21 Best Hypoallergenic Dogs

Pet allergies are common. In fact, 10% to 20% of the world’s population is allergic to dogs and cats, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). However, owning a furry companion may still be possible for people with allergies.

While no dog breed is entirely allergy-friendly, certain hypoallergenic dogs may be easier on your allergy symptoms. Read on to learn more about what makes a dog hypoallergenic and the best hypoallergenic dog breeds to consider.

What is a hypoallergenic dog?

By definition, “hypoallergenic” means something that isn’t likely to cause an allergic reaction. While some breeds of dogs and cats may be called hypoallergenic, products in your home — such as cleaning products, towels or clothing — can also come in hypoallergenic alternatives.

There’s a common misconception about hypoallergenic dogs: Many people think they don’t shed or cause allergies at all. However, that’s not true and can be misleading.

No dog breed is 100% hypoallergenic — they all produce allergens.

What makes a dog hypoallergenic?

A dog breed may be considered hypoallergenic if it sheds less than other breeds.

According to the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, animal allergens are typically proteins found in their saliva, skin, urine and feces. Pets can carry these proteins on their hair and dander. So, when they shed, allergens are spread into the air and on other surfaces (such as your furniture).

When choosing a dog breed, it’s important for people with allergies to consider shedding levels. Aside from that, your dog’s breed can influence their temperament, trainability and friendliness. Additionally, since some breeds tend to have more medical needs than others, the breed can also affect the cost of a pet insurance policy. If you plan to get a policy, compare costs from the best pet insurance companies to find the best value.

Hypoallergenic dog breeds

Even though no dog is entirely hypoallergenic, getting a low-shedding dog may be the best option for those with minor allergies. Before choosing to buy or adopt a dog, discuss your allergy symptoms with your doctor to see if a dog is suitable for your home.

Keep reading for lists of small, medium and large hypoallergenic dog breeds to consider, with data from the American Kennel Club (AKC). Remember, this doesn’t mean these dogs won't cause an allergic reaction; instead, it suggests they might release fewer allergens than other breeds.

Small hypoallergenic dog breeds

American hairless terrier

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Hairless or smooth Short 12 to 28 pounds

Hairless dogs are an excellent option for those with allergies because they spread fewer allergens. The American hairless terrier breed comes in hairless and smooth-coated variations. This is a curious dog that tends to do very well with children.

Bedlington terrier

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Curly Medium 17 to 23 pounds

The Bedlington terrier is a gentle yet alert dog breed. They can be watchdogs but also love cuddling with their families. The Bedlington’s curly coat grows fast, so it requires frequent grooming.

Bichon frisé

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Curly, double coat Long 12 to 18 pounds

The bichon frisé is known for its pure white, curly coat. They love being lap dogs and make great family companions. With their very minimal shedding, a bichon may be a good option for allergy sufferers.

Chinese crested

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Hairless, silky Short or medium 8 to 12 pounds

These very small dogs can be partially hairless or have a full coat. The hairless variety has silky hair around their head, feet and tail while the rest of their body is hairless.

Coton de Tulear

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low to medium Wavy, double coat Long Male: 9 to 15 pounds Female: 8 to 13 pounds

The Coton de Tulear is a “cotton ball” dog with soft white fur that sheds minimally. These dogs tend to play well with other dogs and children. Also, Coton de Tulears are one of the best apartment dogs because of their pleasant demeanor.

Maltese

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Silky Long Under 7 pounds

Maltese may be an excellent option for those looking for a very small dog because they only reach up to seven pounds. However, don’t let their size fool you because they are fearless. They have long, silky white coats that some people choose to cut shorter. Regardless, they are a low-shedding breed.

Miniature schnauzer

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Medium Wiry, double coat Medium 11 to 20 pounds

Miniature schnauzers have a double coat that experiences medium levels of shedding. They have a wiry top coat and a softer undercoat. Like most dogs on this list, they require trips to the groomers to avoid matting and tangling. The breed also comes in standard and giant sizes.

Peruvian Inca Orchid

Shutterstock

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Hairless or smooth Short Small: 8.5 to 17.5 pounds Medium: 17.5 to 26.5 pounds Large: 26.5 to 55 pounds

The Peruvian Inca Orchid is a smart, lively dog. It can be hairless or smooth-coated, though hairless ones are more common. The breed also comes in three size variants.

Toy or miniature poodle

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Curly Long Toy: 4 to 6 pounds Miniature: 10 to 15 pounds

The famous toy and miniature poodles can make great allergy-friendly companions. These two smaller-sized poodle variations are commonly mixed with other small breeds. The cockapoo (cocker spaniel + poodle), Maltipoo (Maltese + poodle) and Shih-poo (Shih Tzu + poodle) are all examples.

Yorkshire terrier

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Silky Long Up to 7 pounds

Yorkshire terriers are known for their long, silky coats. Fortunately, they experience minimal shedding, so they could be a viable option if you have allergies. Yorkies are spunky and affectionate; however, they’re also one of the most expensive dog breeds to insure.

Medium-sized hypoallergenic dog breeds

Kerry blue terrier

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Wavy Medium 33 to 40 pounds

The Kerry blue terrier has a distinguishable blue coat and furry muzzle. Their coat doesn’t shed much, but it requires regular brushing and grooming like other curly and wavy hair breeds. Kerries typically love people and are very smart.

Lagotto Romagnolo

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Curly, double coat Medium Male: 28.5 to 35 pounds Female: 24 to 31 pounds

Lagotto Romagnolo is an Italian dog breed with dense, curly hair. It is a sporting breed that requires an active lifestyle. Because of its minimal shedding, Lagotti would be a good option for those with allergies. Plus, they tend to be affectionate and good with other dogs.

Portuguese water dog

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low to medium Curly, Wavy Long Male: 42 to 60 pounds Female: 35 to 50 pounds

Portuguese water dogs are adorable and love their owners. They need frequent exercise because they can get hyper. However, they tend to be easily trainable.

Soft coated wheaten terrier

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Wavy, silky Medium Male: 35 to 40 pounds

Female: 30 to 35 pounds

The soft coated wheaten terrier is a happy, friendly breed. Their gorgeous coat of wavy hair doesn’t shed a lot. However, regular brushing and grooming is required to keep it from tangling.

Spanish water dog

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Curly, corded Medium Male: 40 to 49 pounds Female: 31 to 40 pounds

Spanish water dogs love a playful and active lifestyle. Many have a natural herding instinct since they were bred to herd livestock centuries ago. But they also have other versatile skills, such as retrieving game for hunters. They usually love being in the water and make great family pets.

Xoloitzcuintli

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Hairless, smooth Short Toy: 10 to 15 pounds Miniature: 15 to 30 pounds Standard: 30 to 55 pounds

A somewhat uncommon breed, the Xoloitzcuintli has its origins in ancient Mexico. They are also called Mexican hairless dogs or Xolos. They are usually calm, intelligent and loyal.

Large hypoallergenic dog breeds

Afghan hound

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Silky Long 50 to 60 pounds

The Afghan hound is majestic. It’s a large dog breed with long flowing hair and strong-willed, loyal demeanors. In addition to being allergy-friendly, Afghans can also be great family dogs.

Barbet

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Curly, wavy Medium, long 35 to 65 pounds

Though barbets aren’t a well-known dog breed, they can be a great family dog because of their sweet and friendly temperament. Their curly hair has demanding grooming needs but doesn’t shed much. Thus, individuals with allergies may want to consider this breed.

Giant schnauzer

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Medium Wiry, double coat Medium Male: 60 to 85 pounds Female: 55 to 75 pounds

The giant schnauzer is one of the best big dog breeds. Like the miniature version, it has a wiry coat with two layers. It may make a great companion for people who have allergies and want a large dog. Just don't neglect its regular grooming needs.

Irish water spaniel

Shutterstock

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Curly Medium Male: 55 to 68 pounds Female: 45 to 58 pounds

The Irish water spaniel is another curly-haired dog on this list. The breed is distinguishable by its chocolate brown color and “rat tail,” which is smooth-coated rather than curly like the rest of their body. This dog is a hardworking yet affectionate companion.

Standard poodle

Getty Images

Shedding Level Coat type Coat length Size Low Curly Long Male: 60 to 70 pounds Female: 40 to 50 pounds

The poodle is one of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Like toy and miniature poodles, the standard poodle is also commonly used in mixed breeds, such as the Labradoodle (Labrador retriever + poodle) or goldendoodle (golden retriever + poodle).

Poodle mixes are very popular among dog owners because of the possibility of minimal shedding and a pleasant temperament. However, some poodle mixes can shed a lot, depending on their genetics and mix of breeds.

Hypoallergenic dogs FAQs Can you still be allergic to hypoallergenic dogs? chevron-down chevron-up You can still be allergic to hypoallergenic dogs. There’s no such thing as a dog that is 100% hypoallergenic. All dogs are capable of shedding allergens and dander that can irritate humans' allergies. However, dogs that shed less hair and dander are considered hypoallergenic. If you have animal allergies, a hypoallergenic dog may suit you, but check with your doctor before getting one. If you have animal allergies, a hypoallergenic dog may suit you, but check with your doctor before getting one. How much is a hypoallergenic dog? chevron-down chevron-up The cost of a hypoallergenic dog can vary significantly. Purchasing a purebred dog from a reputable breeder can cost upwards of a few thousand dollars. Adopting a dog from a shelter is usually more affordable than buying one from a breeder. (Plus, you help an animal in need.) However, many dogs in shelters are unknown mixed breeds. Unfortunately, shelters typically cannot guarantee the breeds or shedding habits of dogs available for adoption.

Summary of Money’s best hypoallergenic dogs

Contrary to popular belief, no dog is 100% hypoallergenic. All dogs shed hair and pet dander, but some shed considerably less than others. Thus, certain breeds may be better for people with pet allergies. A few examples of such breeds are poodles, bichon frisé, hairless breeds, Portuguese water dogs and more.

Before getting a new furry best friend, research their shedding levels. Other essential factors to consider outside of allergy triggers include the breed’s temperament, size, friendliness, and more. Also, your dog’s breed affects the cost of dog insurance because some dogs are prone to health conditions.