Petco Pet Insurance Review

Pet ownership brings many joys. Science has demonstrated that animal companions provide many health benefits, from lowering our stress levels and improving our mental health to fighting inflammation and cardiovascular disease. Pets can even help children with socialization and emotional well-being.

All these benefits come at a price, though. Pet ownership isn’t free. Veterinary services alone can cost as much as $2,000 during the first year you own your pet and many times that over your pet’s lifetime. Pet insurance is an effective way to offset these costs, and Petco pet insurance provides several advantages to pet owners, especially those with more than one pet. Keep reading for a look at pet insurance through Petco, including pros and cons, the various types of coverage available and what you can expect to pay for coverage.

Best for Households with Multiple Pets

Established in 1965, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. initially began by providing essential wellness care to animals, but has since broadened. The company now has more than 1,000 retail stores located throughout the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, supplying a wide range of pet products and services, including training, grooming, pet food, accessories and all kinds of vet checkups through their Vetco Clinics.

In 2017, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. began offering pet insurance plans. Its plans are competitively priced with other pet insurance options and offer a broad range of coverage. The company is also a great option for households with multiple pets. Petco also offers a 10% discount when you insure two or more pets that live in the same household.

This makes it easy and affordable to ensure all of your furry family members will have access to the veterinary care they may need. Plans are customizable so you can tailor your insurance to fit your family’s requirements.

Petco Pet Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros Connect to vet consultants anytime via mobile app

Covers vet exam fees, alternative therapies, behavioral issues, prescribed diets/medications, end of life expenses, nutritional supplements and microchip implantation

No upper age limit, no payout limits and no pre-enrollment exam

Pet travel coverage

Visit your choice of vet Cons Doesn't cover bilateral conditions

14-day waiting period for accident coverage

Longer claim processing time compared to other pet insurers

Pros explained

Free pet concierge service

When you purchase a Petco pet insurance policy, you get free Petco pet concierge service, which grants pet owners access to certified pet health professionals and veterinary consultants. These Petco associates can answer your pet health questions 24/7 via the company’s mobile app. Concierge service is particularly helpful when you’re trying to decide whether your pet’s symptoms require veterinary evaluation and how quickly you need to get to the vet.

Comprehensive coverage

Petco pet insurance offers coverage of diagnostic and surgical procedures, hospitalization, conventional and alternative therapies, training for behavioral issues, prescribed medications, prescription food and the implantation of a microchip with the contact information of the pet’s family, which can help reunite lost pets with their owners. Petco plans also reimburse pet owners for sick visit exam fees, nutritional supplements and end-of-life expenses. Many pet insurance plans do not include these coverages. Though there are some exclusions — such as preventive care, known pre-existing conditions and bilateral hip dysplasia — most veterinary sick visits will be covered.

Petco offers pet parents several options for customizing plans. Coverage limits range from $5,000 to unlimited, deductibles range from $100 to $500, and reimbursement rates from 70% to 90% are available.

No upper age limit

Petco doesn’t impose upper age limits on enrollees, which benefits older pets or those who may have ongoing health conditions. No medical exam is required to enroll your pet, but as is the case with all pet insurance companies, you will be asked to supply your pet’s medical records.

Pet Travel Coverage

If you travel with your pets, you’ll be glad to know that wherever you go within the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories, any veterinary care your pet may need will be covered and you'll be able to choose from any available veterinarian or clinic.

Your Choice of Vet

Petco's Pet Insurance offers coverage with no "in-network" restrictions on your choice of vet, veterinary clinic, or hospital, provided your pet is seen by a licensed veterinarian.

Cons explained

Doesn’t cover bilateral conditions

Petco’s plan does not provide coverage for bilateral conditions, such as hip dysplasia or luxating patellas where both hips or kneecaps are affected.

14-day waiting period for accident coverage

The waiting period for reimbursement for vet care required due to accidents is longer with Petco pet insurance in comparison to other pet insurers. Most companies place a brief, two or three day hold on coverage for accidents, but Petco won’t cover accidents for 14 days after enrollment.

Longer claim processing time

Petco takes 14 days to approve or deny claims, compared to other providers who approve claims much faster — generally three to five days, with some providers offering 48-hour claims resolution. Similarly, the time from when a claim is approved to when the claim is paid is also slower than at other pet insurers, with the average Petco insurance claim taking an average of 30 days, in contrast to other providers who process such claims within 10 to 15 business days.

Petco Pet Insurance Plans

Petco offers just one basic plan, but it is highly customizable. You can personalize your plan to suit your pet’s needs and your budget by selecting your annual limit, reimbursement percentage and annual deductible. By choosing lower limits, a higher deductible and a low reimbursement level, you can bring your monthly premium costs down.

Accident and Illness Plan

Petco offers one plan that includes comprehensive coverage for accidents and illnesses, minus the exclusions noted above. This plan covers the costs of veterinary care needed to treat both accidents and unexpected illnesses.

Petco’s plan includes treatment for emergency care, including X-rays and other diagnostic tests, prescription medication and pet hospital or veterinary clinic stays. Plans also cover alternative treatments such as acupuncture, homeopathic remedies and hydrotherapy, as long as they’re administered by a licensed veterinarian.

Petco Pet Insurance Pricing

Petco pet insurance costs vary depending on the type of deductible you choose and other factors such as the age and breed of your pet and your location. Petco offers competitive rates, and its coverage is one of the most comprehensive available from a pet insurance company. The lowest available cost for covering a one-year-old Golden Retriever living in Southern California is $32.71.

It’s worth noting that deductibles start at $100 and can go as high as $500, and that pricing varies significantly by state. It’s important, when you compare different companies’ plans, to compare coverage apples to apples, choosing the same coverage limits, deductible and reimbursement rate for each quote you request.

Petco Pet Insurance Financial Stability

Petco pet insurance is backed by the United States Fire Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Crum & Forster. C&F has been given a credit rating score of A (excellent) by AM Best, a third-party organization that evaluates the financial stability of insurance companies.

The takeaway for pet owners considering Petco pet insurance is that Petco is an insurance provider with solid financials and the proven ability to pay on any claims that policyholders might file.

Petco Pet Insurance Accessibility

Petco insurance coverage is available for either canine or feline companions over the age of eight weeks. The company imposes no upper age limit for coverage. You can get a free quote on the Petco website in just minutes. With no pre-exam requirements and a variety of coverage limits and deductible and reimbursement rate choices, Petco allows pet owners to find a plan that suits their budget. All in all, Petco is one of the more accessible pet insurance providers.

Availability

Though offerings and exclusions vary from state to state, Petco pet insurance is available in all 50 states, as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico and in some U.S. territories. The company’s pet insurance web portal, which can be found via the company’s main website, is easy to use and allows pet owners to quickly compare plans, contact customer service and purchase a policy. Note that should you wish to cancel Petco insurance, you’ll have to call their customer service number.

Contact information

Petco’s customer service team is available seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST, at 877-738-6742 or via their mobile app. If you are already a Petco pet insurance policyholder, you’ll have access to Petco’s Concierge Service, which can offer basic pet care advice and answer questions about coverage.

User experience

Pet owners who use Petco pet insurance report responsive customer support staff, an easy claim filing process, and benefits such as being able to choose their own veterinarian, coverage of alternative therapies and Petco’s 10% multi-pet discount.

Petco Pet Insurance Customer Satisfaction

Petco pet insurance reviews are generally positive, with Petco consistently appearing in lists of the best pet insurance companies. Customers have praised Petco’s customer service and the broad coverage offered by the company, though some have noted the longer-than-average time Petco takes to process claims.

Petco Pet Insurance FAQs What does Petco insurance cover? chevron-down chevron-up Though some exclusions may apply, Petco pet insurance covers veterinary care for accidents and illnesses. This includes diagnostic and surgical procedures, hospitalization, emergency medicine or other critical care, as well as any treatments or medications required to treat acute or chronic illnesses. Hereditary and congenital conditions are also covered. The company stands out for paying for sick visit exam fees and covering vitamin supplements. It also covers end-of-life care, another uncommon benefit. Does Petco insurance cover vaccines? chevron-down chevron-up No, routine care such as vaccinations are not covered under Petco's accident and illness plan. Does Petco insurance cover neutering? chevron-down chevron-up No, neutering is considered routine care and isn't covered. Is Petco pet insurance good? chevron-down chevron-up Petco pet insurance is a solid offering, with competitive coverage and pricing and good customization options. The company has a solid reputation for customer service and sound financial stability ratings. However, claims processing may take longer with Petco than with other insurers. Still, based on the breadth of coverage and the various ways the company offers to tailor coverage to suit your budget, we think it's a pet insurance company well worth pet parents' consideration.

How We Evaluated Petco Pet Insurance

Our evaluation of Petco pet insurance focused on the company’s core offerings. It was based on several factors, including:

Types of policy plans offered

Coverage of checkups, vaccinations and other routine care

A comparison of monthly premiums

Customer satisfaction

Excluded or restricted ailments or conditions

Customer support

Customer reviews

Third-party ratings

Summary of Money’s Petco Pet Insurance Review

If you’re a pet owner, you’re likely aware of the high cost of veterinary care. Pet insurance is an excellent way to offset those costs and ensure you’ll be able to afford any medical attention or treatment your pet may need. Petco pet insurance offers flexible and customizable plans that are likely to fit any size pet, and with a 10% discount per additional pet in each household, it’s an excellent option for those with multiple pets.