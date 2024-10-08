Editor

Paul Reynolds is the Special Projects Editor at Money.com, with responsibilities that have included launching franchises in best autos and best airlines. Prior to his current role, he joined Money in 2020 as its insurance editor, overseeing life and auto insurance content as well as the site’s coverage of policies for pets, autos, businesses, travel and more.

Paul’s 30-year-plus career encompasses two decades at Consumer Reports, where he edited reports on appliances, home services and wine before co-leading a project to re-engineer editorial workflow to better meet the challenge of internet competition. He then served for eight years as Consumer Reports’ first Electronics Editor, with successes that included initiating an investigation into the antenna shortcomings of the iPhone 4, which became the biggest consumer-technology story of 2010. He’s also held the Editor-in-Chief position at both TopTenReviews.com and Canadian Consumer and was Content Editor for ValuePenguin.com.

He’s written and edited on a range of personal finance topics for Investopedia and the Wall Street Journal Customer Studio and made more than 100 media appearances on consumer topics, including repeat engagements on CNN, Good Morning America, the Today Show and CBS This Morning and interviews by the New York Times and BBC News.

Paul was educated at Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, and at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, where he earned a graduate degree in journalism. He’s also graduated from week-long in-person professional development courses at Stanford University, for mid-career magazine journalists, and at the Project Management Institute, for journalists seeking training as a project manager.

A UK native, Paul has visited 30 countries – in Asia, Europe and North America – and lived in four: England, Ireland, Canada and the U.S. He currently lives in New York City.