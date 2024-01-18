Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner VIEW RATES Get up to 90% back at any vet

While standard pet insurance policies don’t cover routine care, most of the best pet insurance companies offer wellness plans that do. A pet wellness plan covers your pet’s annual wellness exams, vaccines, routine dental cleanings and more.

We analyzed pet wellness plans from numerous providers to determine our top picks based on plan options, coverage limits, costs and extra benefits. Keep reading for the list of the best pet wellness plans.

Our Top Picks for the Best Pet Wellness Plans

Lemonade: Best Wellness Plan for Puppies and Kittens

Embrace: Best for Budgeting

Pumpkin Pet Insurance: Best for 100% Reimbursements

MetLife: Best Variety of Covered Services

Spot: Best Affordable Wellness Plan

Wagmo: Best Standalone Wellness Plan

Best Pet Wellness Plans Company Reviews

Sample plan costs are based on a one-year-old domestic shorthair cat and a one-year-old medium-sized mixed-breed dog in Lexington, North Carolina.

Best Wellness Plan for Puppies and Kittens: Lemonade Our Partner View Plans

Pros Plan option designed for puppies and kittens

Includes spay and neuter procedure coverage

Live online medical advice chat Cons Only available in 37 states

Wellness plan options Preventative Care Package, Preventative+ Care Package or Preventative Care Package for Puppies and Kittens How to purchase Available as a rider on a Lemonade pet insurance policy Sample monthly plan cost for dogs +$17.58 for the Preventative Care Package or +$48.33 for the Preventative Care Package for Puppies Sample monthly plan cost for cats +$11 for the Preventative Care Package or +$37.42 for the Preventative Care Package for Kittens Waiting period No waiting period for wellness coverage Coverage limits Per-service limits

Lemonade’s puppy and kitten wellness plan helps cover the care young pets may need, including two wellness visits, two fecal or internal parasite tests, six vaccines, a spay or neuter procedure and microchipping. This puppy and kitten plan covers more than similar plans other companies offer.

If you have an adult dog or cat, Lemonade offers two wellness plan options with varying coverage. While plans are only available in 37 states, Lemonade plans to expand to other states.

Best for Budgeting: Embrace Our Partner View Plans

Pros Many services are eligible for coverage

Full wellness benefits are available the day you sign up

30-Day money back guarantee Cons Allowance doesn’t roll over to the next year

Can’t decrease amount throughout the year

Wellness plan options Wellness Rewards Plan with annual allowances of $250, $450 or $650 per year How to purchase Available as a rider on an Embrace pet insurance policy Monthly plan costs for dogs or cats $18.75 ($250 allowance), $35.42 ($450 allowance), $52.09 ($650 allowance) Waiting period No waiting period for wellness rewards coverage Coverage limits Yearly allowance with no per-service limits

Embrace’s Wellness Rewards Plan works differently than other plans on this list. You choose an annual allowance amount that’s immediately available to use. Since you pay for it monthly, it can be a great budgeting tool for your pet’s veterinary care. Plus, you get an annual reward of around $25, depending on your plan.

We found that it covers a generous amount of services, including some not traditionally covered, like training, activity monitors, chiropractic care, acupuncture and alternative therapies, nutritional supplements and more.

When choosing an allowance amount, only buy what you think you’ll use in the year; the balance doesn’t roll over.

Best for 100% Reimbursements: Pumpkin Pet Insurance View Plans

Pros Full reimbursement for Full reimbursement for covered services

Covers past wellness exams within 14 days of you signing up Cons Limited services covered

No coverage for spay/neuter or routine dental cleanings

Wellness plan options Preventive Essentials add-on How to purchase Available as a rider on a Pumpkin pet insurance policy Sample monthly plan cost for dogs +$20.95 Sample monthly plan cost for cats +$13.95 Waiting period No waiting period for wellness coverage Coverage limits 100% reimbursement on select services

Most wellness plans have annual coverage limits or limits for each service. However, Pumpkin’s Preventative Essentials add-on offers full reimbursement for a wellness exam, two vaccines, a fecal test for intestinal parasites and a blood test for heartworm and tick diseases.

There’s only one plan option and Pumpkin doesn’t cover many of the other routine services that other companies reimburse you for. However, the plan is on the more affordable side, especially for cats.

Best Variety of Covered Services: MetLife Our Partner View Plans

Pros Covers a lot of services, including behavior training, genetic testing and more

Covers teeth cleaning and spay or neuter procedures

24/7 Veterinary telehealth Cons Only one wellness option

Pricier than other companies

Wellness plan options Standard Wellness add-on How to purchase Available as a rider on a MetLife pet insurance policy Sample monthly plan cost for dogs +$33.47 Sample monthly plan cost for cats +$15.25 Waiting period Wellness coverage is active at midnight the day after enrollment Coverage limits Depends on policy specifics

MetLife’s wellness plan add-on covers more services than many other companies cover. You can add this plan to your policy to get coverage for teeth cleaning, vaccines, vitamins, nail trimming, EKG and other routine procedures your vet may recommend.

A downside is that there is no affordable option for those who want less coverage. While it covers a lot, the price is higher than other pet insurance companies.

Best Affordable Wellness Plan: Spot View Plans

Pros One of the most affordable wellness options

Cheapest plan still includes dental cleaning coverage

Spay/neuter coverage available on the Platinum plan Cons Cheapest plan doesn’t include blood tests

Wellness plan options Gold or Platinum plans How to purchase Available as a rider on a Spot pet insurance policy Sample monthly plan cost for dogs +$9.95 (Gold) or +$24.95 (Platinum) Sample monthly plan cost for cats +$9.95 (Gold) or +$24.95 (Platinum) Waiting period No waiting period for wellness coverage Coverage limits Per-service limits

Spot’s Gold wellness plan is one of the cheapest options from any company — our quote was for less than $10 per month. This plan provides up to $250 worth of annual benefits.

If you want higher coverage limits and more covered services, you can opt for the Platinum plan, which may be a good option for puppies or kittens since it offers spay and neuter coverage. We found that Spot preventative care plans provide a good value for the price.

Best Standalone Wellness Plan: Wagmo View Plans

Pros Reimbursements within 24 hours of submitting your wellness claim

Can be purchased by itself or with pet insurance

Plans include VETalk, 24/7 telehealth services Cons More expensive than some other companies

No plans cover spaying or neutering

Wellness plan options Value, Classic or Deluxe plans How to purchase Available as a standalone plan or with pet insurance Sample monthly plan cost for dogs $25 (Value), $45 (Classic) or $65 (Deluxe) Sample monthly plan cost for cats $25 (Value), $45 (Classic) or $65 (Deluxe) Waiting period No waiting period for wellness coverage Coverage limits Maximum annual limit and per-service limits

Unlike all the other pet wellness plans on this list, Wagmo’s can be purchased as a standalone plan. With a simple claims process, you can get reimbursed within one day for your covered services.

Another benefit is that Wagmo’s Deluxe plan includes training assistance, which isn’t offered by many other companies. The plan comes with three one-on-one virtual VETalk Training sessions.

Other Companies We Considered

The following pet insurance companies may also be worth considering for a wellness plan:

ManyPets: ManyPets offers one wellness plan add-on that covers up to $150 per year for services in the following categories: exams and vaccinations, testing and parasite prevention, dental cleanings, at-home dental care, vitamins and supplements.

Figo: Figo’s wellness powerup can be added to a pet insurance policy. The company offers a Basic plan, which we quoted for less than $10 per month, and a more expensive Plus plan.

Banfield: Banfield’s standalone Optimum Wellness plans can be used at any Banfield Pet Hospital nationwide. The company doesn’t offer pet insurance.

Nationwide: Nationwide’s pet wellness rider offers an annual benefit of up to $500. There’s a 90-day waiting period for spay or neuter and dental coverage.

Pet Wellness Plans Guide

A pet wellness plan isn’t insurance, but it can provide pet parents with financial support for their pet’s routine care costs.

This guide covers what a pet wellness plan is, what it covers and how it differs from standard pet insurance accident and illness plans.

What is a pet wellness plan?

A pet wellness plan can help cover the cost of vet bills for preventative procedures and services. While standard pet insurance covers unexpected expenses from accidents and illnesses, a wellness plan covers expected care your pet needs each year, such as annual checkups, vaccinations and more.

How do pet wellness plans work?

Most pet insurance providers offer a wellness rider to add to your pet insurance plan, but some allow you to purchase a plan independently. Although wellness plans aren’t insurance, they can reimburse you for normal routine veterinary care. You would pay for the service out of your pocket and submit a claim to be reimbursed.

Most plans either have an annual benefit limit or coverage limits for each type of service. For example, many plans will reimburse $50 for your pet’s yearly wellness exam.

In most cases, there is no waiting period for wellness care coverage and it isn’t subject to a deductible or co-pay.

How are pet wellness plan costs determined?

The cost of a pet wellness plan typically depends on the following factors:

Coverage you choose

Your location

Type of pet (cat or dog)

Pet wellness plans vs. pet insurance

Pet wellness plans and pet insurance differ by what types of veterinary services they cover.

Veterinary Service Pet Wellness Plan Coverage Pet Insurance Coverage Annual wellness exam ✔ X Vaccinations ✔ X Routine dental cleaning ✔ X Spay/neuter surgery ✔ X Routine bloodwork and other tests ✔ X Microchip ✔ X Flea, tick and heartworm prevention ✔ X Behavioral consultations ✔ X Deworming ✔ X Nail trimming ✔ X Anal gland expression ✔ X Injuries X ✔ Illnesses X ✔ Emergency treatment X ✔ Dental emergencies X ✔ X-rays and other imaging X ✔ Hospitalization X ✔ Cancer X ✔ Allergies X ✔ Prescription medication X ✔

What does a pet wellness plan cover?

Wellness plans most commonly help cover the costs of the following services:

Annual wellness exam fees

Routine dental cleanings

Vaccinations

Diagnostic testing (routine bloodwork, fecal tests, heartworm tests and urinalysis)

Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukemia virus (FeLV) tests

Heartworm, flea and tick prevention

Spay or neuter surgery

Deworming

Behavioral training

What pet wellness plans won’t cover

Wellness care plans typically won’t cover the following services:

Veterinary visits and treatment related to an accident or illness

Emergency services

Surgeries

X-rays or MRIs

Hospitalization

Cosmetic procedures

Obedience training

Grooming

Boarding

How to compare pet wellness plans

Pet wellness plans vary significantly depending on the provider. Before choosing a plan, compare offerings from multiple companies to see how costs and coverage differ.

Consider your pet’s needs and your budget. Weigh the monthly cost of a plan against the amount you expect to spend in a year for your pet’s routine vet visits to see if a plan is worth it for you. If you’re purchasing your wellness plan with a standard pet insurance policy, you also need to consider the accident and illness coverage offered.

More about Pet Insurance with Wellness

Best Pet Wellness Plans FAQs Are pet wellness plans worth it? chevron-down chevron-up A pet wellness plan may be worth it, depending on your preferences. Since you can predict the routine care your pet will need each year, you may be able to determine how much it will cost you. However, a pet wellness plan helps spread out the cost since you’re paying each month rather than all at once if you don’t have a plan. Depending on what care your pet needs, it could save you money. Before purchasing a plan, compare your expected vet costs to the cost of a plan. It’s also helpful to compare prices and coverage from multiple providers to find the best option. Keep in mind that all plans have restrictions and coverage limits. Depending on what care your pet needs, it could save you money. Before purchasing a plan, compare your expected vet costs to the cost of a plan. It’s also helpful to compare prices and coverage from multiple providers to find the best option. Keep in mind that all plans have restrictions and coverage limits. Do pet wellness plans include spaying and neutering? chevron-down chevron-up Some, but not all, pet wellness plans help cover the cost of spaying and neutering. Some providers offer plans designed specifically for puppies and kittens that cover a portion of the procedure costs. Does pet insurance with wellness care cover pre-existing conditions? chevron-down chevron-up Pet insurance typically doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, which are medical conditions your pet had before you purchased a policy. If your pet has a pre-existing condition, they can usually still get pet insurance, but their treatment for that condition won’t be covered.

How We Chose the Best Pet Wellness Plans

We analyzed the market's most popular pet wellness plans to determine which ones offer pet owners the best value. We especially considered the following factors:

Plan options: Pet wellness plans vary significantly from insurer to insurer. We favored companies that offer unique benefits. We also looked for companies with multiple plan options so customers can choose the best one for their pet and budget.

Coverage limits: Most pet insurance wellness plans have per-service coverage limits. We made sure to consider providers with limits that are in line with what’s mostly seen in the market.

Cost: We retrieved sample quotes from each pet insurance provider to compare the cost of adding a wellness plan. Cost can vary significantly based on insurer, coverage limits and covered services.

Extra benefits: Some pet wellness plans come with extra benefits, such as pet telehealth. We made sure to highlight those benefits.

Summary of Money’s Pet Wellness Plans