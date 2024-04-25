How to Prequalify for a Personal Loan
Prequalification for a personal loan allows you to compare rates across various lenders without harming your credit score. Through a soft credit check, you can view your estimated loan rate and repayment terms. This information helps you narrow down your options before officially applying for a personal loan, which involves a hard credit check.
Read on to learn more about prequalified personal loans, including a step-by-step guide on how to prequalify for a personal loan.
What is prequalification on a personal loan?
Prequalification on a personal loan gives borrowers an idea of their potential annual percentage rate (APR) and loan terms. A prequalification involves a soft credit pull, which doesn’t impact your credit score because it isn’t visible to lenders on your credit report, unlike a hard credit inquiry. Lenders also use personal identifiable information like your Social Security number and annual income to determine eligibility and prequalified rates.
It’s important to note that prequalification is not the same as loan approval. The offer you receive through prequalification is not a guarantee, but instead an estimate of the terms you could be eligible for based on your creditworthiness. You can use prequalified offers to compare lenders before submitting a formal application, which requires a hard credit inquiry.
How to prequalify for a personal loan
Prequalifying for a personal loan is a quick process that can be done entirely online. Read on for a step-by-step guide to personal loan prequalification.
Step 1: Choose a lender that offers prequalification
Most personal loan lenders provide prequalification through an online application with a soft credit inquiry. However, some may require a hard credit inquiry during the application process.
Be sure to verify the kind of application you’re submitting before moving forward. This information should be clearly available on the lender’s website. If you don’t see the information you need, contact a representative.
You can also review our list of the best personal loans to find lenders that offer prequalification.
Step 2: Fill out the online prequalification form
To apply for online prequalification, look for the online form for a personal loan on the lender’s website. This is where you’ll enter personal and financial information, such as:
- Name
- Date of birth
- Social Security number
- Address
- Phone number
- Email address
- Employment status
- Annual income before taxes
Make sure that your prequalification application contains accurate information. This will lower the chances of discrepancies between your prequalification and the official loan terms, thereby enabling you to more accurately gauge the credit likely to be offered.
Additionally, you may need to specify the purpose of your loan, which could be to pay down credit card debt, fund home improvements, pay medical expenses or purchase a car.
Step 3: Consent to a soft credit inquiry
To proceed with the online application process, you must consent to a soft credit inquiry. This is typically done by checking a box at the end of the online form. Remember that a soft credit inquiry will not negatively impact your credit score.
Along with the information you provide, a soft credit inquiry gives the lender insight into your creditworthiness, including your credit score, repayment history and debt-to-income ratio. This helps them assess your ability to repay the loan.
When checking this box, you also consent for the lender to contact you via text message, phone call, email or regular mail. You can opt out of marketing communications later by contacting the lender directly.
Step 4: Review your prequalified personal loan offers
When reviewing prequalified personal loan offers, consider the following factors:
- Annual percentage rate (APR) - The total interest you’ll pay on the loan, including fees.
- Discounts - Some personal loan companies offer a discount for setting up automatic payments from your bank account, also known as autopay.
- Fees - Find out if the lender charges an origination fee to process the loan. Look for late payment fees, too.
- Funding time - Most personal loans are available within a few business days of finalizing the loan. However, some lenders offer same-day funding.
- Loan term - The longer your loan term, the more you’ll pay in interest. On the other hand, longer loan terms mean lower payment amounts compared to shorter loan terms.
- Repayment terms - Determine whether payments are weekly or monthly and what methods of payment are accepted.
For further help in evaluating loan options, read up on how to compare personal loan offers.
Step 5: Apply for prequalification with other lenders
Just like you should seek a second medical opinion for your physical wellbeing, you should also do so for your financial wellbeing. Don’t settle for the first prequalified loan offer you receive without checking elsewhere. Different lenders may provide more favorable options, including b better APRs, loan terms and potential discounts.
Step 6: Edit your loan request as needed
If you aren’t happy with the prequalified offers you receive, consider adjusting your desired loan amount or repayment terms. Requesting a lower loan amount, for example, could result in a change to the interest rate and monthly payment. You can use a personal loan calculator — many lenders offer these online — to see how changes to your request could affect your terms.
If you still aren’t satisfied with your prequalified offers, contact customer service to discuss your options.
When you’re ready to formally apply for a loan, refer to our guide on how to get a personal loan. It includes details on the documents you’ll need to gather (e.g., tax returns, pay stubs, bank statements), how to check your credit score with the three major credit bureaus and other relevant information.
How to prequalify for a personal loan FAQs
Should I prequalify for a personal loan?
What is the difference between prequalify vs. pre-approval?
What if I don’t qualify for a personal loan?
Can I be denied a loan after prequalification?
More on personal loans
Money’s Top Picks
- Best Personal Loans of 2024
- Best Debt Consolidation Loans
- Best Loans for Bad Credit
- 7 Best Home Improvement Loans
- Best Private Student Loans
Personal Loan Reviews
- Credible Personal Loans
- LendingClub Personal Loans
- LendingTree Personal Loans
- LightStream Personal Loans
- PenFed Personal Loans
- Prosper Personal Loans
- SoFi Personal Loans