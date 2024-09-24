Avatar

Brad Tuttle

Senior EditorPersonal finance, shopping, consumer trends
Joined January 2014

Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money who has covered personal finance for well over 10 years. He became a full-time employee at Money in 2014, after shifting over from sister publication TIME, where he wrote and edited consumer and finance content starting with the Great Recession in 2009. Over the years, Brad has covered a vast array of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, restaurants, consumer banking, the retail industry, shopping and deals and more.

Previously, Brad was an editor at Arthur Frommer’s Budget Travel and Wondertime magazines, and he has written for Newsweek, Real Simple and The New York Times, among other publications. He is also the author of “The Ellis Island Collection: Artifacts From the Immigrant Experience” (2004) and "How Newark Became Newark: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of an American City" (2009).

Originally from New Jersey, Brad is a 1995 graduate of Villanova University, and he received a master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism in 2000. He now lives in western Massachusetts and has been a part-time professor for over 10 years in the journalism department at UMass-Amherst.

Education

Columbia University School of Journalism, MS

BRAD’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Learn to cook. You'll save a fortune compared to eating out, and it's incredibly gratifying to whip up something that tastes better than the restaurant equivalent.

The latest from Brad

Costco Home Warranty Review

Costco Home Warranty Review

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 24, 202410 min read
Financial Planner vs. Advisor: What's the Difference? Which Do You Need?

Financial Planner vs. Advisor: What's the Difference? Which Do You Need?

Family Finance
Published: Sep 16, 20249 min read
5 Proposals to 'Fix' Social Security — and How They Could Affect Your Benefits

5 Proposals to 'Fix' Social Security — and How They Could Affect Your Benefits

Retirement
Published: Sep 18, 202413 min read
Some Social Security Recipients Won't Get a Payment in September (and That's OK)

Some Social Security Recipients Won't Get a Payment in September (and That's OK)

Everyday MoneyRetirement
Published: Aug 30, 20244 min read
How Low Will Interest Rates Go? Experts Predict the Fed's Upcoming Cut

How Low Will Interest Rates Go? Experts Predict the Fed's Upcoming Cut

Everyday Money
Published: Aug 30, 20247 min read
Where Do Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Stand on Social Security and Medicare?

Where Do Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Stand on Social Security and Medicare?

Retirement
Published: Aug 27, 20247 min read
How to Save Money on Netflix, Disney+ and More (Without Just Canceling Your Subscription)

How to Save Money on Netflix, Disney+ and More (Without Just Canceling Your Subscription)

Everyday Money
Published: Aug 27, 202410 min read
The Number of Bitcoin Millionaires Doubled in the Last Year

The Number of Bitcoin Millionaires Doubled in the Last Year

Investing
Published: Aug 27, 20244 min read
As Used Car Prices Fall, Here’s How to Get the Best Deal

As Used Car Prices Fall, Here’s How to Get the Best Deal

Everyday Money
Published: Aug 26, 20247 min read

BRAD’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Learn to cook. You'll save a fortune compared to eating out, and it's incredibly gratifying to whip up something that tastes better than the restaurant equivalent.
1
1234
...
122