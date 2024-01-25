The Best Small SUVs of 2024

It's no wonder small SUVs are so popular with American consumers: They combine the versatility of a utility vehicle with the handling of a car.

We tested dozens of the latest models for performance, fuel efficiency and daily usability. First-time SUV shoppers may be surprised to learn that many models even cost less than the average sedan.

We used a step-by-step methodology to compare the small SUVs on the market, considering such factors as value for money, safety and performance. Below are our five top choices and how each may appeal to drivers looking for more space without sacrificing handling or gas money. We’ve listed the specs along with the pros and cons of each pick.

Best Small SUVs of 2024

Best Overall: Mazda CX-30

Best for Safety: Hyundai Tucson

Best for Retained Value: Honda HR-V

Best Warranty: Hyundai Tucson

Best CPO: Honda HR-V

Reviews of Best Small SUVs

Best Overall: Mazda CX-30

Courtesy of Mazda

Price: $24,995

$24,995 Mileage: 22/30 mpg

Pros Choice of engines

High horsepower Cons Small trunk area

Starting at $24,995, the Mazda CX-30 is a comfortable, capable all-around solid pick in the super popular small SUV segment.

The five-person utility vehicle delivers 191 horsepower via a four-cylinder engine, but buyers looking for more muscle can upgrade to the CX-30’s 227-horsepower turbo. Filling up at the pump shouldn’t cost much, either. Depending upon the engine, the CX-30 delivers 22 to 26 mpg in the city and 30 to 33 mpg on the highway – average for the segment. At 20.2 cubic feet, its trunk space is on the smaller side, though still bigger than the MINI Cooper Countryman’s 17.6 cubic feet.

Best for Safety: Hyundai Tucson

Courtesy of Hyundai

Price: $27,250

$27,250 Mileage: 23/29 mpg

Pros Plenty of cargo space

Also available as hybrid Cons Slow acceleration

The Hyundai Tucson received a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the agency’s top mark. The small SUV passed all of IIHS’ tests with flying colors except for its headlights, which earned the second-best designation.

The five-seat Tucson falls squarely in the middle of the pack both for its $27,250 starting price and its muscle: 187 horsepower delivered via a four-cylinder engine. Standard safety equipment includes a rearview camera, driver attention monitoring, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, forward automatic emergency braking, and a forward collision warning that can detect pedestrians and cyclists.

Best for Retained Value: Honda HR-V

Courtesy of Honda

Price: $24,600

$24,600 Mileage: 25/30 mpg

Pros Affordable price

Good fuel economy Cons Underpowered engine

JD Power’s residual value awards recognize the models that are expected to hold the highest percentage of their MSRP after three years of ownership. This is especially important for budget-minded buyers of small SUVs.

JD Power has lauded Honda as the best mass market brand for holding its value. That’s partly due to its vehicles’ entry-level prices – at $24,600, the HR-V is the most affordable model on this list – and their long-term reliability. Honda’s smallest SUV also stands out for its wallet-friendly fuel economy, delivering up to 26 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway.

