Unfortunately, your online orders are at risk of theft once they reach your doorstep. In fact, 119 million package thefts occurred in the U.S. last year, according to the Package Theft Statistics report from Capital One Shopping. That means about one out of every 200 package deliveries are stolen.

If you’re worried about porch piracy and your overall security, we recommend you check out our picks for the best home security systems.

Now, let’s look at how to stop porch pirates from stealing your packages.

11 Ways to prevent packages from being stolen

According to a survey from the Chamber of Commerce, suburban respondents made up 43% of package theft victims last year, urban respondents made up 42% and rural respondents only made up 14%. However, package theft can happen anywhere, especially if you don’t take proper precautions to prevent it.

“Complacency is a high-risk behavior when it comes to package protection. It’s easy for consumers to assume their neighborhood is safe when they haven’t experienced theft themselves,” says Kathy Sides, co-founder of Loxx Boxx, a smart delivery box company.

Here are 11 ways to stop or deter porch pirates from stealing packages from your front porch or door.

1. Track your package and know when it will arrive

Fortunately, many shipping companies offer real-time tracking and text alerts. Take advantage of this service to know the date and time to expect your package. If you know you won’t be home on delivery day, you can arrange for someone nearby — such as a trusted neighbor — to get it for you.

Additionally, you can sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to receive an email each morning with information about the mail and packages that are out for delivery to your address.

2. Have your packages delivered to pickup spots

Instead of shipping your orders to your home, you can ship them to pickup locations, where your package will remain safely locked until you can retrieve it. You can ship Amazon orders to an Amazon Locker, a self-service locker in stores like Whole Foods and Staples, gas stations and more.

FedEx and UPS can also hold deliveries at their store locations. For USPS packages, you can set up a post office box (or P.O. box).

3. Pick up orders in-store

Many retailers offer the option to pick up your online order in the store. If you have a store location nearby, consider this option over shipping to your door to prevent theft.

4. Give delivery instructions

When you place an order, you may be able to provide instructions to your delivery driver. You can instruct them to leave the package out of sight, such as at your backdoor, behind a planter, in your backyard or any other hidden spot. Just make sure your instructions are clear and your delivery driver has easy access to that spot.

Sides also recommends talking to your delivery driver in person. She says, “Showing them where to place packages upon delivery can help alleviate any confusion regarding future deliveries.”

5. Have your packages delivered to your office

Your employer may let you ship packages to your office, which can help prevent deliveries from sitting outside at home while you’re at work and unable to bring them in. Before doing this, check with your company to ensure it’s possible.

6. Require a signature for delivery

You may be able to require a signature for delivery of your shipment. This means the delivery person can’t leave your package at your home unless someone is there to accept and sign for it.

However, remember that this can delay the delivery until someone is home for it. This option may be suitable for someone who is usually home but wants to ensure they are there when the package arrives to bring it inside right away.

7. Get a porch lock box

While delivering packages to a secure location is a great way to prevent theft, it’s not as convenient as delivering items to your home. A porch lock box may be a great solution to that.

“Dedicating a secure location with limited access, like a package delivery protection box, can help ensure convenient protection that preserves security. These boxes not only help keep packages out of sight from potential thieves but also safeguard deliveries from the elements or pests,” says Sides.

8. Get a video doorbell or other camera

While a video doorbell may not prevent a porch pirate, it may deter one. If a potential thief sees you have a video camera, they may think twice about stealing your package since you would catch them on camera.

Video doorbell cameras are also helpful for informing you when a package is delivered. The best video doorbells have package alerts and motion detection so you can know when someone is at your door.

For complete home security, you can integrate a video doorbell into a home security system with professional monitoring.

9. Get motion detection lights

Motion detection lights can be another package thief deterrent. The lights turn on when they sense motion, which can startle an unwelcome visitor and cause attention from other people around your home.

10. Use Amazon Key

Amazon Key allows you to have Amazon packages delivered inside your garage rather than your front doors. In-garage delivery is compatible with certain MyQ, Aladdin Connect and Overhead Door smart garage door openers. When your Amazon delivery driver arrives at your house and scans your package, they receive one-time-use access to your garage for the delivery. They are not able to reaccess it once the delivery is complete.

If this service is compatible with your garage, it’s a great way to keep packages safe once delivered. Amazon claims to conduct background checks on all its drivers and instructs them to go no further than five feet into your garage.

11. Get a package receiving service

You can pay for a service to receive shipments on your behalf. This may benefit people who aren’t home throughout the day but receive frequent packages. It could also be useful if you’re expecting a delivery when you’re on vacation.

Instead of delivering the package to your home, it can be delivered to the receiving service. The company will safely hold your package until you can pick it up.

What to do if someone steals your package

If the tracking shows the package was delivered, but you can’t find the package on your property, first check with neighbors to see if they have it. Sometimes packages get delivered to the wrong houses.

If you can’t locate the package and suspect it has been stolen, file a police report so the theft is on record. After that, you can look into the following avenues to get a resolution:

File a claim with the shipping company: The delivery company should be able to provide more information about your package’s delivery, including a confirmation that it was delivered and isn’t still on the delivery truck. Once you file a claim, the company will investigate the issue. If the package was insured, you may get compensation for it.

Contact the seller: An online seller is typically responsible for the package until it’s delivered. However, sellers often have procedures in place to issue refunds or replacements in cases of package theft. Contact the seller to see if there is anything they can do.

While most victims get a refund for a stolen package, it’s possible you won’t. According to the Chamber of Commerce survey, 25% of respondents who had a package stolen last year never received a refund.

How to stop porch pirates FAQs Do porch pirates ever get caught? chevron-down chevron-up Porch pirates are usually hard to catch, especially if homeowners don’t have security cameras. Even with cameras, many porch pirates dress inconspicuously to hide their identity and avoid suspicion. The best course of action homeowners can take is to secure packages and limit the risk of theft in the first place. What are porch pirates looking for? chevron-down chevron-up Porch pirates typically look for any exposed package they can easily take from your front steps or porch without getting caught. Many hope to find items inside they can use themselves or sell to make money.

Summary of how to stop porch pirates

Unfortunately, package theft can affect anyone who gets things delivered to their home, even those in generally safe neighborhoods. To stop or deter porch pirates from stealing your packages, consider the following things: