital Systems include:

A lack of response to debt validation requests

Inaccurate debt reporting

Improper collection methods

Jefferson Capital Systems can call you regularly, but there are limits to the agency’s collection practices under the FDCPA. For example, they can only call you at certain times and can’t annoy you at work. You can also demand that the agency communicates with you in writing instead of over the phone. When you communicate in writing, it’s easier to track your conversations with the debt collector and hold them to agreements, and it can put a stop to their incessant, extremely annoying phone calls.