Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Cats have a reputation of being temperamental, not enjoying cuddles and generally being uptight. However, there are some affectionate cat breeds that play against type and have laid-back dispositions that enjoy snuggles.

Whether it’s current pet parents who are looking for a dog-like feline friend to add as a family member or cat lovers who are just researching a cuddly, docile option, friendly cat breeds are in big demand. Read on for our top picks for nicest cat breeds.

Our top picks for nicest cat breeds

Maine Coon

Getty Images

Maine Coon cats are one of the most popular cat breeds. This long-haired feline has earned a reputation for being sweet natured and people-oriented. Maine coon cats are high-energy gentle giants that love playtime as much as they enjoy being the center of attention.

Ragdoll

Getty Images

Another extremely popular breed of cat, the ragdoll is more similar to certain dog breeds than to the average domestic cat. They love spending time with people and are usually very well-behaved lap cats. One of the friendliest cat breeds you’ll ever meet, ragdoll cats can be your best friend as much as a dog can.

Exotic Shorthair

Getty Images

Shorthair cats come in many varieties: American shorthair, British shorthair and Abyssinian, to name a few. However, exotic shorthair cats stand out from the pack for their quiet and gentle demeanor. Like the name ‘shorthair’ might suggest, this breed of cat has a short, dense coat that is easier to manage than their genetically similar counterpart, the Persian cat.

Siamese

Getty Images

The siamese cat is a highly energetic and interactive breed that’s known for its trademark blue eyes and distinctive profile. This chatty breed is often acquired in pairs in order for one to keep the other entertained for long periods of time. Expect a lot of meows and purrs from this breed as it is always the star of the show.

Sphynx

Getty Images

Bred to be hairless, sphynx cats are low-maintenance, hypoallergenic and bring minimum to no shedding to your household. For this reason and their calm demeanor, they happen to be one of the best cat breeds for people who don’t want some of the hassles that are usually associated with cats.

Birman

Getty Images

Birman cats are great family cats that have no problem interacting with other cats or being by themselves. As the legend goes, Birman cats originated in Burma and were the companions of Kittah priests, who shared a special spiritual bond with each cat that lived in their temple. With that kind of track record, you can depend on this breed to be peaceful.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad The best pet deserves the best coverage Get up to 90% reimbursement on vet bills with Embrace — quality coverage tailored to your pet’s needs. Get a quote now. GET FREE QUOTE