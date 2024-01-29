Avatar

Jaclyn Trop

Joined April 2023

Jaclyn Trop is an award-winning journalist who has covered the automotive industry for 15 years. She runs Money’s annual Best Cars awards and specializes in reviewing new vehicles and deciphering sheet metal for the masses.

Trop has reported on cars from five continents and more than 50 countries and has served as a juror for the World Car Awards for the last decade. Each year, she test drives hundreds of cars in a variety of conditions, including Porsches on ice in Finland, Infinitis off-road in Mongolia and dozens of race tracks around the world. She has also competed in the Rebelle Rally navigational challenge in a Jeep Wrangler. She regularly attends international product launches, auto shows, factory tours and executive interviews.

Her byline has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Fortune, Vogue, ELLE, Glamour, Bloomberg Businessweek, Newsweek, Fast Company, Forbes, Marie Claire, Men’s Health, Money, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, Robb Report, Town & Country, Discover, Consumer Reports, U.S. News & World Report, TechCrunch and Refinery29, among others.

Trop was awarded a Knight-Bagehot fellowship in business and economics reporting from Columbia University, where she also earned a master’s degree in journalism. She now divides her time among Los Angeles, Detroit, New York and South Florida.

The latest from Jaclyn

The Overall Best Car for the Money in 2024

The Overall Best Car for the Money in 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Jan 29, 20244 min read
The Best Affordable Sports Cars for 2023

The Best Affordable Sports Cars for 2023

Shopping
Published: Jan 18, 20247 min read
The Best Large Pickup Trucks

The Best Large Pickup Trucks

Shopping
Published: Jan 10, 20247 min read
The Best Compact Pickup Trucks

The Best Compact Pickup Trucks

Shopping
Published: May 8, 20247 min read
The Best Compact Cars

The Best Compact Cars

Shopping
Published: Jan 10, 20246 min read
The Best Compact SUVs

The Best Compact SUVs

Shopping
Published: Jan 10, 20247 min read
The Best Small Cars for 2023

The Best Small Cars for 2023

Shopping
Published: Jan 18, 20247 min read
The Best Subcompact Cars

The Best Subcompact Cars

Shopping
Published: Jan 10, 20245 min read
The Best Electric Pickup Trucks

The Best Electric Pickup Trucks

Shopping
Published: Jan 10, 20246 min read
1
123