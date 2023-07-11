Wagmo Pet Insurance Review

Veterinary care is expensive. And pet insurance can certainly help pet owners afford its cost. But it can be difficult to differentiate among pet insurance providers and plans. Coverage options and fees vary, and many insurers limit coverage to accidents and illnesses. Wagmo, a brand of pet insurance administered by PawProtect by Embrace, offers comprehensive coverage with a focus on wellness. If you need a little help budgeting for routine and preventive veterinary care, Wagmo pet insurance may be a good choice for you.

Best pet insurance for wellness coverage

Wagmo is a top choice for pet owners seeking comprehensive wellness care coverage. Unlike most companies, Wagmo offers a solid stand-alone plan for preventive care coverage. Wagmo also offers insurance plans you can combine with a wellness plan. However, if Wagmo pet insurance isn’t a good fit for all of your needs, you can consider pairing Wagmo Wellness with a policy from one of the best pet insurance companies we’ve reviewed to get just the precise coverage you want.

Wagmo pet insurance pros and cons

Pros Offers standalone wellness plans

Claims procedure is straightforward and easy

Choose your own deductible and copay percentage

Covers exam fees

Wellness coverage starts immediately with no waiting period Cons No coverage for holistic or alternative treatments

Pricier than other plans

Pros explained

Offers standalone wellness plans

Unlike many other pet insurance companies, Wagmo offers wellness plans separate from its insurance plans. Wellness plans include routine check-ups and preventative care, which are normally excluded from traditional pet insurance policies.

With most insurers, you can choose to enroll in both coverage of preventive care as well as accidents and illness, but Wagmo is the only insurer we’ve come across that gives pet owners the option of selecting wellness care exclusively, without purchasing traditional insurance.

Claims procedure is straightforward and easy

Filing a claim with Wagmo is quick and straightforward. The company’s user-friendly mobile app allows you to submit claims easily, even when you’re on the go. The company strives for fast reimbursement, promising to process each wellness claim within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Wagmo Insurance reviews each non-wellness claim within 72 hours. Reimbursements are made directly to your PayPal, Venmo or bank account.

Wellness coverage starts immediately with no waiting period

With no waiting period for wellness plan coverage, you can enroll in a plan and head to the vet for a routine visit right away. For covered wellness services, you can submit your claim on the way home and be reimbursed just a few hours later. Note that there is a waiting period for traditional Wagmo insurance plans. You'll wait 15 days for ordinary illness and accident coverage (except in Maine) and 30 days for cancer coverage.

Cons explained

No coverage for holistic or alternative treatments

Wagmo pet insurance does not cover any therapies considered holistic or alternative, such as chiropractic treatment, hydrotherapy and acupuncture. It also does not include coverage for rehabilitation services.

Lifetime coverage limit

Wagmo claims that it is unlikely for a pet to accrue insurance payouts of more than $50,000 in their lifetime. For that reason, Wagmo caps the pet insurance lifetime coverage limit at $100,000 per pet. On the other hand, some pet insurance companies offer unlimited lifetime payouts. The company only offers one annual coverage limit of $20,000.

Pricier than other plans

Because Wagmo only offers two levels of reimbursement — which, at 90% and 100% are on the high end of the spectrum — premiums are more expensive. Pet parents should weigh the benefits of having a high reimbursement rate versus paying a higher premium. If your pet needs care costing a thousand dollars or more, paying a higher premium for better coverage may be financially worthwhile.

Wagmo pet insurance plans

Wagmo offers two different types of coverage: wellness plans and traditional pet insurance. Wagmo pet insurance covers the unexpected illness and injuries your cat or dog may face. For some pet owners, pet insurance is worth it for the peace of mind it brings in case of emergencies.

Wagmo points out that wellness plans are not technically insurance. Unlike an insurance plan, a Wagmo pet wellness plan covers the routine and preventative care your pet needs, including vaccines, annual wellness exams, routine blood work and fecal testing. To keep your pet healthy, Wagmo Wellness is available at three levels — Value, Classic and Deluxe — each with a different monthly cost, annual limit and covered services.

Accident and Illness Plan

Wagmo offers one type of accident and illness plan, with the choice of a $250, $500 or $1,000 deductible, as well as two reimbursement levels. With a reimbursement rate of up to 100% and no co-insurance payments required, each accident and illness plan covers the same veterinary services for your pet. While a 100% reimbursement rate will drive up your premiums, some pet owners will appreciate the simplicity and peace of mind that comes with 100% reimbursement. A 100% reimbursement rate makes it easier to budget for veterinary care because you will only have to pay your premiums and no surprise co-pays.

Wagmo insurance coverage includes:

Prescription medications

Emergency vet visits

Hospital stays

Surgeries

X-Rays, ultrasounds and CT scans

Laboratory tests

Treatment for cancer

Hip dysplasia (for pets under six years of age)

Hereditary and congenital conditions

Euthanasia

Wagmo pet insurance does not cover the following:

Food, vitamins or supplements

Dental surgery

Spaying or neutering

Cosmetic surgeries

Expenses related to breeding, pregnancy or birth

Pre-existing conditions

Wellness Plans

Value Plan

The Wagmo Wellness Value Plan is a good fit for the pet owner with a healthy dog or cat who generally only sees the vet for an annual visit, not a medical condition. The Value Plan is $20 per month, and you can be reimbursed up to $350 per year for routine preventive services.

The Value Plan includes coverage for the following:

Office visits (one per year)

Vaccines (two per year)

Routine blood work (one per year)

Fecal test (one per year)

Classic Plan

Wagmo’s most popular Wellness Plan, the Classic Plan, includes all the basics plus valuable extras like VETalk for access to pet experts 24/7. This plan will cost you $39 per month with a reimbursement cap of $650 each year for preventive wellness care services for your cat or dog.

The Classic Plan includes coverage for:

Office visits (one per year)

Vaccines (three per year)

Routine blood work (one per year)

Fecal test (one per year)

Urinalysis (one per year)

Flea, tick and heartworm medications (up to $100/year)

Grooming (up to $100/year)

VETalk chats (six per year)

Deluxe Plan

The top-tier Wagmo Wellness Plan has a price tag of $59 per month and is the only plan with dental coverage. The Deluxe Plan reimburses wellness services up to $1,100 per year and includes 24 VETalk chats for anytime support, which can be especially helpful for new pet owners.

The Deluxe Plan includes coverage for:

Office visits (two per year)

Vaccines (four per year)

Routine blood work (one per year)

Fecal test (one per year)

Urinalysis (one per year)

Flea, tick and heartworm medications (up to $200/year)

Grooming (up to $200/year)

VETalk chats (24 per year)

Teeth cleaning (up to $100/year)

Wagmo pet insurance pricing

Wagmo’s pet insurance premiums are higher than average. This is due to the fact that Wagmo reimburses all eligible vet bills at a rate of 90% or 100%. With such high reimbursement rates, Wagmo claims cost you less and cost your insurer more. Many companies keep their premiums low by offering lower reimbursement rates. So you have to decide what’s more important to you: low monthly premiums or larger payouts on claims. If paying a low monthly premium matters a lot to you, you might want to check out this article on the best cheap pet insurance companies. You can use Wagmo’s interactive quote tool to obtain an accurate quote for your pet. Premiums vary and are based on your dog or cat’s breed, age and location. Wagmo also offers multi-pet discounts.

Wagmo pet insurance financial stability

Wagmo’s underwriter, National Specialty Insurance Company, has an A+ rating for financial strength from AM Best. This rating means that Wagmo Pet Insurance is considered very financially stable and will be able to pay insurance claims.

Wagmo pet insurance accessibility

Wagmo pet insurance and wellness plans are available nationwide. Wagmo’s support center is open six days per week. On weekdays, customer support is also available by calling the Wagmo pet insurance phone number below.

However, we must note that when we attempted to contact Wagmo on a Wednesday morning as part of our evaluation, customer support never answered our call. We waited on hold for 20 minutes before deciding to hang up.

The Wagmo app makes it convenient for Android and iOS users to easily submit veterinary claims, track reimbursement status, view plan details and manage wellness plan usage. With the Classic or Deluxe wellness plans, members can also contact a vet expert by text or video 24/7 through the VETalk chat feature.

Availability

Wagmo pet insurance and wellness plans are available in all 50 states. You may choose any licensed vet for your pet’s care. You can easily enroll online whether you want a Wagmo dog insurance policy or a wellness plan for your cat. There is no upper age limit on enrollment.

Contact information

Wagmo offers a number of ways to get support when needed:

Reach support by email at support@wagmo.io

Submit claims by email to claims@wagmo.io or via the Wagmo app

Call customer support at (855) 836-8785

Use the interactive chatbot available 24/7

Wagmo’s support center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phone support is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

User experience

Wagmo offers a convenient app allowing users to easily submit claims by uploading a photo of the vet office’s receipt. Members can also use the app to track claims and view plan details. Claims are processed quickly and reimbursed within 24 hours for wellness plans. Wagmo reviews non-wellness insurance claims for reimbursement within 72 hours.

Wagmo pet insurance customer satisfaction

Wagmo has a D- rating with the BBB and earns a 2.8 out of 5 star rating from Trustpilot. The company fares somewhat better when it comes to Google reviews, where it earns an average rating of 4.0 stars. Reviewers on Google praise the company’s responsive customer service, fast claims process and the high reimbursement rates that are available under its plans.

Wagmo Pet Insurance FAQ What is Wagmo? chevron-down chevron-up Wagmo is a pet insurance provider that offers comprehensive coverage for dogs and cats. Founded in 2018, the company offers insurance and wellness plans to provide pet owners broad coverage, addressing both unexpected events and routine care. Wagmo insurance is designed to safeguard your pet's well-being in the case of accidents and illnesses, providing coverage for emergency care. On the other hand, Wagmo wellness plans focus on preventive care, covering expenses such as annual wellness exam fees, bloodwork, vaccinations and grooming. Wagmo insurance is designed to safeguard your pet's well-being in the case of accidents and illnesses, providing coverage for emergency care. On the other hand, Wagmo wellness plans focus on preventive care, covering expenses such as annual wellness exam fees, bloodwork, vaccinations and grooming. Is Wagmo legit? chevron-down chevron-up Wagmo is a legitimate pet insurance provider that has been in business for five years. The company is distinguished by its comprehensive coverage options, user-friendly claims process, wellness plans and additional perks for pet owners. Is Wagmo good pet insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Wagmo offers excellent coverage, particularly in the realm of wellness care. The company's comprehensive plans, immediate coverage for wellness expenses, flexible options and user-friendly claims process make them a top choice for pet owners who prioritize preventive care and routine treatments for their pets. Prices are higher than average, but the company's reimbursement rates are very generous. Does Wagmo cover grooming? chevron-down chevron-up Wagmo Wellness offers limited coverage for grooming services under the Classic and Deluxe wellness plans. Under the Classic Plan, Wagmo will provide reimbursement of up to $100 for grooming expenses such as nail trims, coat brushing, gland expressions, and standard wash and cut grooming. On the Deluxe Plan, you can expect to be reimbursed up to $200 for grooming services, subject to your plan's maximum annual coverage limit.

How we evaluated Wagmo pet insurance

In creating our Wagmo insurance review, we considered the following important factors:

Pricing: We considered how Wagmo stacks up to competitors in terms of pricing, as well as how much bang you get for your buck.

Wellness and insurance plan options: We looked at the number and quality of plans offered by Wagmo.

Reimbursement: We researched Wagmo’s choice of reimbursement levels and compared the company’s options to its competitors’ options.

Veterinary services covered: We considered the breadth of Wagmo's coverage of veterinary services.

Customer support: We assessed the availability of Wagmo's customer support and its responsiveness.

Customer reviews: We looked through popular third-party reviews sites to discover what real customers are saying.

Summary of Money's Wagmo pet insurance review

Wagmo excels in the area of pet wellness, setting itself apart from other providers. While stand-alone wellness plans are rare, Wagmo offers this option for dog and cat owners. With Wagmo, you get reimbursed quickly for your claims and have the freedom to choose any veterinarian you prefer for your pet's care. Moreover, plans are available across all 50 states, ensuring accessibility for pet owners nationwide.

In addition to its wellness offerings, Wagmo provides a comprehensive accident and illness plan that is straightforward and flexible. This plan allows you to enhance your pet's coverage and provides pet parents with financial protection against the costs of unexpected accidents or illnesses. However, it's important to note that Wagmo's accident and illness plan does not extend to coverage for alternative treatments.

By delivering flexible wellness plans and a clear accident and illness pet insurance policy, Wagmo demonstrates a commitment to providing a wide variety of pet owners with options to suit their needs and budget. While the Wagmo insurance plan has a somewhat longer list of exclusions that some other plans have, Wagmo is still a good choice for those looking to protect their pets’ health under a wide range of circumstances.