MetLife Pet Insurance Review

If you’re a pet-owner, you know how stressful it can be when your dog or cat is sick. And the cost of veterinary bills can add to that stress. If you’re worried about unexpected medical expenses, a pet insurance policy from MetLife could provide you with peace of mind.

While it’s not always among our picks for the very best pet insurance companies, MetLife offers decent policies that cover treatments for accidents and injuries, and you can get coverage for multiple pets with a single policy. In this review, we break down what Metlife’s policies cover and what you can expect coverage to cost.

MetLife is a major insurance company that sells multiple types of insurance. It acquired PetFirst in 2019, and has now retired that name for pet insurance policies. MetLife policies are underwritten by either Metropolitan General Insurance Company (MetGen) or the Independence American Insurance Company (IAIC).

MetLife Pet Insurance Overview

Pros Several discounts available

Covers holistic and alternative therapies

No breed or upper age limits

Coverage for multiple pets under one policy

Coverage available for exotic pets in some states Cons Slow claims processing time

Some conditions have longer waiting periods

Lower-than-typical coverage maximums

MetLife’s Services

When choosing a pet insurance policy, it’s important to find one that makes the most financial sense for you. Let’s look at MetLife’s services to see whether they provide value for your money.

What it offers

MetLife sells accident and illness policies for dogs or cats, and it doesn’t have any upper age limits or breed restrictions. And a unique benefit of MetLife’s coverage is that it allows you to insure multiple pets under one family plan; that way, you have just one monthly premium to pay and one deductible to meet, rather than juggling multiple policies.

MetLife also sells a preventative care plan that you can add to your coverage. Preventative care plans cover routine wellness exams, vaccinations and heartworm preventative treatments.

MetLife now also sells pet insurance for exotic pets, such as birds or reptiles, in select states. You can purchase coverage for exotic pets in Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin or Wyoming.

MetLife Pet Insurance Coverage

What’s covered What’s not covered Accidents

Exam fees

Holistic and alternative therapies

Hospitalizations

Illnesses

Medications

Surgeries

X-rays and ultrasounds Breeding and conditions related to breeding

Elective procedures

Expression or removal of anal glands

Grooming costs

Illness or injury which arises out of racing, coursing, commercial guarding, or organized fighting of your pet

Organ transplants

Parasitic treatments (unless you purchase a preventative care rider)

Pre-existing coverage

Vitamins or mineral supplements

What it Doesn’t Offer

Like other pet insurance companies, MetLife doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions. Injuries, illnesses or symptoms that were evident before your coverage effective date or the end of the policy waiting periods are considered pre-existing conditions.

MetLife Pet Insurance Costs

Here are some examples of policies for different dog and cat breeds to help you better understand MetLife’s pet insurance cost. These examples are based on the rates of 3-year-old female pets in the Los Angeles area (using the $250 deductible, 80% reimbursement, and $2,000 annual benefit option).

Premium-Dog Breeds Premium-Cat Breeds American Bulldog - $55.89 Persian - $27.52 Golden Retriever - $35.93 American bobtail - $21.16 Beagle - $25.50 Colour Point - $19.91

MetLife Pet Insurance Waiting Periods

As is common with pet insurance, MetLife has waiting periods before your coverage goes into effect.

Accident and preventative care coverage go into effect at midnight EST of the effective day of your policy. With illness coverage, the waiting period is 14 days.

However, some conditions have lengthier waiting periods. For example, intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) conditions have six-month waiting periods.

MetLife Credentials

Choosing a reputable pet insurance company can save you lots of headaches down the road. Here’s a closer look at MetLife’s credentials.

Licenses and registrations

MetLife Pet Insurance is an industry driver-level member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).

Awards and certifications

In 2022, MetLife won the “Pet Insurance of the Year” in the Pet Independent Innovation Awards.

Regulatory or legal actions

MetLife is a huge insurance company. It’s common for companies of that size to face class-action lawsuits or regulatory actions, and Metlife has faced these issues in the past. However, no class-action lawsuits or regulatory actions have occurred involving its pet insurance segment.

MetLife’s Accessibility

We looked at MetLife’s accessibility to see how easy it is for customers to find the information they need, contact support, and navigate the company’s products and services.

Availability

MetLife issues policies for dogs and cats in all 50 states, while exotic pet insurance is only available in some states. MetLife Pet Insurance is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Contact Information

You can reach MetLife in these seven ways:

Live chat :You can chat with a customer service representative during MetLife’s business hours (Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 am to 9 pm EST; Sat-Sun, 10 am to 7 pm EST)

:You can chat with a customer service representative during MetLife’s business hours (Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 am to 9 pm EST; Sat-Sun, 10 am to 7 pm EST) Mobile app : You can view your policy, pay your premiums and file a claim through the MetLife Pet Mobile app.

: You can view your policy, pay your premiums and file a claim through the MetLife Pet Mobile app. Text : 317-820-2275

: 317-820-2275 Phone : 800-GETMET9 (Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 am to 9 pm EST; Sat-Sun, 10 am to 7 pm EST)

: 800-GETMET9 (Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 am to 9 pm EST; Sat-Sun, 10 am to 7 pm EST) Email : pet_submit_claim@metlife.com

: Mail : 400 Missouri Ave, Suite 105 Jeffersonville, IN 47130

: Fax: 877-281-3348

400 Missouri Ave, Suite 105

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

You can also visit MetLife Pet Insurance’s FAQ page to find information about coverage start dates, exclusions and discounts.

User experience

MetLife’s website is user-friendly and easy to navigate. The top menu provides clear links to all the resources you need — whether you’re looking for customer support or want to learn more about MetLife’s insurance plan options. And if you need a free quote, the “get a quote” button is displayed multiple times on the home page.

Limitations

With most pet insurance companies, you can view the insurers’ sample policies online before purchasing coverage. By viewing the policy, you can find more detailed information about exclusions, the responsibilities of the pet owner and requirements for claim reimbursement than you can usually find on insurers’ websites. But with MetLife, you cannot view a policy, even if you get a quote for coverage, until you complete the checkout process.

That’s frustrating, especially since MetLife says that customers that want more information about policy limitations and terms for keeping coverage in force should consult policy documents. If you want those details ahead of buying coverage — always a good idea — you’ll have to contact MetLife’s customer support department.

MetLife’s Customer Satisfaction

Feedback from customers and third-party ratings are good indicators of whether a company provides satisfactory service. To give an accurate review of MetLife, we did some research to see how customers feel about this company.

Customer complaints

Customers filed around 700 complaints with the Better Business Bureau against MetLife over the past three years. Over 240 of those came from the last year alone. However, a significant portion of the complaints is actually about MetLife’s other products, such as auto, home and life insurance. In the very few complaints about pet insurance, customers voiced their frustration with the company’s claims process and pre-existing condition exclusion.

On TrustPilot, reviews are limited. As of this article’s writing, less than 20 reviews were posted. In many reviews, customers complained about long processing times for claims and lengthy waits for reimbursement. That lines up with MetLife’s own claims about processing times; on its website, it says 80% of claims are processed within 10 days, which is a longer timeline than many companies advertise.

Third-party ratings

The company has a rating of 1.09 out of 5 on Better Business Bureau and 2.0 out of 5 on Trustpilot. However, don’t write off MetLife solely based on its third-party ratings. Sometimes, ratings can be skewed by a small number of unhappy customers. So always read individual reviews to get a more accurate picture of each customer’s experience.

MetLife vs. the competition

MetLife Lemonade Spot Trupanion Annual coverage limits $2,000 to $25,000 ($10,000 in some states) $5,000 to $100,000 $2,500 to unlimited Unlimited Deductible amount $0 to $2,500 $100 to $500 $100 to $1,00 $0 to $1,000 Reimbursement percentages 70% to 100% (50% and 65% options are available in some states) 70% to 90% 70% to 90% 90%

Though MetLife offers a comprehensive pet insurance policy, their competitors may provide features that better suit your needs. So be sure to check out this Lemonade review, Spot review, and Trupanion review before committing to MetLife.

MetLife FAQs How can I file a claim on MetLife pet insurance? chevron-down chevron-up To file a claim with MetLife pet insurance, you can submit a claim through the mobile app. Or you can download a claim form, fill it out and email it to pet_submit_claim@metlife.com. You must also send in an itemized invoice and veterinary medical records. Does every vet accept MetLife pet insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Yes. You can visit any licensed vet or emergency clinic in the United States as long as the claim expenses are covered under your policy. Make sure to submit your claim within 90 days of the invoice date so your reimbursement can be processed as soon as possible. Does MetLife pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions? chevron-down chevron-up No, like its competitors, MetLife does not cover pre-existing conditions. How much pet insurance do I need? chevron-down chevron-up Wondering how much pet insurance to get for your furry friend? A good place to start is by looking at your budget and seeing how much you can afford to spend on monthly premiums. Then, consider the type of coverage you need. Policies with low deductibles cost more, so if your pet is young and healthy, you may want to save money by opting for a high deductible. However if your pet is older, in poor health or accident-prone, a lower deductible policy might be worth considering. Just be aware that premiums for older pets can be double or more those for even middle-aged animals. At MetLife, the deductible options range from $0 to $2,500, and the coverage amounts range from $2,000 to $25,000. This flexibility allows you to customize your policy to fit your budget and lifestyle. At MetLife, the deductible options range from $0 to $2,500, and the coverage amounts range from $2,000 to $25,000. This flexibility allows you to customize your policy to fit your budget and lifestyle. How can I get a free MetLife pet insurance quote? chevron-down chevron-up You can get a free quote by clicking on the ‘get a quote' button on the company's homepage. Then, MetLife will ask questions about your furry friend, such as its age, color, name, sex and breed. Once you've answered those questions, you'll see how much your policy will cost depending on your chosen reimbursement percentage, deductible, and annual benefit option. Once you've answered those questions, you'll see how much your policy will cost depending on your chosen reimbursement percentage, deductible, and annual benefit option. If you'd like a quote for pet other than a dog or cat, you cannot get a quote online, as is common for insurance on "exotics." Instead, you have to call customer support at 855-421-7227. If you'd like a quote for pet other than a dog or cat, you cannot get a quote online, as is common for insurance on "exotics." Instead, you have to call customer support at 855-421-7227.

How we Evaluated MetLife Pet Insurance

To provide an unbiased review, we compared MetLife’s products to other leading companies in the industry. We considered factors such as pricing, customer satisfaction, coverage options, reputation, availability, and user experience to see how they stack up.

Summary of MetLife Pet Insurance

So, is MetLife’s pet insurance worth it? Overall, we believe the company offers a competitive product at a reasonable price. MetLife boasts one of the most comprehensive coverage options in the industry and could meet the needs of most pet owners.

That said, there are some areas where the company could improve (such as claims processing times), which means MetLife often does not make the cut as one of our very best pet insurance companies.

However, before you make a decision, remember to compare MetLife to other best pet insurance companies to see whether they’re truly the right fit for you and your furry friend.