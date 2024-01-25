The Best Pickup Trucks of 2024

Today’s trucks come in all sizes and even propulsion systems. From full-size gas-guzzlers to compact pickups to brand new battery-electric models, we tested every pickup model on the market to determine which ones are most worth the money.

Though some pickup trucks are downsizing and some are parting with their gas engines, the class as a whole is becoming more capable and comfortable.

Using a step-by-step methodology, we evaluated the most promising pickups for the attributes that we think matter — including value for money, safety, fuel economy or battery range and performance. Some are old standbys and some are relatively new entrants. Below are our five top choices, with explanations on how each stands out from the pack.

Best Pickup Trucks of 2024

Best Overall: Ford F-150

Best for Safety: Rivian R1T

Best for Retained Value: Toyota Tacoma

Best Warranty: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Best CPO: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Reviews of the Best Pickup Trucks

Best Overall: Ford F-150

Courtesy of Ford

Price: $36,570

$36,570 Mileage: 16/20 mpg

Pros Wide range of trims and engines

Choice of cab sizes

Durable and dependable Cons Subpar fuel economy

It’s no surprise that the Ford F-150 has been the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S. for more than four decades. The truck is durable, dependable and practical in a wide variety of circumstances, and it’s now available in eight trims. We drove the top-of-the-line Raptor model and found it sufficiently driveable on suburban streets, and the F-150 has a well-deserved reputation for shining on rugged off-road excursions.

The F-150 starts at $36,570, which is inexpensive for a full-size truck. It comes in several flavors, ranging in horsepower from 290 to 700. Depending upon the engine, the F-150 delivers 16 to 20 mpg in the city and 20 to 26 mpg on the highway, which is what you’d expect from a smaller truck. The truck, which seats between three and six people, leads the class in towing capacity, at 14,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Best for Safety: Rivian R1T

Courtesy of Rivian

Price: $73,000

$73,000 Driving range: 270-410 miles

Pros All-electric

Lots of high-tech features Cons Expensive

The Rivian R1T is the only model on this list to receive the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick+ designation. Most importantly, the truck also received high marks for its headlight safety.

The size of this battery-electric truck from startup Rivian measures between compact pickups like the GMC Canyon and full-size trucks like the Ford F-150. Starting at $73,000, the R1T has a starting price that’s two times higher than every other model on this list. However, for the money, you’ll get Rivian’s Driver+ system, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning and highway assist, which automatically steers, brakes and accelerates on certain highways.

Best for Retained Value: Toyota Tacoma

Courtesy of Toyota

Price: $31,500

$31,500 Mileage: 17/20 mpg

Pros Affordable price

Available with off-roading equipment Cons Can feel underpowered

Toyota tied with its higher-end Lexus sister brand and Honda for receiving the most residual value awards from JD Power. Each brand earned awards for four of its models, including the Toyota Tacoma, which happens to be the bestselling compact pickup truck on this list.

Starting at $31,500, the Tacoma is less expensive than any other model on this list besides the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Aside from its price and reliability, Toyota’s entry-level pickup, which can seat four or five passengers depending upon the cab configuration, comes with plenty of standard features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

Best Warranty: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Courtesy of Hyundai

Price: $26,650

$26,650 Mileage: 19/25 mpg

Pros Low starting price

Very good fuel economy for a truck Cons Low tow rating

The Hyundai Santa Cruz stands out in the segment for its repair guarantee.The truck is covered by a five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty – whichever comes first – and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. That makes the Santa Cruz a workhorse among competitors.

The Ford F-150, Toyota Tacoma and GMC Canyon are each covered by a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Rivian provides a five-year / 60,000-mile limited warranty and 8-year/175,000-mile powertrain warranty for the R1T, the only battery-electric truck on this list. That’s important because it means problems related to the new technology (its battery and electrical components) will be covered.

A certified pre-owned car is a used car backed by the manufacturer’s or dealer’s CPO program. Most include an extended warranty, but each manufacturer has different eligibility requirements, including age, mileage and condition.

Hyundai offers the most comprehensive program of our top-ranked trucks. To be eligible for Hyundai’s certified pre-owned program, a vehicle must pass 173 inspection points (or 179 for EVs), be five years old or less and have fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer. Ford’s and Toyota’s programs are less stringent, with fewer inspection points (160 for Toyota and 172 for Ford’s top-tier level) and older, higher-mileage vehicles allowed to participate.

