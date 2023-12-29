Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

The primary pet insurance companies in Wisconsin share many similarities. They provide a range of plan options, comprehensive coverage, quick claims processing, and minimal wait times. After evaluating reputable sources such as Pawlicy and Care Credit, we've identified the top five insurers in the area. Read on to see our top picks for the best pet insurance companies in Wisconsin.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Wisconsin

Best Pet Insurance in Wisconsin Reviews

Pros Unlimited annual coverage for pets of any age

Accessible 24/7 telehealth helpline Cons Higher premiums for younger pets

Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual payments

Spot caters to pet owners looking to exceed typical insurance limits. While its pricing tends to be higher, which is more important in states with already elevated pet insurance costs, unrestricted annual coverage for pets of any age is appealing to pet parents of older pets. Notably, the company is renowned for its responsive customer service, especially in emergencies, positioning it as a dependable choice for immediate support.

Pros No per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps

Expedited claim processing

Potential for direct payments under specific conditions Cons Limited coverage for senior pets

Restrictions on hip dysplasia coverage

Healthy Paws sets itself apart by covering various alternative therapies at no additional cost, including hydrotherapy, acupuncture, chiropractic therapy, physical therapy and massage therapy. The company’s user-friendly mobile app streamlines claims and its policies have no incident or lifetime caps. However, coverage restrictions increase as pets age, making the policies more suitable for younger pets.

Pros Access to 24/7 telemed pet health experts

High upper age limit for enrollment

Higher annual reimbursement limit compared to competitors with annual caps Cons Limited wellness benefits

Caps dental illness coverage at $1,000 annually

Embrace’s 24/7 access to pet health experts is a boon for pet parents seeking a second opinion before rushing to an emergency room. The company excels in transparency, breaking down policy details to aid customers in informed decision-making. However, compared to other providers, its wellness benefits are limited and dental illness coverage is capped at $1,000 annually.

Pros Covers emergency exam fees

Includes veterinary-prescribed holistic and alternative therapies

Up to $1,000 covered in virtual visits Cons No routine care or wellness plans

Mandatory medical exams

Fetch covers unique expenses indirectly tied to pet health, like hospitalization boarding fees for owners of insured pets. Additionally, it covers exam fees without additional charges and accepts pets as young as six weeks. The company lacks routine care or wellness plans, focusing more on specific emergency and holistic therapies.

Fetch’s commitment to customer education shines through informative blogs and resourceful articles, aiding pet owners in understanding their pet's health needs and insurance coverage.

Pros Swift claims processing

Multiple available discounts

Contributes to charities through payments Cons Available in only 38 states

Policy adjustments restricted to renewal periods

Potential ineligibility for older pets

Lemonade’s swift claims processing and customizable coverage make it a top contender. The company’s commitment to transparency is evident in its easily navigable website, providing comprehensive coverage details and processes for prospective customers. However, policy adjustments are confined to renewal periods, and coverage might not extend to older pets based on breed eligibility.

Guide to Buying Pet Insurance in Wisconsin

Getting the right pet insurance coverage in Wisconsin can be complex, demanding thorough research and strategic steps to ensure the best protection for your furry friend.

Begin by thoroughly exploring the array of available pet insurance providers statewide. Evaluate their reputations, coverage breadth, and any specialized policies catering to your area. Gather insights from online resources, delve into customer reviews and engage with fellow pet owners to grasp perspectives on Wisconsin's leading insurance companies.

When determining your pet’s insurance scope, consider their individual needs and medical history. Understanding your pet's breed, age, pre-existing conditions and regional risks like prevalent diseases or specific environmental factors can help pinpoint the ideal coverage.

After narrowing down potential insurers, request quotes and compare policies. Scrutinize coverage limits, deductibles, co-payment structures, and exclusions in each policy. Look beyond monthly premiums and assess the comprehensive value of coverage offered. Some insurers offer tailored plans accommodating your financial situation.

Before buying pet insurance, review policy documents thoroughly and seek clarification on unclear clauses or terms. Familiarize yourself with Wisconsin's pet insurance consumer protection laws and avenues for lodging complaints. Explore available discounts, especially those for multiple pets or specific breeds/ages eligible for reduced rates.

Once you've found a suitable plan, navigate enrollment procedures diligently. Gather your pet's medical history and necessary documents, keeping policy details secure. Understand the claims process and required documentation. Regularly review your policy to align with your pet's changing needs and any shifts in Wisconsin's regulations or insurance offerings.

Cost of pet insurance in Wisconsin

Pet owners in Wisconsin can expect to pay anything between $23.09 and $271.42 in monthly premiums. This range of prices varies widely across providers, and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.

Costs of pet care in Wisconsin

The average cost of pet care in Wisconsin is $71.11 per vet visit, according to Care Credit. This average includes all pets and is not divided into cats and dogs.

Factors that can affect pet care cost include the type of procedure required, regular vaccinations, preventive treatments for fleas, ticks, and heartworms as well as routine check-ups.

Larger breeds often require more food, larger doses of medications and sometimes specialized care due to breed-specific health concerns, which can also increase overall expenses. Urban areas might have higher veterinary costs compared to rural areas due to differences in overhead expenses, rent, and demand for services.

Older pets may require more frequent check-ups and specialized care for age-related issues, contributing to increased costs. Pets with chronic conditions also need ongoing management, adding to the overall expenses.

Pet Laws in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, laws governing cats and dogs focus on various aspects, from licensing requirements to animal welfare and public safety measures. Licensing for dogs is a statewide requirement, with municipalities often overseeing the process.

Dogs must be vaccinated against rabies, and proof of vaccination is typically necessary for licensing. Additionally, leash laws are commonly enforced in Wisconsin, mandating that dogs must be under control and restrained when in public spaces.

Wisconsin also addresses issues related to dangerous or aggressive animals. There are specific regulations governing dogs that exhibit aggressive behavior or have a history of biting. These laws may involve mandatory reporting of incidents, restrictions on ownership, and in severe cases, the possibility of euthanasia if the animal is deemed a significant threat to public safety.

Landlords often have the discretion to set rules regarding pet ownership, including breed restrictions or size limitations for both cats and dogs. These regulations aim to strike a balance between tenants’ rights to keep pets and landlords’ concerns about property damage or disturbances caused by pets.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents can file complaints against pet insurance companies through the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI). The OCI oversees insurance-related matters in the state, including complaints and regulatory issues regarding pet insurance. If residents encounter problems with their pet insurance provider, such as claim denials, billing issues, or concerns about policy coverage, they can reach out to the OCI to file a formal complaint.

Complaints can typically be submitted through the OCI's website or by contacting their consumer hotline. The OCI investigates complaints, mediates disputes between consumers and insurance companies and ensures that insurance companies operating in Wisconsin comply with state regulations and laws. It's essential for complainants to provide as much detail as possible, including policy information, correspondence with the insurance company, and specifics about the issue faced.

Residents can also seek guidance and assistance from the OCI in understanding their rights and responsibilities regarding pet insurance in Wisconsin. The office serves as a resource to help consumers navigate insurance-related matters and ensures fair practices within the insurance industry.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Wisconsin

As part of our methodology, we gathered Wisconsin-based sample quotes and reviewed pet insurance plans based on the following factors:

Plan and coverage options

Cost and available discounts

Policy benefits, exclusions and restrictions

Waiting periods

Customer service options and claims processes

For the average cost of each plan, we used pet profiles with a Wisconsin zip code, including the most popular breeds of both dog and cat nationwide with an age that would garner the lowest insurance premiums during the pet’s lifetime. We used Pawlicy and Pet Insurer to gather quotes and compare plan options.

