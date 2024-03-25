Best Pet Insurance for Older Dogs

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight Preferred Provider Our Partner (855) 540-3614 VIEW PLANS Get up to 90% back at any vet

5% military discount available

Comprehensive illness & accident coverage – no levels

Optional wellness plan covers routine vet, grooming, & training costs

Customizable annual deductible, annual limit, & reimbursement percentage Our Partner VIEW PLANS 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee*

Up to 90% reimbursement on eligible vet bills, including accident and illness

Multi-pet discount & access to 24/7 vet helpline

Visit any U.S. licensed veterinarian or specialist

*Subject to terms and conditions Our Partner VIEW PLANS Comprehensive coverage at affordable prices

No upper age limit on enrollment

Choose $5000 annual or unlimited benefits

24/7 veterinary support line for all customers Our Partner (888) 296-4335 VIEW PLANS Reimbursement for up to 100% of vet costs

Coverage options for less than $1 a day

Take your pet to any licensed vet, emergency clinic, or specialist in the US

Coverage for pets of any age and breed

Are you considering pet insurance for your older dog? Unfortunately, since your pet’s age is one of the main factors determining your rate, a policy can be expensive if your dog is in their senior years. Plus, some companies won’t insure dogs over a certain age.

However, select insurers offer comprehensive plans with no upper age limits. Keep reading to find our top picks for senior dog pet insurance.

Money’s Main Takeaways

ASPCA pet insurance offers the best affordable policy for older dogs.

Both Embrace and MetLife offer the best waiting periods. Illness coverage becomes effective after 14 days, but accident coverage is active on your policy’s effective date.

Pets Best offers coverage for prosthetic devices and wheelchairs

Why Trust Us? We evaluated pet insurance providers based on factors that matter most to pet owners with senior dogs, including the following: Alternative therapies and holistic care

Cancer treatments

Wellness plans

Specialists

End-of-life services Read more in our full methodology

Our Top Picks for the Best Pet Insurance for Senior Dogs

ASPCA: Best Affordable Pet Insurance for Older Dogs

Embrace: Best for Budgeting

MetLife: Best Comprehensive Wellness Plan

Pets Best: Best for Rehabilitation and Mobility Coverage

Spot: Best Customizable Plan for Older Dogs

Best Pet Insurance for Older Dogs Reviews

Best Affordable Pet Insurance for Older Dogs: ASPCA Our Partner View Plans

Pros Affordable plan options for senior dogs

Covers exam fees

30-Day money back guarantee Cons Limited deductible options ranging from $100 to $500

Alternative therapy coverage is only available on the most expensive plan

Annual coverage limit options $2,500, $5,000, $7,000 or $10,000 Upper age limit None Reimbursement rates 70%, 80% or 90%

ASPCA pet health insurance offers senior dog plans that are more affordable than many other companies. Despite that, ASPCA still provides a wide range of comprehensive coverage that older pets could benefit from.

Best for Budgeting: Embrace Our Partner View Plans

Pros Wellness rewards plans can help you budget preventative care

Discounts available

Accident coverage is available on the policy effective date Cons Dogs 15 and older aren’t eligible for accident and illness plans

Prescription medication and exam fee coverages both cost extra

Annual coverage limit options $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000 or unlimited Upper age limit Eligible for an accident and illness plan until age 15; no age limit for the accident-only plan Reimbursement rates 70%, 80% or 90%

Embrace Pet Insurance offers comprehensive pet insurance plans for older dogs with an option to add a wellness rewards plan. This plan allows pet owners to pay monthly for an allowance that can be used for routine care, so you can spread out the cost rather than paying for it all at once. Embrace also offers discounts, including a multi-pet discount and a military discount.

One downside is that Embrace doesn’t offer accident-and-illness plans to dogs aged 15 and older. However, they are still eligible for an accident-only plan.

Best Comprehensive Wellness Plan: MetLife Our Partner View Plans

Pros Wellness add-on covers a wide variety of treatments

Accident coverage is available on the policy effective date

Deductible may automatically decrease each year your pet doesn’t receive a claim reimbursement Cons Coverage limit and reimbursement rate options are limited for dogs 12 and older

Plans can be more expensive than some other options

Annual coverage limit options $2,000, $5,000 or $10,000 (dogs 12 and older can only get $2,000) Upper age limit None Reimbursement rates 70%, 80% or 90% (Dogs 12 and older can choose from 70% or 80%)

MetLife offers accident-and-illness and accident-only pet insurance policies with the option to add wellness coverage. The wellness plan covers more services than other companies, including vitamins and supplements, nail trimming and anal gland expression.

While MetLife has no upper age limit, dogs aged 12 and older have fewer coverage options. They are only eligible for a $2,000 annual limit, which may not be sufficient.

Best for Rehabilitation and Mobility Coverage: Pets Best Our Partner View Plans

Pros Covers prosthetics and wheelchairs when prescribed by a veterinarian for accident or illness recovery

Offers rehabilitative, acupuncture and chiropractic coverage

Deductibles ranging from $50 to $1,000 Cons Limited annual coverage options to choose from

Doesn’t cover other holistic care

Annual coverage limit options $5,000 or unlimited Upper age limit None Reimbursement rates 70%, 80% or 90%

Pets Best may be a good option for older dogs because it provides coverage if your dog suffers mobility issues. In particular, the company’s BestBenefit accident-and-illness plan will cover a prosthetic device or wheelchair if your dog’s vet prescribes one for a covered accident or illness. Most pet insurance companies don’t offer this coverage.

Best Customizable Plan for Older Dogs: Spot Our Partner View Plans

Pros Wide range of annual limits to choose from, including unlimited coverage

Covers exam fees

24/7 Vet telehealth Cons Charges a transaction fee unless you pay your premium annually

Plans can be more expensive than some other options

Annual coverage limit options $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 or unlimited Upper age limit None Reimbursement rates 70%, 80% or 90%

Spot pet insurance offers a lot of ways to customize your pet’s plan. You can choose from seven annual coverage limits, including an unlimited option. If you want to make your policy cheaper, you can choose a higher deductible, lower annual coverage limit and lower reimbursement rate, but remember you’ll have to pay more out of pocket.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad The best pet deserves the best coverage Get up to 90% reimbursement on vet bills with Embrace — quality coverage tailored to your pet’s needs. Get a quote now. GET FREE QUOTE

Pet Insurance for Senior Dogs Guide

Senior dogs may benefit from pet insurance, especially if they develop a condition or injury that requires veterinary treatment. However, if you’re trying to buy pet insurance for your senior dog, you may find it more difficult — and expensive — than buying it for a puppy.

How does pet insurance work for older dogs?

Pet insurance for older dogs works the same as it does for younger pets. However, the main difference is the cost and ease of getting a policy.

Unfortunately, it can be harder to buy a policy for a senior dog because many companies impose an upper age limit, which is the oldest age your dog can be to get insurance. Additionally, a policy for an older dog will be more expensive than the same policy for a younger dog. Older dogs tend to have more veterinary care needs, making them more likely to file a claim.

Other than that, your policy will work the same. You can usually customize your policy coverage options and reimbursement rate, which is the percentage of the vet bill your insurance company will pay for.

Your policy will also have a pet insurance waiting period, which is the time you must wait from the date you purchase a policy until your coverage kicks in. Any treatment your dog needs during this period will not be covered.

If your pet needs a covered treatment after the waiting period ends, you will most likely pay for the bill out of your own pocket and submit a claim for reimbursement. However, some companies offer direct vet payments.

When is a dog considered a senior?

You may have heard the common belief that one human year equals seven dog years. However, that’s not always accurate because all breeds age differently.

The table below shows the approximate ages at which different-sized dog breeds are generally considered senior dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). Keep in mind that this is just a general guideline, and it could differ for your pet.

Dog size Approximate senior age Small or toy breeds (less than 20 pounds) 8 to 11 years old Medium-sized breeds (20 to 50 pounds) 8 to 10 years old Large breeds (50 to 90 pounds) 8 to 9 years old Giant breeds (more than 90 pounds) 6 to 7 years old

Types of pet insurance for older dogs

Pet insurance covers a portion of your dog’s medical treatment for accidents and illnesses, depending on your coverage. Here’s more information about the different types of policies you can choose from.

Accident and illness coverage

Accident and illness plans are the most comprehensive pet insurance policies you can purchase. Some examples include treatments for cancer, broken bones or kennel cough.

Remember that pet insurance companies don’t cover pre-existing conditions, which are any condition your pet had before getting pet insurance. However, many of the best pet insurance companies for pre-existing conditions cover curable conditions after a certain period of no treatment for that issue. Pre-existing condition rules vary by company, so be sure to check before purchasing a policy.

Accident-only coverage

Alternatively, you can purchase accident-only coverage if you don’t want coverage for illnesses. With some pet insurance companies, accident-only coverage may be the only option for senior pets. Some companies don’t allow pet owners with dogs over a certain age to purchase accident and illness coverage.

Pet wellness plans

Many companies offer wellness plans you can add to your pet insurance policy to get coverage for routine care, such as vaccines, wellness exams, routine dental cleanings and more.

How much is pet insurance for senior dogs?

Pet insurance costs vary by breed, age, location, coverage limits, company and more. A policy can be pricey for senior dogs because they are more likely to need medical care.

Based on quotes we gathered for a nine-year-old dog, the monthly cost of a policy averages about $40 to $100. The price increases if you add a wellness plan and other add-ons.

You can lower your costs by choosing a higher pet insurance deductible, lower reimbursement rate or lower annual limit.

Does pet insurance cost increase with age?

Pet insurance costs tend to increase as your dog gets older. Age is one of the main factors that determines your rate. Older dogs are more expensive to insure because they are more likely to require veterinary treatment.

How to compare pet insurance policies for older dogs

Pet insurance policies vary significantly by company. Before choosing a policy for your older dog, compare coverages and costs from multiple companies to find the best value. Look into the following factors:

Upper age limits: Many pet insurance companies won’t insure dogs over a certain age.

Coverage options for older dogs: Some pet insurance companies limit your options if your dog is over a certain age.

Cost: Pet insurance can be expensive for older dogs.

Discounts: You may qualify for pet insurance discounts to save money on your rate.

Customization: Many companies offer different levels of policies that can be customized. This can help ensure you only pay for what you need.

Claim process: Look into the company’s claim process to ensure it’s easy and quick.

Waiting period: Make sure the waiting period for coverage is reasonable.

Exclusions: Determine any exclusions to your policy, such as pre-existing or hereditary conditions.

Pet wellness plans: If you want coverage for preventative care, look into the company’s wellness plan options and how much they cost.

Is pet insurance for senior dogs worth it?

Pet insurance for your senior dog will cover treatment for future accidents and illnesses, depending on your coverage, so it can be useful as your pet gets older. When deciding if it’s worth it for your dog, consider their current health issues and your personal preferences. Remember that any conditions your pet has already been diagnosed with may be considered pre-existing and excluded from coverage.

Since pet insurance for older dogs can be very expensive, get quotes from multiple companies to compare.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Ensure your pet’s well-being with Embrace The company’s pet insurance policies provide quality coverage with up to 90% reimbursement. Get a quote that fits within your budget today. GET FREE QUOTE

Best Pet Insurance for Older Dogs FAQs What are the best pet insurance options for senior dogs with pre-existing conditions? chevron-down chevron-up No pet insurance covers pre-existing conditions. However, some companies cover curable pre-existing conditions once your pet has been symptom and treatment-free for a specific time. Some companies that cover those include Spot, Embrace, Pumpkin, MetLife, ASPCA and Prudent Pet. Do older dogs need insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Deciding if your older dog needs pet insurance depends on your personal preferences. It can still be helpful for any future medical treatment your dog needs for accidents or illnesses. Before choosing a company, review its pre-existing conditions coverage to determine what’s covered. What is the cutoff age for a pet insurance policy? chevron-down chevron-up The cutoff age for pet insurance eligibility varies by company, but many offer coverage to dogs regardless of age. Does pet insurance cover end-of-life care? chevron-down chevron-up Many pet insurance companies cover end-of-life care, including humane euthanasia, cremation or burial. Some plans even cover the cost of urns and memorial keepsakes (such as paw print mementos). The coverage depends on the company.

How We Chose the Best Pet Insurance for Older Dogs

To determine the best pet insurance for older dogs, we independently evaluated pet insurance companies based on the following factors:

Upper age limits: Many pet insurance companies won’t cover dogs over a certain age.

Policy options for older dogs: Some companies don’t offer accident and illness policies for dogs over a certain age.

Alternative therapies and holistic care: Holistic care or alternative therapies can be beneficial for senior dogs. Some companies cover these types of treatments.

Emergency and specialized care: Pet insurance may cover the cost of treatment if your dog needs to see a specialist or go to the emergency pet hospital.

Cancer treatments: According to the AVMA, over half of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer.

Wellness plans: To keep your dog healthy, you’ll need to bring them to their annual wellness exams. Many companies offer wellness plans you can add to your policy for an extra cost.

End-of-life services: Some companies help cover the cost of humane euthanasia as well as burial or cremation.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance for Older Dogs