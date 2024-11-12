Avatar

Kristopher Kane

Joined January 2023

Kristopher Kane is a seasoned freelance writer who has worked with many varied clients. He has diverse interests and a passion for learning, traits that allow him to write about many topics with authority. Subjects he has written about include health & wellness, technology, marketing, real estate, finance, travel and leisure, psychology, and education. He prides himself on understanding each client's unique needs and reaching their desired audience with efficient, effective, and engaging writing.

The latest from Kristopher

What Is the Gold Standard?

Investing
Published: Nov 12, 202415 min read
How Far Back Does an Employment Background Check Go?

Everyday Money
Published: Jan 5, 20249 min read
How Do Pet Insurance Deductibles Work?

Insurance
Published: Jan 5, 202411 min read
Ivacy VPN Review

Everyday Money
Published: Feb 9, 202410 min read
ExpressVPN Review

Shopping
Published: Feb 14, 202410 min read
IPVanish VPN Review

Shopping
Published: Feb 14, 202410 min read
What Is a Data Breach and How to Prevent It

Everyday MoneySponsored
Published: Feb 13, 202413 min read
Veterans First VA Loans Review

Everyday MoneyMortgages
Published: Nov 2, 202310 min read
Everything You Should Know About Life Insurance With Living Benefits

Insurance
Published: Oct 26, 202314 min read
