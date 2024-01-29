Joined April 2023

Jaclyn Trop is an award-winning journalist who has covered the automotive industry for 15 years. She runs Money’s annual Best Cars awards and specializes in reviewing new vehicles and deciphering sheet metal for the masses.

Trop has reported on cars from five continents and more than 50 countries and has served as a juror for the World Car Awards for the last decade. Each year, she test drives hundreds of cars in a variety of conditions, including Porsches on ice in Finland, Infinitis off-road in Mongolia and dozens of race tracks around the world. She has also competed in the Rebelle Rally navigational challenge in a Jeep Wrangler. She regularly attends international product launches, auto shows, factory tours and executive interviews.

Her byline has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Fortune, Vogue, ELLE, Glamour, Bloomberg Businessweek, Newsweek, Fast Company, Forbes, Marie Claire, Men’s Health, Money, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, Robb Report, Town & Country, Discover, Consumer Reports, U.S. News & World Report, TechCrunch and Refinery29, among others.

Trop was awarded a Knight-Bagehot fellowship in business and economics reporting from Columbia University, where she also earned a master’s degree in journalism. She now divides her time among Los Angeles, Detroit, New York and South Florida.