Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

A dog’s breed can determine some of their personality traits and health conditions — which is why breed is one factor that helps determine the cost of pet insurance. But what breeds are the most popular in the U.S., and why?

Here’s a look at the most popular dog breeds, along with statistics and characteristics of each.

Table of contents

20 Most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

While Labrador retrievers have been the most popular dog for the previous 31 years straight, French bulldogs rose to the top spot in the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) most recent dog breed popularity rankings. These rankings are based on AKC’s registration statistics of the 200 breeds recognized by the organization.

Here’s a list of the top 20 most popular breeds with statistics from the AKC. Keep in mind that not all of a dog’s characteristics are based on their breed. All dogs are unique and can vary from the tendencies outlined below.

1. French bulldog

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament 11-13 inches Under 28 pounds 10-12 years Playful, smart, adaptable

There’s no denying that French bulldogs are adorable, but they also have many other characteristics that make them the top dog breed choice. They tend to be playful, funny and great with kids and other dogs.

For these reasons and more, we also consider Frenchies one of the best apartment dogs.

2. Labrador retriever

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 22.5-24.5 inches

Female: 21.5-23.5 inches Male: 65-80 pounds

Female: 55-70 pounds 11-13 years Active, friendly, outgoing

The ever-popular Labrador retriever has three coat shades: yellow, chocolate and black. These dogs love to play and be outdoors, so they require a lot of daily exercise. They are easy-going but smart. Thus, labs are a popular choice for working dogs, including search-and-rescue and service dogs.

3. Golden retriever

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 23-24 inches

Female: 21.5-22.5 inches Male: 65-75 pounds

Female: 55-65 pounds 10-12 years Intelligent, friendly, devoted

The golden retriever is the infamous family dog. When you think of a golden, you likely think of a happy-go-lucky, friendly pet. On top of that, they’re another popular working dog because they’re trustworthy and obedient.

Goldens are known for their beautiful, fluffy double coat. They heavily shed their undercoat once or twice yearly and experience moderate shedding throughout the rest of the year.

4. German shepherd

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 24-26 inches

Female: 22-24 inches Male: 65-90 pounds

Female: 50-70 pounds 7-10 years Courageous, confident, smart

The German shepherd is a graceful, large dog known for heroic inclinations and intelligence. It’s no wonder they’re a common police dog. Additionally, many families choose this breed because of its loyalty and willingness to keep its family safe.

Depending on their genetics and breeder, German shepherd dogs are prone to certain hereditary health conditions, such as hip dysplasia.

5. Poodle (standard)

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Over 15 inches Male: 60-70 pounds

Female: 40-50 pounds 10-18 years Active, proud, very smart

Poodles are brilliant and highly trainable. The breed is also widely used in mixed breeds. In fact, some poodle mixes are even more popular than the purebred dogs on this list, such as the golden doodle (golden retriever + poodle), cockapoo (cocker spaniel + poodle) and Labradoodle (Lab + poodle).

Aside from the standard size, poodles come in miniature and toy sizes as small as four to six pounds.

6. Bulldog

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament 14-15 inches Male: 50 pounds

Female: 40 pounds 8-10 years Friendly, courageous, calm

Unmistakable by its stocky build and wrinkled muzzle, the bulldog is a laid-back and lovable breed that’s sometimes stubborn. Indeed, they can make great family members. However, bulldogs require a closely monitored diet and regular exercise due to their genetics. They can overheat easily, so they should have limited time outside in the heat.

7. Rottweiler

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 24-27 inches

Female: 22-25 inches Male: 95-135 pounds

Female: 80-100 pounds 9-10 years Loyal, loving, confident guardian

Rottweilers are beloved protectors with strong, muscular builds. Their coat is mostly black with tan spots around their face, chest and legs. Rotties’ loyalty to their family can make them a great family pet, but they must be vigilantly socialized and trained — ideally starting when they’re puppies.

8. Beagle

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Up to 15 inches Up to 30 pounds 10-15 years Curious, friendly, merry

The beagle has long been considered a fantastic family pet that’s friendly and gets along well with others. True to the nature of hound dogs, beagles are curious explorers. They can also be very vocal and may howl when left alone.

9. Dachshund

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Standard: 8-9 inches

Miniature: 5-6 inches Standard: 16-32 pounds

Miniature: up to 11 pounds 12-16 years Curious, friendly, spunky

Dachshunds — also called “weiner dogs” — have long bodies with short legs. While adorable, their build makes them prone to back problems, so running up the stairs and jumping on furniture should be limited. This lovable dog breed also comes in various coat colors and types, including smooth, wire and long coats.

Dachshunds were originally bred to hunt badgers, which explains why many love to dig. They’re also courageous and aren’t afraid to stick up for themselves.

10. German shorthaired pointer

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 23-25 inches

Female: 21-23 inches Male: 55-70 pounds

Female: 45-60 pounds 10-12 years Friendly, smart, willing to please

As a hunting dog, the German shorthaired pointer is athletic and energetic. They require a lot of physical activity each day to avoid boredom. These friendly dogs may also be great with active families who love the outdoors. However, due to their hunting instincts, you must be careful with them around small pets.

11. Pembroke Welsh corgi

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament 10-12 inches Male: up to 30 pounds

Female: up to 28 pounds 12-13 years Alert, affectionate, smart

Welsh corgis are charming and affectionate. They’re a herding breed, so they tend to be active, confident and fearless. If left alone for too long or sense danger, corgis tend to bark a lot. But overall, corgis make excellent, loving family pets.

12. Australian shepherd

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 20-30 inches

Female: 18-21 inches Male: 50-65 pounds

Female: 40-55 pounds 12-15 years Smart, work-oriented, exuberant

Australian shepherds are famous for their gorgeous coats and intelligence. As a highly energetic dog, they require a lot of exercise and mental stimulation. They are herding dogs, after all, so they tend to be protective of their home and family.

13. Yorkshire terrier

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament 7-8 inches 7 pounds 11-15 years Affectionate, sprightly, brave

The Yorkshire terrier is a small, sassy breed that loves to be spoiled. Due to their luscious coat, Yorkies require pertinent grooming, especially if their hair is kept long. These small dogs can also get cold easily.

14. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament 12-13 inches 13-18 pounds 12-15 years Affectionate, gentle, graceful

Their gentle and easy-going demeanor makes the Cavalier King Charles spaniel so well-liked. They’re an easy pet to have. Not to mention, they are adorable and great with children and other pets.

15. Doberman pinscher

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 26-28 inches

Female: 24-26 inches Male: 75-100 pounds

Female: 60-90 pounds 10-12 years Alert, loyal, fearless

Another strong breed that’s popular to have as a pet is the Doberman pinscher. They have a coloring that’s similar to Rottweilers, but you can differentiate the two by the Dobermans’ more lean face and build. With proper training and socialization, Dobermans can be affectionate companions.

16. Boxer

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 23-25 inches

Female: 21.5-23.5 inches Male: 65-80 pounds

Female: 50-65 pounds 10-12 years Active, bright, fun-loving

The boxer is a classic dog with a muscular build and boxy, wrinkled face. They are popular family pets that love adventure. Boxer dog owners need to make sure their dog gets enough exercise because they tend to have a lot of energy.

17. Miniature schnauzer

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament 12-14 inches 11-20 pounds 12-15 years Friendly, smart, obedient

The term “schnauzer” is quite a fitting name for this dog because it roughly translates to “mustache” in German. These dogs can be spunky and confident in nature. They may outsmart you but are very friendly and willing to train.

The AKC recognizes two other sizes of schnauzer as separate breeds: the giant schnauzer and the standard schnauzer.

18. Cane Corso

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 25-27.5 inches

Female: 23.5-26 inches Male: 99-110 pounds

Female: 85-99 pounds 9-12 years Intelligent, willful, majestic

As one of the biggest dog breeds, the Cane Corso is a powerful and muscular breed. They can have protective watchdog instincts; the name roughly translates to “bodyguard dog” in Latin. This assertive and willful dog may do best with a confident owner and firm boundaries. However, Corsi tend to be smart, loyal and eager to please.

19. Great Dane

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament Male: 20-30 inches

Female: 28-30 inches Male: 140-175 pounds

Female: 110-140 pounds 7-10 years Friendly, patient, dependable

Great Danes are commonly called “gentle giants,” and for good reason. Their massive size makes them intimidating, but they are often very affectionate and good with children. Ownership requires a solid commitment to their needs as such a large dog, especially if it’s your first time owning a large dog.

20. Shih Tzu

Getty Images

Height Weight Life expectancy Temperament 9-10.5 inches 9-16 pounds 10-18 years Playful, affectionate, outgoing

Shih Tzus make adored pets who are small in size and can live a long time. They have medium energy levels but love to be mischievous. They’re also very lovable and friendly, so they’d do well with small children and other dogs. In addition, Shih Tzus are one of the best dogs for apartments.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad The best pet deserves the best coverage Get up to 90% reimbursement on vet bills with Embrace — quality coverage tailored to your pet’s needs. Get a quote now. GET FREE QUOTE

Least popular dog breeds

The following list contains the least popular dog breeds recognized by the AKC:

English foxhound Norwegian Lundehund Sloughi American foxhound Belgian Laekenois Azawakh Harrier Sussex spaniel Cesky terrier Pyrenean shepherd