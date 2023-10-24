ExpressVPN Review

As we continue to rely ever so much on the internet, VPNs (virtual private networks) have never been more relevant. ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services today, providing safety and privacy solutions to users and allowing individuals to access geo-locked content, such as streaming service titles unavailable in their location.

Read on for a comprehensive review of ExpressVPN, including its pros and cons and subscription plans, as well as answers to some frequently asked questions.

Best all-rounder VPN

ExpressVPN excelled in every area we considered when evaluating VPNs. It might not be the absolute best VPN service when it comes to specific use cases — a handful of competitors boast better performance or greater server distribution — but it’s an overall solid option for anyone that is looking for a VPN.

With over 3,000 servers across 105 countries, ExpressVPN has one of the largest VPN server networks available to commercial users. It also features a user-friendly interface and some of the fastest, most stable connections in the industry without compromising on security.

ExpressVPN pros and cons

Here’s a look at the benefits and potential drawbacks of using ExpressVPN.

Pros High speeds

Strong security features

Largest server coverage

Battery-saving protocol Cons More expensive than many competitors

No dedicated IP address

Pros explained

High speeds

ExpressVPN is one of the fastest VPN services available. This makes it an excellent choice for online activities that rely on fast data transfer and low latency, such as streaming high-resolution video, downloading files and online gaming.

Strong security features

ExpressVPN boasts some of the most powerful VPN security and privacy features available commercially. It uses AES-256 encryption, the standard trusted by security experts worldwide, features servers that don’t write data to a hard drive and has a strict, audited “no logs” policy that states they never keep data which could tie you to any online activity.

Largest number of servers

With over 3,000 servers in more than 105 countries, ExpressVPN users are more likely to have nearby servers no matter where they are. This typically improves speed and performance while still providing all of the protections that come with a VPN service.

Battery-saving protocol

Any VPN will use up a certain amount of energy on your device. ExpressVPN created Lightway, an exclusive and custom-designed VPN protocol to decrease battery drain. Lightway is crafted to consume noticeably less battery than other protocols while being faster and more straightforward to review and upkeep.

Cons explained

More expensive than many competitors

ExpressVPN’s monthly plan is somewhat costly, but only slightly less affordable than those of other popular VPN services like NordVPN. However, its 6-month and one-year plans are noticeably more expensive than similar offerings from most competitors.

No dedicated IP address

For a service of its standing (and price), it’s unusual that ExpressVPN does not offer dedicated IP addresses at least as an add-on. Having a dedicated IP address can be useful if you’re using a VPN to connect to a secure online network that may require connections from whitelisted IP addresses.

ExpressVPN plans

ExpressVPN has monthly, six-month and 12-month plans. You will start paying for the plan you select once the ExpressVPN’s free trial period ends.

The monthly plan offers one license that allows VPN service on up to five devices at a given time. For 6- or 12-month subscriptions, one license supports up to eight simultaneously connected devices. If you need to exceed this limit, you can use ExpressVPN on your routers or buy more subscription plans.

Another option is to buy extra licenses via the “volume licensing choice”. The pricing of extra licenses will depend on the number of licenses purchased and your plan’s payment cycle. If you are interested in this option, ExpressVPN's customer support can provide pricing information for all licensing options.

1-month plan

For those who wish to pay for the service on a short-term basis, ExpressVPN offers a monthly option. Though this is its most expensive option when compared to the other plans on a month-to-month basis, it gives users greater flexibility and is a great choice for those wondering if they really need to use a VPN.

6-month plan

ExpressVPN’s six-month plan is a good option if you’re reasonably comfortable with the features and usability of the service but would prefer less of a commitment or are working with a tighter budget. Though it’s billed semi-annually, the monthly fee is reduced by a little over 23%.

12-month plan

The most economical offering from ExpressVPN in the long-term is their annual plan. With a discount of 49% over the monthly plan, it allows users to save a significant amount compared with the month-to-month and six-month options. The plan also includes three additional months of service.

ExpressVPN pricing

Like with most VPNs (and online services in general), you’ll save more when you commit to a longer-term plan, up to 49% over the monthly offering in the case of ExpressVPN.

Below is a chart showing ExpressVPN pricing.

Plans Plan price Monthly cost Cost after one year 1-Month Plan $12.95 per month $12.95 $155.40 6-Month Plan $59.95 every six months $9.99 $119.88 12-Month Plan $99.95 per year $6.67 $99.95

Plans will automatically renew at the end of their billing period. You can stop automatic renewal either through your account or by contacting customer support.

ExpressVPN financial stability

The cybersecurity firm Kape bought ExpressVPN in 2021 for $936 million. An acquisition of that size, along with Kape’s continued prominence in cybersecurity and information technology and a subscriber count of over four million active users, suggest that ExpressVPN is a financially stable and reliable company.

ExpressVPN accessibility

ExpressVPN is one of the more accessible VPNs on the market. It’s available on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, Apple TV, and Fire TV, and as a Chrome Extension. Because the VPN is compatible with many online apps and services, it can create a more secure and private online experience beyond just your browser window.

ExpressVPN can also be installed on a router. However, this is best left to the technologically savvy (though plug-and-play ExpressVPN routers are available from third parties).

Availability

ExpressVPN cements its reputation as one of the best VPN services by maintaining physical or virtual servers in over 105 countries. Furthermore, it is one of the few VPNs that can be used in China as of July, 2023. Though it doesn’t have servers in China, many users find that among all VPN services, ExpressVPN gives them the fastest and most reliable internet connection in China.

Contact information

The company's support center offers in-depth tutorials and articles for customers. Additionally, there is a 24/7 live chat feature to provide assistance.

Users can also send the company a message through its support page, expressvpn.com/support, or email at support@expressvpn.com

ExpressVPN’s headquarters are in the British Virgin Islands at this address:

Road Town

Tortola, VG1110,

Virgin Islands (British)

User experience

The ExpressVPN app is streamlined and easy to use, with a similar design on every platform and device.

Advanced configuration options are available “under the hood” through the settings menus. However, most casual users need never bother with nuts-and-bolts configuration.

Customer support is available 24/7.

ExpressVPN customer satisfaction

ExpressVPN has some of the highest reviews in the industry — customers’ ratings in online review sites average 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers often mention its consistent, stable and fast connections, simplicity of use and seamless operation across devices and platforms as reasons for the overwhelmingly positive reviews.

ExpressVPN FAQs What is ExpressVPN? chevron-down chevron-up ExpressVPN is a well-known VPN service provider that offers users advanced yet user-friendly digital privacy and security solutions. Launched in 2009, it has grown into one of the industry's leading players and is recognized for having an extensive server coverage among leading VPN services. Its 3,000 servers spread across more than 105 countries allows ExpressVPN to provide one of the fastest and most reliable VPN connections possible, whether you're in the U.S. or abroad. Is ExpressVPN free? chevron-down chevron-up Although ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee trial period, regular use of ExpressVPN services is not free. How much is ExpressVPN? chevron-down chevron-up ExpressVPN costs between $8.32 and $12.95 per month, depending on the length of the service contract and billing frequency. Is ExpressVPN legit? chevron-down chevron-up ExpressVPN's operations comply with all the laws and regulations of the countries where its servers are located, and the company boasts an explicit, straightforward and rigid no-logging policy to protect user data and privacy. ExpressVPN is headquartered in the British Virgin Islands, a territory beyond the jurisdiction of intelligence-sharing alliances, which adds another layer of user privacy protection. Is ExpressVPN safe? chevron-down chevron-up ExpressVPN is frequently cited as one of the safest VPN options available due to the various security features and protocols it abides by. Is ExpressVPN good? chevron-down chevron-up ExpressVPN is considered one of the best VPN services available due to its fast and reliable VPN connections. Its VPN connection includes advanced features such as AES-256 encryption (the industry standard for securing data), a strict no-logging policy and an automatic "kill switch" feature called Network Lock that ensures your data isn't exposed if your VPN connection drops. ExpressVPN also earns points for its easy setup and intuitive, user-friendly apps for various devices, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and others. How to cancel ExpressVPN chevron-down chevron-up Users can contact customer support at any time to cancel their ExpressVPN account. To be eligible for a partial refund, subscribers need to demonstrate that they experienced a period of service unavailability and made an effort to contact the company for a solution during that specific period. How to use ExpressVPN chevron-down chevron-up Using ExpressVPN can be split into three main steps. First, you download and install the ExpressVPN app on your computer. Once installed, you'll need to choose and connect to a server location. Finally, you can set your preferred configurations, such as the server connection method, automatic VPN connections and any apps you want to exclude from ExpressVPN. The company's website has many tutorials with different step-by-step guides, including guides for Windows, Mac, Linux, Streaming Services, Smart TVs and more.

How we evaluated ExpressVPN

To provide an accurate review of ExpressVPN, we considered several factors, from customer reviews and safety protocols to pricing and availability. The following are the criteria we used to rate the service:

Server network: We looked at the server network infrastructure and how it compares to that of competitors.

Safety protocols: We evaluated the safety protocols to protect user data and information.

Pricing: We reviewed pricing plans and options and how they compare to similar services.

Customer satisfaction: We looked at customer feedback and satisfaction ratings.

Availability: We examined where the service is available and how accessible it is to users.

User reviews: We read through user reviews on third-party sites to gauge real customer experiences.

Expert analysis: We incorporated the perspective of VPN experts on the service.

Hands-on testing: We thoroughly tested the service hands-on to evaluate the user experience.

Summary of Money’s ExpressVPN Review

ExpressVPN is one of the most reliable VPN solutions available thanks to its robust security measures, vast global network, excellent customer service and impressive speed. Despite being pricier than many competitors, it offers considerable value, making it a worthwhile investment. If privacy, security and unrestricted internet access are priorities for you, ExpressVPN may be what you need.