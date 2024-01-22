Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner VIEW PLANS Get up to 90% back at any vet

In recent years, costs for veterinary care have risen exponentially in the U.S. As a result, pet parents have started enrolling their furry children in pet healthcare policies at high rates. If, like these owners, you’re currently in search of the peace of mind that might come with having your dog insured, read on to find out which companies made our roster for best dog insurance providers.

Our pet insurance experts have been compiling data on providers across the U.S. for over six years to determine which offer the best pet insurance policies in the market. If our top dog insurance provider picks don’t cater to your pet’s needs, be sure to check out which were the best according to our colleagues’ pet insurance reviews as well as their in-depth guide.

Our Top Picks

Pets Best - Best Dog Insurance for Early Coverage

Figo - Best Dog Insurance for Cancer Treatment Coverage

Embrace - Best Dog Insurance for Range of Annual Deductibles and Limits

Lemonade - Best Dog Insurance for Streamlined Claims Processing

Spot - Best Dog Insurance for Claim Flexibility

Best Dog Insurance Reviews

Best Dog Insurance for Early Coverage: Pets Best Pet Insurance Our Partner View Plans

Pros Coverage starts as early as seven weeks

Deductibles options as low as $50

Coverage for care from U.S. and Canadian licensed veterinarians Cons Alternative therapies and treatments require add-on

Slow processing times for claims

Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes $20.45 - $102.24

Why we chose Pets Best

We picked Pets Best as the best dog insurance for early coverage because of its starting enrollment age. Dogs as young as seven weeks old can be enrolled for an accident and illness policy, which is a month earlier than most pet insurance companies allow. Pets Best also offers low annual deductible options that start at $50 as well as maximum payout options that go up to unlimited.

Pets Best offers three accident and illness plans that are fully customizable, which means customers can choose the annual limits, deductibles, and reimbursement rates that work for them. Policyholders can submit claims through their mobile app or the online portal. The company has a three-day waiting period for accidents and a standard 14-day waiting period for illnesses. Pets Best’s wellness coverage includes teeth cleanings, heartworm prevention, spaying and neutering and more.

Best Dog Insurance for Cancer Treatment Coverage: Figo Pet Insurance View Plans

Pros Coverage for international vet care

Customizable pet insurance plans

100% coinsurance option available Cons Add-on required for visit and exam fees

Hereditary conditions not covered for pets enrolled after second birthday

100% reimbursement not available for deductibles under $500

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K,$10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses (6 months for hip dysplasia and knee conditions) Sample quotes $21.18 - $133.44

Why we chose Figo

We chose Figo because it offers coverage for innovative cancer treatments. Moreover, Figo’s base policy offers coverage for a myriad of rehabilitation services and treatments, including cryotherapy, underwater treadmill therapy, laser therapy and heat therapy, therapeutic swimming as well as alternative therapies.

Figo is also the only provider in our list that features a 100% coinsurance option. The company offers preset plans as well as a fully customizable one. The company also has one of the shortest waiting periods for accidents, with coverage starting one day after purchasing the policy. Unfortunately, Figo only covers vet exam fees as an add-on, but the base policy does cover diagnostic tests and imaging such as X-rays, CAT scans, blood tests and more.

Best Dog Insurance for Range of Annual Deductibles and Limits: Embrace Pet Insurance Our Partner View Plans

Pros Coverage for vet care abroad

Short accident waiting period

Ambulance transportation costs covered

Multi-pet discount available Cons Rx medications not covered under base policy

Low cap for dental illnesses

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes $35.91 - $128.24

Why we chose Embrace

Embrace provides pet parents with the opportunity to build their own pet insurance plan and choose from a wide range of annual deductibles and maximum payout limits. The company’s waiting period for accidents is two days. Base policies cover genetic, chronic and congenital conditions as well as cancer treatments, dental trauma and more.

Owners also enjoy access to a 24/7 veterinary helpline as well as a simple claims submittal process through the MyEmbrace platform. However, the company requires customers to purchase separate riders to cover prescription medications as well as veterinary exam fees.

Embrace’s wellness add-on covers preventative care as well as coverage for costs associated with training and grooming, and allows customers to choose the annual cap for this coverage.

Best Dog Insurance for Fast Claims Processing Times: Lemonade Pet Insurance Our Partner View Plans

Pros AI-powered claims processing through mobile app

Some proceeds can go to charities

Minutes-long claims processing Cons Annual coverage limits of up to $100K

Add-on required for dental illness coverage

Not available across all states

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes $25.73 - $141.62

Why We Chose Lemonade

Lemonade offers policyholders a streamlined claims process that is powered by AI technology. This allows for claims to be processed in minutes through the company’s mobile app. Lemonade’s base policy covers the procedures and medications required to treat a covered illness or accident, as well as the costs associated with diagnosis (ultrasounds, MRIs, blood tests, etc.) and can be customized as needed.

The company offers coverage for visit fees and physical therapy as separate add-ons, as well as preventive care packages for both adult dogs and puppies. Lemonade’s preventative packages include parasite and heartworm tests, vaccines, wellness exams and blood tests with additional coverage for microchipping, spaying and neutering and meds for fleas, ticks and heartworm in the case of puppies.

Lemonade is currently only available in 38 states. Moreover, the quote tool on the company website makes it a little difficult for owners to receive a quote as it requires them to input a lot of information regarding their pet’s profile and medical history, some of which may not be readily available to them.

Best Dog Insurance for Claim Flexibility: Spot Pet Insurance Our Partner View Plans

Pros Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits covered at no extra cost

Coverage includes behavioral therapy

Base policy covers vet exam fees Cons Transaction fees applied to all monthly, quarterly or semi-annual payments

Higher monthly premiums than competitors

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes $20.42 - $246.21

Why We Chose Spot

Spot made our top picks, among other reasons, because of its flexibility when it comes to submitting claims. Policyholders have a window of 270 days (approximately eight months) to file a claim. Spot’s base accident and illness policy comes with a lot of perks, including coverage for microchip implantation, vet exam fees, alternative therapy, virtual vet visits, and more.

That being said, the company’s monthly premiums are the highest among our chosen carriers and its waiting periods are not as short as its competitors, starting at 14 days for both accidents and illnesses. Additionally, Spot charges transaction fees for all premium payments that are not made on an annual basis.

Other companies we considered

Pros Diagnostic tests and labs covered with base policy

No maximum payouts

Short claims processing

Mobile app available Cons Age limit for hip dysplasia coverage

No customizable coverage for dogs

Annual deductibles $100, $200, $500 Annual payout limits Unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting periods 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia)

Pros Short waiting period for all conditions (including hip dysplasia)

Prescribed Rx food and supplements covered for certain conditions

Preventative care packages for puppies and kittens available Cons Only one reimbursement rate option

Dental cleaning not included in preventive plan

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $10K, $20K or unlimited (for dogs) Coinsurance 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses

Pros Coverage for exotic pets

No per-incident, annual or lifetime caps

Free 24/7 vet helpline for members Cons Lower coinsurance percentages than competitors

Annual deductibles $100, $250 or $500 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 50%, 70% or 80% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses

Compare dog insurance

Company Accident-only plan Wellness Rider Exam Fees Direct Payment to Vets Telehealth Alternative Therapy Behavioral Therapy Figo X ✓ X X ✓ ✓ ✓ Pets Best ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ X X X Embrace ✓ ✓ X X ✓ ✓ ✓ Lemonade X ✓ X X X X ✓ Spot ✓ ✓ ✓ X ✓ ✓ ✓

Dog Insurance Guide

If you’re just starting to learn about dog insurance or if there are still concepts that are not yet clear to you, we hope our guide will help supplement any gaps in knowledge you may have so that you can make an informed decision when it comes down to choosing a provider and a policy.

What does dog insurance cover?

Dog insurance is supposed to cover the costs associated with diagnosing and treating an injured or sick dog. Although not all providers offer the same benefits, below we list what is usually covered by dog insurance and the most common exclusions in accident and illness policies.

Covered by dog insurance Not covered by dog insurance Diagnostic tests (lab tests and imaging services) Surgery Treatment or services for dental injuries or illnesses (fractured or broken teeth, periodontal disease, infections, etc.) Hospitalizations Rx medications Preventive medications for parasites

Vaccines

Routine dental cleanings

Spaying or neutering

Routine checkups or wellness exams

Our article on what pet insurance covers provides a more detailed breakdown of covered treatments and services as well as conditions and types of injuries.

How does dog insurance work?

When you sign your dog up for a dog insurance policy, you agree to pay monthly premiums as well as an annual deductible (chosen by you) in order to be reimbursed for most or part of the expenses you incur at the vet as a result of an accident or the development of an illness. Coverage for illnesses usually has longer waiting periods than coverage for accidents, especially in the case of orthopedic conditions.

Our writers have crafted articles on how pet insurance deductibles work as well as how pet insurance waiting periods work in order to provide our readers with an in-depth understanding of pet insurance as a whole, so make sure you check those out.

Dog insurance cost

How much is pet insurance for a dog?

When it comes to pet insurance costs, the type of pet being enrolled heavily influences how much you’ll be paying for a policy. For example, policies for dogs are more expensive than those for cats.

Other factors your future provider will consider include your pet’s age and breed as well as where they reside. However, your selections for deductibles, maximum payouts and reimbursement rates are what will determine if you pay higher or lower monthly premiums. For a more detailed explanation of what goes into dog insurance costs, read our article on how much is pet insurance.

Average cost of dog insurance

By averaging pet insurance quotes we obtained from the companies listed above for a one-year-old French bulldog residing in Florida, we determined that monthly premiums for dog health insurance can range from approximately $24.74 to $150.35. Keep in mind that owners of purebred dogs like Frenchies may be more likely to pay more in premiums than owners of mixed breed dogs because of the likelihood they’ll develop a hereditary or congenital illness.

Best Pet Insurance for Dogs FAQs How much is dog insurance? chevron-down chevron-up There’s a number of factors that will influence how much you pay for dog insurance. These include your location, your pet’s profile and medical history, the type of policy and coverage you choose and more. Most providers offer free quote tools you can use to estimate your potential monthly premiums. How much is a vet visit for a dog without insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Without pet insurance coverage, pet owners who take their dogs in for emergency care can expect to pay high vet bills for the received services and/or administered treatments. Depending on the issue, emergency care can cost anything between $200 to treat poisoning and $7,000 to take care of an internal blockage. Is dog insurance worth it? chevron-down chevron-up Whether a dog insurance policy is worth it will depend on each pet and their owner’s circumstances. If you are financially able, investing in pet health insurance for your dog could help you offset unexpected and out-of-pocket costs you could incur to treat an injury or illness that’s affecting them.

How We Chose the Best Dog Insurance

Determining our top picks for dog insurance involves diving into each company’s policies and zeroing in on the aspects that we believe owners will pay special attention to when deciding on a policy. Some of these aspects include:

Enrollment requirements and limits: Most companies will set age limits for enrollment. Some companies will even set an age limit to enroll in order to be covered for certain illnesses.

Exclusions: Most providers exclude things like routine and preventative care, spaying and neutering, breeding costs, pre-existing conditions and more from their basic coverage. We paid special attention to the companies that offer at least some of these services as additional riders.

Reimbursement rates: Otherwise known as coinsurance, these range between 70% and 90%, although some carriers do offer a 100% reimbursement level.

Annual limits: Coverage options from our top picks start at $2,500 and go up to unlimited.

Deductibles: Some companies offer deductibles as low as $50, but they typically range between $100 and $1,000.

Waiting periods: These typically range from a couple of days to six months for certain illnesses (such as orthopedic conditions). We favored the companies that offer shorter waiting periods.

Claims processing: The best pet insurance companies offer a streamlined claims process. We settled on providers that at least allow policyholders to submit claims online and through mobile apps.

Optional coverage: We made sure the additional coverage offered by our chosen providers supplements any gaps in their basic coverage. Some common add-ons include preventative care or wellness plans (vaccinations, wellness exams, etc.) spaying or neutering, routine care (dental cleanings, etc.) and more.

Discounts: Some providers may offer discounts to policyholders who make annual payments, veterans and even therapy pet owners. Carriers like Embrace offer discounts to households with multiple pets.

Summary of Money’s Best Dog Insurance