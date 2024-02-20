Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

When living in an apartment, you have many options for suitable dog breeds that will thrive in your space.

You may want to consider lower-energy dogs that are quiet and polite so they don’t disturb your neighbors. Also, remember that the dog’s breed affects the cost of pet insurance.

Keep reading to find our list of the best apartment dogs to consider.

Table of contents

15 Apartment-friendly dog breeds

Some people may think that the smallest dog breeds are the best for apartment life. However, many small breeds tend to be big barkers — such as chihuahuas, dachshunds, Yorkshire terriers and Havanese — or have high energy levels — such as Boston terriers, miniature poodles and miniature American shepherds. These characteristics may not be ideal for an apartment.

The following list contains dog breeds that may do well in apartments and small homes based on their energy levels, barking tendencies, personalities and other characteristics. The information is based on breed data from the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Keep in mind that all dogs are unique and their characteristics can vary. Age, health and other factors can also affect their mannerisms.

1. French bulldog

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium Under 28 pounds Low Playful, smart, adaptable

The French bulldog is one of the most popular breeds in the U.S. for good reason. Many people are drawn to their small size, limited barking and easy grooming needs. Also, these affectionate dogs are typically great with children and other dogs.

2. Bolognese

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Low 6-10 pounds Low Playful, easy-going, devotedTemperament

You may be more familiar with the bichon frisé breed, but the Bolognese is a close relative. Bolognese dogs tend to be smart, low-energy and quiet, making them perfect companions for apartment living.

3. Japanese Chin

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 7-11 pounds Low-medium Charming, lovable, noble

The Japanese Chin breed is easily recognizable with its silky coat and short muzzle. Many people consider this breed a great lapdog that enjoys walks but may be a little stubborn. At no larger than around 11 pounds, this dog may be an excellent option for small apartments.

4. Pekingese

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium Up to 14 pounds Low Loyal, affectionate, regal in manner

Another dog breed that’s recognizable by their physical attributes is the Pekingese. These are smaller dogs with long hair that some call a “lion’s mane.” They are affectionate, low-energy dogs who love to cuddle.

5. Coton de Tulear

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium Female: 8-13 pounds Male: 9-15 pounds Low Charming, bright, happy-go-lucky

The Coton de Tulear — commonly called cotton dog — is a very happy dog that sometimes loves clowning. Their charming personalities make them great companions and comfort dogs. They also tend to be very good with other dogs and children.

6. English toy spaniel

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 8-14 pounds Low-medium Intelligent, playful, gentle

The English toy spaniel is an all-around great dog. It’s pleasant with young kids and is very affectionate. It tends to be pretty quiet and doesn’t have very demanding energy levels, making it a good option if you live in an apartment.

7. Bulldog

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium Female: 40 pounds Male: 50 pounds Low-medium Friendly, courageous, calm

The bulldog is a medium-to-larger-sized breed that loves to cuddle. This easy-going animal makes a great apartment dog because it’s friendly, relatively quiet and has medium energy.

8. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 13-18 pounds Medium Affectionate, gentle, graceful

A very mellow and gentle breed, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel may make a great companion in your smaller space. Their laid-back personalities appeal to many potential dog owners who want a dog that gets along well with everyone.

9. Glen of Imaal terrier

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 32-40 pounds Low-medium Spirited, gentle, bold

A lesser-known breed, the Glen of Imaal terrier, is a very gentle and affectionate pet. The breed is one of the smaller Irish terrier breeds. Glens have a wiry, scruffy coat with low-to-medium shedding.

10. Shih Tzu

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 9-16 pounds Medium Playful, affectionate, outgoing

The Shih Tzu is a small dog breed that many people love for its sweet nature. It’s also considered hypoallergenic, so it may be a good option for those with allergies but may require regular grooming.

11. Italian greyhound

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 7-14 pounds Medium Alert, playful, sensitive

Italian greyhounds are very small in size and have playful personalities. They tend to love exercising, whether it be long walks, running around in the grass or having playtime inside. Still, they make great companions and could do well in an apartment.

12. English cocker spaniel

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium Female: 26-32 pounds Male: 28-34 pounds Medium Energetic, merry, responsive

The English cocker spaniel is a beautiful dog with friendly and affectionate dispositions. As a sporting dog, the English cocker spaniel loves walks and spending time outside. They’re easy to train and could live in an apartment with an area to play.

13. Pug

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 14-18 pounds Low Charming, loving, mischievous

This dog breed is a fan favorite. Pugs are known to be funny, sometimes troublesome dogs with loving personalities and adorable faces. They don’t tend to bark a lot and have medium energy levels, so they would make great apartment dogs.

14. Sussex spaniel

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 35-45 pounds Medium Friendly, merry, even-tempered

Although the Sussex spaniel is one of the larger breeds on our list, its characteristics and personality may make it a great dog for small spaces. It’s a loving breed with a beautiful medium-length coat.

15. Affenpinscher

Energy level Size Barking level Temperament Medium 7-10 pounds Medium Confident, famously funny, fearless

With medium exercise needs, the affenpinscher is great for small living spaces. Despite their small size, affenpinschers are fearless and confident. They’re also full of antics that many people find amusing.

How to choose the right dog breed for an apartment

The best dog breed for an apartment is not a one-size-fits-all answer. However, there are some things you can keep in mind when researching dog breeds.

Consider the following factors when choosing an apartment dog:

Apartment complex restrictions: Before you buy or adopt a dog, it’s important to review the rules at your apartment complex. Many have weight and size limitations. Having an area to walk your dog or a dog park nearby is ideal. All dogs need daily exercise and mental stimulation.

Energy level: Perhaps the most critical factor is a breed’s energy level. Lower-energy dogs tend to do better in apartments, especially if you don’t have a yard. If you get a dog with a lot of energy, they may get bored in your small apartment, leading to less-than-ideal behaviors.

Temperament and trainability: Depending on the style of your apartment complex, you may have to take your dog in hallways, elevators and other shared spaces where they will interact with other people and dogs. Getting a calm, polite dog that's easy to train may be preferable.

Size: Size may be an important factor if you live in a particularly small apartment. However, some big dog breeds may still be good apartment dogs if they are low-energy. It depends on your apartment and preferences.

Barking: Since you share walls with other people, it may be best to look for a dog breed that doesn’t tend to bark or howl a lot. While most dogs bark occasionally, some breeds are known to be quieter than others. A quieter dog can limit noise complaints and keep your neighbors from getting annoyed.

Shedding: Shedding is another personal preference, but something to think about. You'll have to clean your apartment more often if you get a dog that sheds a lot.