How Much Benadryl Can You Give a Dog?

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Quick Answer

Benadryl can be safe to treat dog allergies and manage anxiety symptoms when administered in appropriate doses. An incorrect dose of Benadryl could be extremely harmful, which is why you need to make sure you administer a dose based on your dog’s weight. The rule of thumb is to administer 2–4 mg of Benadryl per kilogram of body weight.

Read on to learn more about the medication as well as how and why it can be used to treat dogs, its side effects and risk factors and more.

What is Benadryl?

Benadryl is one of many brand names for the antihistamine diphenhydramine. Antihistamines like this one are used to relieve symptoms of allergies, common colds and more. Though made for humans, it’s also often recommended by DVMs to treat dogs. Some forms of Benadryl include:

Children’s Benadryl (liquid Benadryl)

Benadryl tablets

Topical benadryl

If you’re looking to offset some of your dog’s medication/treatment costs, we recommend you check out our list of the best pet insurance companies.

Uses of Benadryl for dogs

When it comes to dogs, veterinarians will most likely recommend Benadryl in cases of allergies. Other uses for Benadryl include managing symptoms of anxiety (acting as a mild sedative) and even motion sickness when a dog is traveling.

Allergies

Benadryl is often used to treat a dog’s symptoms when they are experiencing an allergic reaction. The three types of allergies dogs experience the most are environmental allergies (also known as seasonal allergies), atopic dermatitis and food allergies. Veterinarians might recommend Benadryl to treat mild allergy cases. However, severe allergic reactions will require a visit to the vet or the animal hospital.

Some signs and symptoms of allergies in dogs include the following:

Sneezing

Hives

Insect bites

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Itchy skin

Skin irritation

Difficulty breathing

Ear infections

Hair loss

Anxiety

In cases of dogs with anxiety, a vet might recommend Benadryl. However, it’s important to note that the medication may not be successful in lowering a dog’s anxiety. While some dogs may experience a little sedation or drowsiness under its effects, others may become even more anxious or hyperactive as it can increase their heart rates.

Some sources of anxiety for dogs include:

Fireworks

Traveling

Thunderstorms

Sudden change of environment

Benadryl dosage for dogs

The dosage of Benadryl you can give to your dog will depend on their weight. According to the Merck Veterinary Manual’s antihistamine dosages table, the recommended dosage of diphenhydramine is 2–4 mg/kg, IM, PO, or SC, q 8–12 h as needed. This means that pet parents should administer 2–4 milligrams (mg) per kilogram of body weight every eight to twelve hours orally or subcutaneously, as needed.

If you’re having trouble calculating the correct dosage for your dog, it may be best to consult your veterinarian before administering the medication.

Risks of giving Benadryl to dogs

One of the main risks of giving the medication to dogs is a Benadryl overdose. This can happen if the owner doesn’t follow the established guidelines based on weight and they administer more than what their dog needs. Some dogs can even have an allergy to diphenhydramine.

Substances like decongestants and alcohol are toxic to dogs. If the type of Benadryl you’re administering contains either of them, it could seriously harm your dog. Owners also need to watch out for how Benadryl interacts with other medications their dogs might be taking. Moreover, Benadryl should not be administered if a dog has certain health conditions — such as glaucoma, cardiovascular disease and others.

Common side effects of Benadryl include:

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Increased heart rate

Hypersalivation

Urinary retention

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad The best pet deserves the best coverage Get up to 90% reimbursement on vet bills with Embrace — quality coverage tailored to your pet’s needs. Get a quote now. GET FREE QUOTE

How Much Benadryl Can You Give a Dog FAQs Can Benadryl be harmful to dogs? chevron-down chevron-up That depends on each dog. If your dog happens to be allergic to diphenhydramine, administering it could have very adverse effects on your dog’s health. Moreover, if you don’t administer the right dosage, it could also be harmful to your dog. What type of Benadryl can I give my dog? chevron-down chevron-up You can give your dog any form of Benadryl that doesn’t contain alcohol, decongestants or any other ingredient that’s toxic to dogs in its formula. What’s a Benadryl alternative I can give my dog? chevron-down chevron-up Over-the-counter antihistamines such as Claritin (loratadine) and Zyrtec (cetirizine) can be used to treat allergy symptoms in place of Benadryl (diphenhydramine). However, you should first ask your vet to make sure they’re safe for your dog specifically.

Summary of Money’s Guide on How Much Benadryl You Can Give a Dog

Benadryl can be safe to treat dog allergies and manage anxiety symptoms when administered in appropriate doses.

An incorrect dose of Benadryl could be extremely harmful, which is why you need to make sure you administer a dose based on your dog’s weight.

The rule of thumb is to administer 2–4 mg of Benadryl per kilogram of body weight.

Over-the-counter medications like Zyrtec and Claritin can be used as alternatives to Benadryl, but owners should first consult with their vets to make sure it’s safe.