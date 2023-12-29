Dog vaccination costs should be a primary consideration when budgeting for your pet. Certain vaccines are essential to pet health — and some are even required by law.

We researched dog vaccinations to provide an in-depth guide for pet parents on getting their furry friends vaccinated. Read on to find out how much are shots for puppies and how much are vaccines for dogs, plus a list of pet insurance companies that cover vaccines and a state-by-state guide to legally required vaccines.

Table of contents

How much are vaccines for dogs?

How much do puppy shots cost?

What vaccines do dogs need?

What dog vaccines are required?

Where can I get my dog vaccinated?

Does pet insurance cover vaccines?

How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost FAQs

Summary of Money’s How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost

How much are vaccines for dogs?

Vaccines for dogs range from $20 to $60 per vaccine. Prices vary according to the specific vaccine — a rabies vaccine typically costs less than a Lyme vaccine, for example — as well as the veterinary practice you choose.

Essential vaccines, such as the rabies vaccine for dogs, are considered core vaccines. These are applied on a yearly basis. However, there are also non-core vaccines, which are administered based on the dog's breed, lifestyle, age and health. Some non-core vaccines, such as the Lyme vaccine, help prevent potentially fatal diseases.

All vaccines can help your dog stay healthy and clear of life-threatening diseases. They can also help you decrease future vet bill costs and lower your chances of having an expensive emergency vet visit.

Dog vaccination prices

When considering the cost of dog vaccinations, remember that the veterinarian may require a general check-up before administering shots. Be sure to ask about exam fees when booking your appointment.

Dog vaccination prices - core vaccines Vaccine Cost per dose Frequency Rabies $20 - $45 Every 1 to 3 years DA2PPv* $20 - $60 Every year

Dog vaccination prices - non-core vaccines Vaccine Cost per dose Frequency Kennel cough (Bordetella bronchiseptica) $15 - $35 Every six months to yearly Lyme disease (Borrealia burgdorferi) $25 - $35 Two doses spaced two to three weeks apart, then yearly Leptospirosis (Leptospirosa bacteria) $25 - $45 Two doses spaced two to four weeks apart, then yearly Rattlesnake vaccine (Crotalus atrox toxoid - CAT) $25 - $45 Two shots spaced a month apart, then yearly

How much do puppy shots cost?

The cost of puppy shots starts at $20 and goes up depending on the type of vaccine. Additionally, puppy vaccination costs may be affected by where you live and the facility you choose for vaccinations (e.g. private veterinary practice, low-cost clinic, Humane Society).

Check to see if your veterinary clinic offers discounted pricing on puppy shots when you buy several vaccines at once. Some clinics offer a wellness exam for free with the purchase of multiple vaccines.

First-time exams can cost between $40 and $100. There are also clinics that include deworming, heartworm tests and heartworm prevention medication in puppy packages.

Keep in mind that you may also be required to pay a biohazard disposal fee, which is usually less than $5 per vaccine. Additionally, your puppy may need a routine fecal examination to test for parasites like heartworm. This can cost between $25 and $50.

Cost of puppy shots

Puppy age Vaccines Average total cost 6 to 8 weeks DA2PPv* $20 - $60 10 to 12 weeks DA2PPv* $20 - $60 14 to 18 weeks DA2PPv, rabies $40 - $105 Annual DA2PPV, rabies $40 - $105

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Dig in to the benefits that Spot Pet Insurance can offer you and your pet With pet insurance from Spot, you can get reimbursed for vet bills when your dog is treated for a covered condition. Why wait? Click below to get a free quote today! View Plans

What vaccines do dogs need?

Dogs need two vaccines: the rabies vaccine and the DA2PPv. The latter is a combination vaccine that protects against distemper, adenovirus type 1 (hepatitis), adenovirus type 2 (kennel cough), parainfluenza and parvovirus. These vaccines, often called core vaccines, are administered yearly in adult dogs.

There are also optional vaccines — called non-core vaccines — that your dog may need, such as the vaccine against Lyme disease. Your veterinarian can make recommendations based on your dog’s breed, lifestyle, age and health.

Core vaccines for dogs

Many vaccines for dogs should be administered annually. Below, you’ll find the details for both core and non-core dog vaccines.

Adult dog vaccines

Vaccine Frequency Rabies Every one to three years DA2PPv* Yearly

Puppy vaccine schedule

The puppy shots schedule below shows core and non-core vaccines for the puppy’s first year, including booster shots.

Puppy age Core vaccines Non-core vaccines 6 to 8 weeks DA2PPv* Bordetella (kennel cough) 10 to 12 weeks DA2PPv* booster Leptospirosis, Lyme disease, canine influenza 14 to 18 weeks DA2PPv* booster, rabies Leptospirosis, Lyme disease, canine influenza, rattlesnake vaccine (16 weeks and older) Yearly DA2PPV*, rabies Bordetella (kennel cough), leptospirosis, Lyme disease, canine influenza, rattlesnake vaccine

What dog vaccines are required?

Dog vaccinations that are required by veterinary clinics and boarding services include DA2PP and the rabies vaccine. Additionally, the rabies vaccine for dogs is required by law in most U.S. states. Ohio and Hawaii are the only two that do not legally require residents to vaccinate pets against rabies.

Medical exemptions for rabies immunization are allowed in the following states:

Alabama

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Massachusetts

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Vermont

Virginia

Wisconsin

Imported dogs are exempt from mandatory rabies immunization in Georgia, and in Texas, police service animals aren’t required to be vaccinated against rabies.

Where can I get my dog vaccinated?

You can get your dog vaccinated at a veterinary office by making an appointment. However, if you want to save money on pet costs, look for free or low-cost pet vaccines through the following:

State and city-run animal shelters - You may be able to find vaccinations and other preventative care at lower prices at local shelters.

Nonprofit organizations - Animal advocacy organizations like the Humane Society often organize free vaccination events or offer discounted pricing.

Veterinary medicine colleges - Look to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) for a list of veterinary colleges with low-cost clinics.

Mobile vet clinics - Search for mobile vet clinics in your area to check for lower pricing.

Charity programs - For example, the American Veterinary Medical Foundation offers grants to pet owners in need of financial assistance.

Does pet insurance cover vaccines?

Standard pet insurance plans do not cover vaccines. However, the best pet insurance companies offer supplemental wellness coverage, which may include vaccines, spay/neuter surgery and other preventative care.

Some pet insurance companies that cover vaccines through add-on wellness or preventative care packages:

If you’re considering buying pet insurance to save on pet care costs, be sure to check out our guide to How Much is Pet Insurance? Additionally, you can read up on what pet insurance covers, such as pet dental care, as well as what pet insurance won’t cover.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Let's get your pet covered! Spot takes care of costs for injuries and emergencies related to your pet's accidents. Click below to get a free quote! View Plans

How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost FAQs How many shots does a puppy need? chevron-down chevron-up Puppies need four shots by the time they’re about four months old:. one DA2PP (for canine distemper, adenovirus, parvovirus and parainfluenza) at six to eight weeks old, a second DA2PP at 10 to 12 weeks and a third DA2PP at 14 to 16 weeks, plus one rabies vaccine. What is Bordetella vaccination for dogs? chevron-down chevron-up The Bordetella vaccination, also known as the kennel cough vaccine, helps prevent canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC). While Bordetella is a non-core vaccine, vets often recommend this extra protection for dogs who are frequently in contact with other dogs at doggy daycare, dog parks and other situations. Which dog vaccines are absolutely necessary? chevron-down chevron-up Dog vaccines that are absolutely necessary include the rabies vaccine and the DA2PPv, also known as DHPP, which protects against distemper, hepatitis, kennel cough, parvovirus and parainfluenza. When should a puppy get shots? chevron-down chevron-up A puppy should get its first round of shots at six to eight weeks of age. Its second round should be around 10 to 12 weeks, and the third at 14 to 18 weeks. Note that if your puppy is older than any of these ages and hasn’t received any shots, it’s never too late to get the puppy started on a vaccine schedule. What vaccines do dogs need yearly? chevron-down chevron-up A dog vaccination schedule includes a yearly rabies vaccine for dogs and DA2PPv, the combination vaccine for distemper, two types of adenovirus (hepatitis and kennel cough), parvovirus and parainfluenza. Depending on the dog's needs, your dog may benefit from annual doses of non-essential vaccines, such as the Bordetella and leptospirosis vaccines.

Summary of Money’s How Much Do Dog Vaccinations Cost?

While dog vaccination costs vary according to the vaccine and where you get your dog vaccinations, the average cost per shot is between $20 and $60. Puppy vaccination costs are slightly higher because they should follow a puppy vaccination schedule, which requires a series of vaccinations and boosters beginning at six to eight weeks of age.

Remember that the rabies vaccine for dogs and the combination vaccine DA2PPv are yearly dog vaccinations. Both vaccines are considered core vaccinations, which means they’re essential to keeping your adult dog’s immune system healthy.

Your dog may also need non-core vaccinations depending on its breed, age, lifestyle and health. Your veterinarian can make personalized recommendations about non-core vaccinations.

You can find free and low-cost vaccinations through animal advocacy organizations, mobile pet clinics, local shelters and low-cost vaccination clinics. Some pet insurance companies also offer wellness riders that cover vaccines and other preventative care.