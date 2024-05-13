Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

There are many misconceptions about home security and property crime that have become widely accepted as facts. Read on to find out which myths about home security have been widely spread, why they could’ve originated, what the actual home security facts are, and more.

Widespread misconceptions about home security

When it comes to home security, people have come to collectively believe certain inaccuracies. These faulty notions could leave them vulnerable to breaches in their homes and potentially dangerous situations.

Although inaccurate, some of these misconceptions actually make sense, which makes them all the more harmful. Below, we list some of them.

Burglars wait until the nighttime to break into homes

The first myth in our list has to do with the burglar’s preferred time of day to burgle. This is one of the most common myths surrounding home security.

Although it’s entirely reasonable to expect criminals to use the cover of night to commit crimes, the reality is that most home burglaries happen during the day, when everyone is at work or school and houses are mostly empty.

Dogs are enough security for a home

It’s only natural to think that, since dogs have loyal and protective natures, this would translate into defending their homes in the event of a break-in. While that may be the case for many dogs, it does not mean they should be a substitute for other home security measures.

Some criminals might be prepared to encounter a dog, or they could simply not care and harm your dog in the process of breaking into your home. Others could get away with the burglary by simply petting your dog, as seen in this security camera footage.

Home security systems attract criminals

Some people believe that installing a security system will increase a burglar’s interest over whatever’s worth protecting in a house.

In reality, most burglars avoid homes with alarm systems because of the hassle and risk they pose. Unlike what’s been presented to us in books, movies and series, burglars don’t have access to military-grade tools to break into homes.

Locking your doors and windows will prevent break-ins

Although locking your windows and doors seems like the best way to keep out a criminal, a whopping 79% of burglars break into homes through doors and first-floor windows, which often involves forcible entry.

Locking doors and windows needs to be paired with other security measures that can be triggered once that first line of defense is broken. If you’re looking to do exactly that, check out our picks for the best home security systems.

Facts about home security that sound like myths

We’ve already discussed misconceptions some people have about home security. Alternatively, there are certain facts that can sound like myths, but have been proven to be true and helpful to homeowners.

Leaving the lights or TV on could prevent a burglary

Among the factors that burglars need to check off their list when deciding whether or not to break into a home is that it’s giving no occupancy cues, meaning signs that there are people in the house.

One way in which homeowners can simulate occupancy cues is to leave the TV or some lights on when they leave or go to sleep. Although it might not be a deterrent to all potential burglars, there’s a good chance that many of them will avoid a house where there seems to be activity.

Some dogs are good criminal deterrents

While dogs should never be used as a replacement for home security measures, certain breeds have been proven to deter burglars.

Some large breeds will scare them off based on their assumption that the dog will attack. And while smaller breeds may not offer much protection, if they’re noisy, they could alert the owners or neighbors of the burglar’s presence.

Myths About Home Security FAQs Do home security systems work? chevron-down chevron-up The answer depends on the security features you want and the system you choose for your home. Security systems can range from simple burglar alarms to video surveillance, and their effectiveness may vary depending on your security needs. What are some common misconceptions about burglars? chevron-down chevron-up As mentioned above, a very common misconception is that burglars prefer to commit crimes at night. Other inaccuracies include that they are all very experienced, plan burglaries ahead of time and, because they’re sneaking in, are not willing to cause serious harm if their plans go awry. Should home security feature monitoring? chevron-down chevron-up Home security monitoring can bring the added peace of mind of knowing your home is being watched over by professional operators or AI trained algorithms that will trigger alarms when danger is detected. However, your decision to include it in your home security system should be based on your specific circumstances and security needs.

