Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money who has covered personal finance for well over 10 years. He became a full-time employee at Money in 2014, after shifting over from sister publication TIME, where he wrote and edited consumer and finance content starting with the Great Recession in 2009. Over the years, Brad has covered a vast array of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, restaurants, consumer banking, the retail industry, shopping and deals and more.

Previously, Brad was an editor at Arthur Frommer’s Budget Travel and Wondertime magazines, and he has written for Newsweek, Real Simple and The New York Times, among other publications. He is also the author of “The Ellis Island Collection: Artifacts From the Immigrant Experience” (2004) and "How Newark Became Newark: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of an American City" (2009).

Originally from New Jersey, Brad is a 1995 graduate of Villanova University, and he received a master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism in 2000. He now lives in western Massachusetts and has been a part-time professor for over 10 years in the journalism department at UMass-Amherst.