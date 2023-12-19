Best Pet Insurance in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania’s top pet insurance companies share key characteristics. These companies typically offer diverse plan choices, comprehensive coverage options, swift claims processing and minimal waiting periods. By analyzing data from respected sources like Pawlicy and Care Credit, we picked out the following five insurers as the finest choices in the state. Read on to see our top picks for the best pet insurance companies in Pennsylvania.
Best Pet Insurance in Pennsylvania Reviews
Spot
- Unlimited annual coverage without age restrictions
- 24/7 telehealth helpline available
- Elevated premiums for young pets
- Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual payments
Spot distinguishes itself as an optimal choice for pet owners seeking to bypass common insurance limitations. Offering unrestricted annual coverage and no age restrictions, Spot presents an appealing option. Despite its $100 deductible for swift coverage initiation, opting for this may significantly raise monthly premiums. It's important to note that Spot's pricing tends to be higher than the industry average, which is especially impactful in regions like Pennsylvania, a state already known for its higher pet care costs.
Healthy Paws
- No per-incident, annual or lifetime caps
- Expedited claim processing
- Potential for direct payments under specific circumstances
- Limited coverage for senior pets
- Restrictions on hip dysplasia coverage
Healthy Paws stands out by covering various alternative therapies at no additional cost, encompassing acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and general physical therapy. The company’s single accident and illness policy comes without per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps, with a promise of prompt claims processing, often within two days. However, its coverage options become more constrained as pets age, making it ideal primarily for younger pets.
Embrace
Embrace earns praise for its partnership with PawSupport, providing round-the-clock access to pet health experts at no extra cost. Additionally, policyholders can seek care from any licensed veterinarian globally, with coverage extending for up to six months outside the country. Embrace’s Wellness Rewards plan permits allocation of funds for preventive care, though they do not roll over to subsequent years.
- Access to 24/7 telemed pet health experts
- High upper age limit for enrollment
- High annual reimbursement limit compared to competitors with annual caps
- Limited wellness benefits
- Caps dental illness coverage at $1,000 annually
Fetch
- Covers emergency exam fees
- Includes veterinary-prescribed holistic and alternative therapies
- Up to $1,000 in covered virtual visits
- Absence of routine care or wellness plans
- Mandatory medical exams
Fetch goes beyond traditional coverage by including expenses indirectly linked to pet health, such as pet boarding fees during owner hospitalization, lost pet recovery costs, and non-refundable travel expenses due to pet illness. Moreover, it covers exam fees without additional charges, an aspect often separately billed by other insurers. With no age restrictions, Fetch accepts pets as young as six weeks, setting it apart from competitors.
Lemonade
- Swift claims processing
- Multiple available discounts
- Contribution to charities through payments
- Limited availability in 38 states only
- Policy adjustments restricted to renewal periods
- Potential ineligibility for older pets
Lemonade impresses with its rapid claims processing, facilitated by its app and AI technology, making it a notable choice among pet insurers in Pennsylvania. Offering customizable coverage options allows tailoring for specific needs, including vet visit fees, dental illnesses, and end-of-life services, potentially affecting premiums. The option to allocate a portion of payments to charities adds appeal to pet owners.
Pet Insurance in Pennsylvania Guide
Getting pet insurance coverage is increasingly vital for a generation that values the utmost care and respect for their pets, particularly during times of illness. Despite the absence of coverage for pre-existing conditions in most pet insurance plans and the potentially high costs of certain procedures, pet insurance serves as a viable option for pet owners looking to limit out-of-pocket expenses during unexpected pet illnesses or accidents.
Navigating the process of learning how to buy pet insurance can be daunting. It's crucial to conduct thorough research across various insurance providers, comparing quotes and evaluating coverage benefits tailored to your pet's needs. While uncommon, keep in mind some employers may offer pet insurance as part of their dependents' insurance benefits.
To mitigate the potentially prohibitive costs associated with pet insurance, consider selecting a plan with a higher deductible, a significant factor influencing monthly premiums. The coverage extent and the pet's species are pivotal elements impacting overall insurance expenses.
How much is pet insurance in Pennsylvania
According to Pawlicy, the average pet insurance costs in Pennsylvania for dogs and cats is $61.05 and $30.30, respectively. This makes Pennsylvania one of the most expensive states for pet insurance in the country and well above the average cost stated by NAPHIA’s State of the Industry Report of $49 a month for dogs.
Cost of pet insurance in Pennsylvania
Pet owners can expect to pay anything between $13.52 and $139.88 in monthly premiums. This range of prices varies widely across providers, and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.
Costs of pet care in Pennsylvania
The average cost of pet care in Pennsylvania is $65.91 per vet visit, according to Care Credit. This average includes all pets and is not divided into cats and dogs.
Pet Laws in Pennsylvania
It’s important for pet owners in Pennsylvania to be aware of the state’s pet laws. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, all dogs three months of age or older must be licensed by the County Treasurer. No dog under eight weeks of age may be sold, traded, bartered or transferred, and dogs and cats 3 months of age or older are required to have a current rabies vaccination.
Consumer Protection for pet insurance in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Insurance Department includes a guide on how to shop for pet insurance, including considering the cost, coverage and convenience (the three C’s) of multiple companies before deciding to buy a policy. You can also file a complaint with the state’s Consumer Services Online Portal.
How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Pennsylvania
As part of our methodology, we gathered Pennsylvania-based sample quotes and reviewed pet insurance plans based on the following factors:
- Plan and coverage options
- Cost and available discounts
- Policy benefits, exclusions and restrictions
- Waiting periods
- Customer service options and claims processes
For the average cost of each plan, we used pet profiles with a Philadelphia zip code, including the most popular breeds of both dog and cat nationwide with an age that would garner the lowest insurance premiums during the pet’s lifetime. We used Pawlicy and Pet Insurer to gather quotes and compare plan options.