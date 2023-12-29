How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost?
Dog vaccination costs should be a primary consideration when budgeting for your pet. Certain vaccines are essential to pet health — and some are even required by law.
We researched dog vaccinations to provide an in-depth guide for pet parents on getting their furry friends vaccinated. Read on to find out how much are shots for puppies and how much are vaccines for dogs, plus a list of pet insurance companies that cover vaccines and a state-by-state guide to legally required vaccines.
Table of contents
How much are vaccines for dogs?
How much do puppy shots cost?
What vaccines do dogs need?
What dog vaccines are required?
Where can I get my dog vaccinated?
Does pet insurance cover vaccines?
How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost FAQs
Summary of Money’s How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost
How much are vaccines for dogs?
Vaccines for dogs range from $20 to $60 per vaccine. Prices vary according to the specific vaccine — a rabies vaccine typically costs less than a Lyme vaccine, for example — as well as the veterinary practice you choose.
Essential vaccines, such as the rabies vaccine for dogs, are considered core vaccines. These are applied on a yearly basis. However, there are also non-core vaccines, which are administered based on the dog's breed, lifestyle, age and health. Some non-core vaccines, such as the Lyme vaccine, help prevent potentially fatal diseases.
All vaccines can help your dog stay healthy and clear of life-threatening diseases. They can also help you decrease future vet bill costs and lower your chances of having an expensive emergency vet visit.
Dog vaccination prices
When considering the cost of dog vaccinations, remember that the veterinarian may require a general check-up before administering shots. Be sure to ask about exam fees when booking your appointment.
Dog vaccination prices - core vaccines
Vaccine
Cost per dose
Frequency
Rabies
$20 - $45
Every 1 to 3 years
DA2PPv*
$20 - $60
Every year
Dog vaccination prices - non-core vaccines
Vaccine
Cost per dose
Frequency
Kennel cough (Bordetella bronchiseptica)
$15 - $35
Every six months to yearly
Lyme disease (Borrealia burgdorferi)
$25 - $35
Two doses spaced two to three weeks apart, then yearly
Leptospirosis (Leptospirosa bacteria)
$25 - $45
Two doses spaced two to four weeks apart, then yearly
Rattlesnake vaccine (Crotalus atrox toxoid - CAT)
$25 - $45
Two shots spaced a month apart, then yearly
How much do puppy shots cost?
The cost of puppy shots starts at $20 and goes up depending on the type of vaccine. Additionally, puppy vaccination costs may be affected by where you live and the facility you choose for vaccinations (e.g. private veterinary practice, low-cost clinic, Humane Society).
Check to see if your veterinary clinic offers discounted pricing on puppy shots when you buy several vaccines at once. Some clinics offer a wellness exam for free with the purchase of multiple vaccines.
First-time exams can cost between $40 and $100. There are also clinics that include deworming, heartworm tests and heartworm prevention medication in puppy packages.
Keep in mind that you may also be required to pay a biohazard disposal fee, which is usually less than $5 per vaccine. Additionally, your puppy may need a routine fecal examination to test for parasites like heartworm. This can cost between $25 and $50.
Cost of puppy shots
Puppy age
Vaccines
Average total cost
6 to 8 weeks
DA2PPv*
$20 - $60
10 to 12 weeks
DA2PPv*
$20 - $60
14 to 18 weeks
DA2PPv, rabies
$40 - $105
Annual
DA2PPV, rabies
$40 - $105
What vaccines do dogs need?
Dogs need two vaccines: the rabies vaccine and the DA2PPv. The latter is a combination vaccine that protects against distemper, adenovirus type 1 (hepatitis), adenovirus type 2 (kennel cough), parainfluenza and parvovirus. These vaccines, often called core vaccines, are administered yearly in adult dogs.
There are also optional vaccines — called non-core vaccines — that your dog may need, such as the vaccine against Lyme disease. Your veterinarian can make recommendations based on your dog’s breed, lifestyle, age and health.
Core vaccines for dogs
Many vaccines for dogs should be administered annually. Below, you’ll find the details for both core and non-core dog vaccines.
Adult dog vaccines
Vaccine
Frequency
Rabies
Every one to three years
DA2PPv*
Yearly
Puppy vaccine schedule
The puppy shots schedule below shows core and non-core vaccines for the puppy’s first year, including booster shots.
Puppy age
Core vaccines
Non-core vaccines
6 to 8 weeks
DA2PPv*
Bordetella (kennel cough)
10 to 12 weeks
DA2PPv* booster
Leptospirosis, Lyme disease, canine influenza
14 to 18 weeks
DA2PPv* booster, rabies
Leptospirosis, Lyme disease, canine influenza, rattlesnake vaccine (16 weeks and older)
Yearly
DA2PPV*, rabies
Bordetella (kennel cough), leptospirosis, Lyme disease, canine influenza, rattlesnake vaccine
What dog vaccines are required?
Dog vaccinations that are required by veterinary clinics and boarding services include DA2PP and the rabies vaccine. Additionally, the rabies vaccine for dogs is required by law in most U.S. states. Ohio and Hawaii are the only two that do not legally require residents to vaccinate pets against rabies.
Medical exemptions for rabies immunization are allowed in the following states:
- Alabama
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Illinois
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
Imported dogs are exempt from mandatory rabies immunization in Georgia, and in Texas, police service animals aren’t required to be vaccinated against rabies.
Where can I get my dog vaccinated?
You can get your dog vaccinated at a veterinary office by making an appointment. However, if you want to save money on pet costs, look for free or low-cost pet vaccines through the following:
- State and city-run animal shelters - You may be able to find vaccinations and other preventative care at lower prices at local shelters.
- Nonprofit organizations - Animal advocacy organizations like the Humane Society often organize free vaccination events or offer discounted pricing.
- Veterinary medicine colleges - Look to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) for a list of veterinary colleges with low-cost clinics.
- Mobile vet clinics - Search for mobile vet clinics in your area to check for lower pricing.
- Charity programs - For example, the American Veterinary Medical Foundation offers grants to pet owners in need of financial assistance.
Does pet insurance cover vaccines?
Standard pet insurance plans do not cover vaccines. However, the best pet insurance companies offer supplemental wellness coverage, which may include vaccines, spay/neuter surgery and other preventative care.
Some pet insurance companies that cover vaccines through add-on wellness or preventative care packages:
If you’re considering buying pet insurance to save on pet care costs, be sure to check out our guide to How Much is Pet Insurance? Additionally, you can read up on what pet insurance covers, such as pet dental care, as well as what pet insurance won’t cover.
How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost FAQs
How many shots does a puppy need?
What is Bordetella vaccination for dogs?
Which dog vaccines are absolutely necessary?
When should a puppy get shots?
What vaccines do dogs need yearly?
Summary of Money’s How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost?
While dog vaccination costs vary according to the vaccine and where you get your dog vaccinations, the average cost per shot is between $20 and $60. Puppy vaccination costs are slightly higher because they should follow a puppy vaccination schedule, which requires a series of vaccinations and boosters beginning at six to eight weeks of age.
Remember that the rabies vaccine for dogs and the combination vaccine DA2PPv are yearly dog vaccinations. Both vaccines are considered core vaccinations, which means they’re essential to keeping your adult dog’s immune system healthy.
Your dog may also need non-core vaccinations depending on its breed, age, lifestyle and health. Your veterinarian can make personalized recommendations about non-core vaccinations.
You can find free and low-cost vaccinations through animal advocacy organizations, mobile pet clinics, local shelters and low-cost vaccination clinics. Some pet insurance companies also offer wellness riders that cover vaccines and other preventative care.