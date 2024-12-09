Avatar

Jhoni Jackson

Lead Staff WriterAuto refinance, savings, loans, life insurance, online therapy, as well as culture, travel, entertainment and lifestyle.
Joined May 2022

Jhoni Jackson has over 15 years of experience working in journalism and digital media. She joined Money Group in 2022 as a lead staff writer, covering all things personal finance, from banking to life insurance to home loans. Currently, she’s Money’s top authority on high-yield savings accounts and auto refinance loans.

Jhoni’s work is driven by the goal of empowering consumers to strive for financial wellness. She believes people of all financial backgrounds can achieve financial literacy, and access to the right information is key. Her underlying goal is to always deliver the most accurate data and relevant details to readers, whether she’s writing about savings accounts or how to get a home improvement loan.

Jackson’s financial writing has been featured multiple times on MSN and Yahoo Money. Earlier bylines from her time spent as a culture and lifestyle writer include The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NBC, Teen Vogue and ELLE Magazine. She is a graduate of Georgia State University.

Education

Georgia State University

Previous Experience

Earlier bylines include stories about culture, travel, lifestyle, and entertainment in Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, NBC, Teen Vogue, The Washington Post, and ELLE Magazine.

The latest from Jhoni

9 Best VA Loan Lenders of 2024

9 Best VA Loan Lenders of 2024

Mortgages
Published: Dec 9, 202432 min read
8 Best Life Insurance Companies of 2024

8 Best Life Insurance Companies of 2024

Insurance
Published: Sep 10, 202420 min read
5 Best Money Market Accounts of 2024

5 Best Money Market Accounts of 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Nov 12, 202414 min read
11 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2024

11 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 11, 202428 min read
10 Best Savings Accounts of 2024

10 Best Savings Accounts of 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Dec 6, 202423 min read
How to Prequalify for a Personal Loan

How to Prequalify for a Personal Loan

Everyday Money
Published: May 8, 20247 min read
When to Hire in Your Small Business

When to Hire in Your Small Business

Careers
Published: Apr 19, 20249 min read
How to Get a Personal Loan With a Cosigner

How to Get a Personal Loan With a Cosigner

Everyday Money
Published: Apr 17, 20248 min read
Best Personal Loans of 2024

Best Personal Loans of 2024

Banking
Published: Oct 21, 202423 min read
1
1234
...
8