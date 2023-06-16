VPNs are designed to encrypt and obfuscate a user’s activity over the internet. They help avoid targeted marketing, bypass regional content blocking and establish a secure connection while using public networks.

Read on to learn how you can find the best VPN service for you.

Our Top Picks for the Best VPN Services of 2022

Best VPN Service Reviews

Best VPN Overall: ExpressVPN Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose ExpressVPN as the best overall VPN for its outstanding performance and for excelling in all key areas we evaluated — security, features and cost.

Pros One of the fastest VPNs on the market

Large number of servers and server locations

High level of encryption and advanced security features

Compatible with many types of platforms and devices Cons Plans are more expensive

Limit of 5 simultaneously connected devices

Some features only available on Windows, Mac and Linux

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 3,000 + Server locations 160 Jurisdiction British Virgin Islands Plans $8.32/mo

ExpressVPN uses top-notch security measures and provides ample features on both the server and user sides. Not to mention it’s one of the fastest VPNs on the market.

With over 3,000 servers in 160 locations across 94 countries, this VPN uses advanced technology independently audited to confirm essential privacy protections. Servers are run entirely on volatile memory, or RAM, which requires power to store data, meaning all information on a server is wiped every time it is powered off and back on again. This lowers the risk of leaks of sensitive information.

Performance wise, ExpressVPN is one of the most reliable and fastest VPNs today thanks to its proprietary Lightway protocol, which only uses about 2,000 lines of code. With fewer lines of code than other major protocols it’s easier to audit and maintain, runs faster, and uses less battery.

Best VPN for Torrenting: NordVPN Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose NordVPN as the best VPN for torrenting because of the excellent performance of its dedicated peer-to-peer servers and its split tunneling feature.

Pros Specialty servers for torrenting and for unique security features

Over 5,000 servers across 60 countries

Proprietary NordLynx technology provides high internet speeds without losing data privacy

Strong apps with intuitive, simple layouts Cons Split tunneling only available on Android and Windows

More expensive than the average VPN

Occasionally cramped interfaces

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 5,000+ Server locations 60 Jurisdiction Panama Plans $3.29/mo

Our NordVPN review found the company excels for several reasons, including ease of use, its specialty peer-to-peer servers that are optimized for torrenting only and support SOCKS5 proxy, which offers faster download speeds than other proxies on P2P platforms. This is complemented by the company’s in-house NordLynx technology that allows the WireGuard® protocol’s speed benefits without compromising user privacy.

NordVPN is also well-known for being a highly secure and privacy-forward VPN. The company implements a strict zero-log policy, has an automatic kill switch, uses AES-256-Bit encryption, and hosts specialty servers for Onion Over VPN, double VPN, and greater obfuscation. Moreover, its CyberSec tool can block dangerous websites, avoid botnet control, and skip unwanted pop-ups and ads.

Nord’s plans are more affordable than those of other competitors of the same brand popularity, and it features more than 5,200 servers — one of the highest counts on this list.

Best VPN for iOS: Hotspot Shield Our Partner Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose Hotspot Shield as the best VPN for iPhone because of its compatibility with older iOS models, added security services, and seamless interface.

Pros One of the world's fastest VPN

Free version does not require credit card information

Affordable family plan allows up to 25 devices

45-day money-back guarantee Cons Gathers a significant amount of data, albeit anonymously

No third-party infrastructure audit and dated transparency report

Only 5 simultaneously connected devices allowed

Lack of protocol variety and transparency

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 3,200 Server locations 80+ Jurisdiction USA Plans $7.99/mo

Hotspot Shield is as straightforward as VPNs get, which can be helpful for iOS users who want a service that’s fast, appealing, and easy to set up. Although the VPN lacks certain functionalities and customizability, its robust encryption scheme, good amount of servers and high speeds more than make up for it.

Paid Hotspot Shield plans include a spam-call blocker and 1Password manager integration. The call blocker will automatically tag calls as spam if they come from a suspicious number and report them to the FTC. 1Password can create unlimited passwords and pre-fill logins and will notify users if their accounts logins and passwords are compromised. Hotspot Shield also makes for a great family VPN thanks to its affordable family plan, which allows each family member up to 25 simultaneously connected devices.

Hotspot Shield for iPhone is compatible with all phones running iOS 11.0 or later, which includes all models from iPhone 5S up to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini.

Best VPN for Streaming: CyberGhost Our Partner Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose CyberGhost as the best VPN for streaming because its numerous server locations allow viewing content from a wide variety of regions, and for its many dedicated streaming servers.

Pros High number of servers

Servers specifically designated for different streaming services

7-day free trial with no credit card required

WireGuard® protocol supported across all apps Cons Unintuitive app user interface

Expensive monthly plan

Servers for some streaming services can be unreliable

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 8,000+ Server locations 91 Jurisdiction Romania Plans $2.19/mo

CyberGhost is a long-running Romanian VPN service that nearly tops the list for number of servers. CyberGhost has over 7,400 servers around the world, good security features, including a kill switch, IPv6 and DNS leak protection, and a malware blocker. It also allows up to seven simultaneous connections.

What puts CyberGhost ahead of other VPNs for streaming is its number of server countries — 94 in total — in combination with its extensive server network. The size of the server network ensures that users don’t suffer from bloating due to surges in traffic, while the number of server countries means users can access regionally-restricted content from all over the globe.

CyberGhost also has specially designated servers for using specific streaming services, including servers for Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+. You can also access streaming services unavailable in your country by setting up a VPN for your Amazon Fire TV or Chrome browser.

Another of CyberGhost’s highlights is its NoSpy servers. These are managed by the VPN’s team end-to-end and integrate premium hardware with a dedicated uplink to provide extended bandwidth for data-intense online activities.

Best VPN for Gaming: Surfshark Our Partner Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose SurfShark as the best VPN for gaming because it’s affordable, performs well and can be used alongside more restrictive gaming services.

Pros Connect an unlimited number of devices at once

Whitelister allows online gaming and other services without shutting down VPN

Shadowsocks protocol to bypass internet censorship in restrictive countries

Multi-hop feature maximizes connection privacy

Significant savings with a two-year plan Cons Split tunneling only available on Windows and Android

Requires longer subscriptions to unlock its low prices

No one-year plan

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 3,200+ Server locations 65 Jurisdiction British Virgin Islands Plans $2.49/mo

Surfshark’s affordable prices, extensive list of features and reliable connection speeds make it a powerful gaming VPN. The VPN consistently delivers low ping and latency numbers on most of its servers. Having over 3,200 servers also lowers the likelihood that users will experience drops in performance due to sudden bursts in traffic.

Setting up Surfshark for PC or mobile gamers is a simple affair; for console gamers, the VPN provides a guide on how to set it up on a router with OpenVPN or IKEv2. Users with a router that supports at least one of these protocols will have a much easier time with this process. If you’re on a PC or mobile device, there’s also a Whitelister function that can route your favorite games through a VPN so they don’t affect your other online activities.

Besides being a superb VPN for gaming, Surfshark is also an excellent all-around privacy and security solution that doesn't keep logs of your activities. The service also features an automatic kill switch, Private DNS & leak protection, and a Camouflage Mode that masks the fact you’re using a VPN. Additionally, Surfshark places no limits on the number of simultaneously connected devices a single account can have and has multi-hop functionality.

Best Free VPN: Windscribe Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose Windscribe as the best free VPN because of its numerous features, nearly all of them available on the free version of the software.

Pros Unlimited number of simultaneously connected devices

Free version grants access to nearly all features of premium plans

Minimalist client interface, easy to set up and use Cons 10GB/mo data usage limit

Stores more data than other competitors to enforce usage limits

Many features are only available on specific platforms

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 175 Server Locations 110+ Jurisdiction Canada Plans Free. Premium account: $5.75/mo

Windscribe is a powerful free VPN service that's simple and effective. It also comes with more features than other VPNs on the market and works well out of the box. The client interface has a minimalist design, you just need to open the VPN app to establish a connection.

Due to the interaction between browser extensions and PC apps, Windscribe is a strong choice for computer users. Advanced features such as matching your timezone to the selected server, rotating your user agent, disabling WebRTC, and multi-hop (also known as double VPN) are available by using both clients simultaneously. Its firewall system — available on Windows and Mac — provides a superior solution to standard kill switches by working proactively to avoid data leaks.

The advantage that Windscribe offers over other VPN services — especially over free VPN services — is that you can use the VPN on unlimited devices. The trade-off is that Windscribe stores your username, the server you’re connected to, and the amount of data transferred to ensure these are your devices and enforce its 10GB data limit. Nonetheless, this information is erased within three minutes of the session ending and Windscribe doesn’t store connection logs, IP stamps, or visited sites.

Best VPN for Android: Private Internet Access Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose Private Internet Access as the best VPN for Android because of its ioXt certification and its strong core features available on the Android app, such as split tunneling, tracker blocking, and various protocols.

Pros Over 29k servers — the highest on our list

Highly customizable applications and extensions

Available anonymous payment options

Up to 10 simultaneously connected devices Cons No live chat support

No app exclusion or whitelisting feature

Cost for dedicated IP address is higher than other services

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 30,000 + Server locations 100+ Jurisdiction USA Plans $2.03/mo

Private Internet Access (PIA) makes for an excellent Android VPN due to its easy-to-use app and long list of features. When opening the app, users can see a large, yellow button that, when pressed, turns green after the app establishes a connection to the best server available. The VPN features a kill switch, a snooze function, a favorites list, port forwarding, split tunneling, proxy support, and more.

Customization is a major highlight of PIA, which makes for a good pairing with Android given the system’s freedom of personalization. There is an abundance of options and settings users can tweak in the VPN’s client, including the level of encryption, conditions for establishing connections automatically, and even the look and feel of the app.

Another highlight: The number of servers. With more than 30,000 servers in 100 locations across 83 countries, PIA's network is the largest among all VPNs we considered. The variety of servers is also notable, with specialized servers for streaming and P2P.

PIA only uses bare-metal servers for its VPN network for enhanced security and performance and they are compatible with the WireGuard® protocol. The VPN’s Android app supports all devices with Android 5.0 new and operating software.

Best VPN for Travel: VyprVPN Our Partner Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose VyprVPN as the best VPN for traveling because its strong network infrastructure and security tools give it an edge over competitors while on the move or abroad.

Pros Protocol designed to bypass censorship, VPN blocking and geo-restrictions

Support for a wide variety of protocols

Affordable plans compared to its competitors

Reliable for use in China Cons Limited to 5 simultaneously connected devices

Low number of servers compared to other major VPNs

Does not work with some streaming services

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 700+ Server locations 70+ Jurisdiction Switzerland Plans $5/mo

VyprVPN has a valuable reputation for its ability to bypass geo-restrictions and government censorship in countries like China and Russia. The VPN has high security standards, implementing 256-bit AES protocols paired with SHA256 authentication, an automatic kill switch, a NAT Firewall, and DNS protection service. Its plans are also more affordable than its competitors.

The crowning jewel of VyprVPN is its proprietary protocol, Chameleon. Chameleon scrambles user metadata to combat VPN blocks and get around deep packet inspection so no one can detect you’re using a VPN.

What VyprVPN lacks in sheer quantity, it has in quality. Although it only features over 700 servers, it owns, engineers, and manages all of its servers in order to deliver faster and more reliable connections. The VPN has also greatly improved its logging practices by becoming a no-log policy service, which a 2018 Leviathan Security independent audit confirmed.

Best VPN for Multiple Devices: IPVanish Get Started

Why we chose it: We chose IPVanish as the best VPN for multiple devices based on the unmetered connections available simultaneously on various devices.

Pros Solid security protocols and features

Unlimited data usage

No limit on the number of devices

Verified no-logs policy Cons Server selection not user-friendly

U.S. jurisdiction may be problematic

Dynamic IP addresses may cause some issues

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 2,200+ Server locations 75 Jurisdiction U.S. Plans $3.33/mo

IPVanish is an excellent option if you need to use multiple devices simultaneously. The company does not limit the number of devices or the amount of data you can use. Other providers often have data caps in place. For instance, Windscribe's free plan offers unlimited devices but limits data. IPVanish offers unmetered connections on all devices without restriction. This feature makes IPVanish a solid option for those who regularly need multiple VPN-protected devices simultaneously.

IPVanish is a top VPN provider with over 2,200 servers across 75 locations around the globe. It uses dynamic IP addresses, meaning each user is temporarily assigned one of the company's 40,000 shared IP addresses. Dynamic IP addresses are cheaper and more secure, but the ever-changing IP address ensures you will need to re-enter your info every time you visit a frequented website. Similarly, the VPN utilizes AES 256-bit encryption and features a kill switch. IPVanish offers software for Windows, Mac and Linux users and supports Apple and Android smartphones. User response is positive, but some individuals found the ping-based server selection method unhelpful.

IPVanish is based in the U.S. As a member of the Five Eyes alliance, the U.S. shares intelligence with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K. Some users are wary of VPN companies based in these countries due to a perceived history of internet privacy violations. IPVanish accounts for this on their website, touting an independently-verified no-logs policy. The company also explains they do not record unique data such as traffic destination, IP addresses and DNS inquiries. Connective diagnostic data also self-destruct at the end of the session. Still, what IPVanish is or is now willing to share with authorities is unclear.

Best Nonprofit VPN: Mozilla VPN Get Started

Why we chose it: Some users may be attracted to Mozilla's nonprofit status and values-centered approach.

Pros Nonprofit

Wireguard protocol

Server infrastructure powered by Mullvad Cons Does not support crypto payments

Device limitations

Limited number of server options

Only available in seventeen countries

No live chat

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 500+ Server locations 30+ Jurisdiction U.S. Plans $4.99/mo

Mozilla has consistently advocated for a healthier internet, stating in Principle 4 of their Mozilla Manifesto that “individuals’ security and privacy on the internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional.” If you are looking for a VPN provider that shares those values, Mozilla may be for you.

Mozilla uses Wireguard protocol, which is respected for its speed and continuity. Like many VPN providers, Mozilla VPN does not own the server infrastructure it uses. Instead, Mozilla VPN employs a partnership with Mullvad,one of the more trusted, privacy-focused VPN providers.

Mozilla does have a few downsides. For instance, you cannot pay using any form of cryptocurrency. The number of devices you may connect is limited to five. The service is only available for subscribers in 17 countries, none of which are in Africa or South America. Finally, Mozilla VPN does not offer a live chat feature for user support.

Other Companies We Considered

Some VPNs considered were noteworthy, but did not have any particular features that made them stand out from the rest. Others perform well, but are too expensive for what they offer, lack essential security tools, or have a history of low customer satisfaction.

TunnelBear

Pros Engaging and straightforward user interface

Audited annually for security Cons Low data usage limit of 500MB/mo

Smaller than average server network

TunnelBear is a solid choice for novice VPN users: It’s free, employs a high level of security and is effortless to use. All paid plans are affordable and feature a generous degree of functionality, although the service could use more servers. Consumers who are more experienced with VPNs, need specialized solutions, or simply want more speed, connected devices or features should probably look elsewhere.

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 3,000 + Server locations 45+ Jurisdiction Canada Plans Free. Premium starts at $3.33/mo

Torguard VPN

Pros Great for torrenting

Large server network Cons Streaming costs extra

Split tunneling only for Android

U.S. jurisdiction may cause concern

As the name implies, Torguard VPN is designed for torrenting. It boasts industry-standard security features, such as a no-logs policy and an automatic kill switch. The company's large number of servers helps ensure speed does not drop significantly.

However, the company's pricing structure presents a drawback for some users who want additional features such as video streaming. Similarly, split tunneling is only available for Android users. You may be able to find a more cost-effective VPN, depending on your needs.

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 3,000+ Server locations 50+ Jurisdiction U.S. Plans $9.99/mo

ZenMate

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections

Affordable subscriptions Cons Unimpressive server network

Lacks information regarding its features

ZenMate doesn’t stand out in any particular area, but it is simple to use and offers decent overall performance. It may not have the more advanced features, but it can still unblock the popular streaming platforms and uses industry-standard privacy features. Ultimately, a lack of information about the service and outstanding features kept ZenMate out of our top list.

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 4,100 Server locations 80+ Jurisdiction Germany Plans $1.51/mo

Ivacy

Pros Can connect users to a server according to specific use cases

Competitive pricing and a one-week trial Cons No kill switch or split tunneling for iOS or macOS

Poor choice of protocols compared to other VPNs

Ivacy prides itself on being the first VPN to bring the split tunneling feature to the market, which allows you to route some of your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, while other applications or devices have direct access to the internet. The VPN’s monthly and long-term subscriptions are reasonably priced, and its Smart Purpose Selection feature is a handy tool for streamlining the server selection process. However, due to its lack of functionality on Apple devices, we can only recommend it for Windows and Android users.

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 5,700+ Server locations 100+ Jurisdiction Singapore Plans $1.19/mo

AtlasVPN

Pros Unlimited number of connected devices

Malware, tracker and ad blocking tool included Cons Expensive monthly plan

Small number of servers

AtlasVPN is a relative newcomer in the VPN space but is already making some noise due to a strong batch of features and an unlimited number of simultaneous connections. Of note is its unique SafeSwap feature, which improves anonymity by rotating your IP address as you browse by connecting to a single VPN server. The service has some room to grow, though, as it’s currently held back by a limited server network and an expensive monthly plan.

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 750 Server locations 42 Jurisdiction Delaware, USA Plans $1.99/mo

ProtonVPN

Pros Strong server infrastructure with many optimized for file sharing

Highest plan tier includes premium Email service Cons Free version suffers from substantial bottlenecking

Customer support is lacking

ProtonVPN is another service with a free version, albeit one whose unpaid option serves best as a trial mode than a full product. The VPN excels in many areas, namely in its variety of plans and server network and infrastructure. However, it suffers due to a lack of live customer service and arguably stifling bandwidth limitations on its more affordable plans.

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 1,696 Server locations 63 Jurisdiction Switzerland Plans Premium starts at $3.29/mo

Mullvad

Pros Anonymous account creation

Accepts a wide variety of payment methods Cons Low number of servers

Customer service only via email

Mullvad is one of the best VPN options for those fixated on privacy. Although many VPNs claim to improve users’ privacy online — some even promising “complete anonymity” — Mullvad truly does so thanks to the way they handle account creation and payments. The service may seem limited compared to larger VPNs, which offer a higher number of servers and features, but it has a niche that most others can’t fill.

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 833 Server locations 68 Jurisdiction Sweden Plans ~$5.40/mo (€5/mo)

IVPN

Pros Weekly, monthly and annual payment options

Highly affordable given its number and variety of features Cons Very low number of servers

No browser extensions

IVPN is another VPN service that is hyper focused on user privacy. It allows for several anonymous payment options, uses several obfuscation methods, and includes a tracker, adware and ad blocker. IVPN's greatest disadvantage is the poor number of servers on its network, which could result in slower speeds during peak times.

HIGHLIGHTS Servers 77 Server locations 45 Jurisdiction Gibraltar Plans $2/wk

Best VPN Guide

VPNs are useful for a variety of purposes, and if you’ve ever asked yourself “Do I need a VPN?” the answer is that anyone who uses the internet regularly can benefit from one.

However, keep in mind that VPNs aren’t a magical solution for internet security or privacy, and are best used in specific circumstances.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network, hides your IP address and physical location when using the internet. VPN hosts redirect your online activity to servers in their network, which may be a few miles away or entire countries apart. By hiding your IP address, no one (else can tell who you are, where you are, or what you’re doing online — not even your internet service provider.

Hiding this information affords several benefits. For example, if you are concerned about internet service providers selling your data to advertisers, using a VPN will throw them off. A VPN can also help you bypass website censoring and allow you to access region-specific content on streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

VPNs also encrypt your data to deter malicious third parties from getting their hands on it. This is especially useful in the context of public Wi-Fi networks. When using a public network, such as hotel, cafe, airport, or mall Wi-Fi, others on that same network could be tracking your activity to steal your data. Using a VPN ensures that your information is safe while using these types of network.

VPNs are often offered as software that consumers can download onto their PC, smartphone, tablet, or even router. Once it’s up and running, users generally have two choices: connect to the server recommended by the VPN service or manually select a server. The user’s internet traffic is then routed through that server after a connection is established.

How does a VPN work?

VPNs work via misdirection. They create virtual tunnels that channel your data into their private network via tunneling or communication protocols. These VPN protocols use hashing algorithms, which is what allows them to provide encryption, safeguarding your data while it travels from your device to their servers.

The VPN host effectively replaces your internet service provider with a specially configured remote server as the source of your data. By the time a VPN service throws your data back into the public Internet, your activity appears under the IP address of the server you are using. If that server is in a different country, your traffic will show as if it’s coming from there.

What does a VPN do?

VPNs circumvent your current internet connection, creating a tunnel that encrypts your information as it travels from your device to its destination online. This obfuscates your activity from internet service providers and protects your data from third-parties when using public WiFi.

Without a VPN, cybercriminals can more easily get ahold of your data while using an unsecured network.

How to choose the best VPN

To choose the best VPN, it’s important to understand the features you should be looking for. Some people will value a wider variety of server locations, whereas others will focus on price.

Identify your use case. Do you need a VPN because you often use public Wi-Fi, want to access Netflix content from other regions, or work in a field that could be perilous in certain regions or contexts, such as journalism or advocacy? Different VPN solutions are best suited for different tasks. We recommend that you get a VPN for all the devices you regularly use, including your laptop, phone, smart TV and even your Xbox.

Assess the features you need. Many VPNs offer additional products on top of their regular services, such as ad blockers, antivirus, and password managers. They may even offer ID theft protection (we recommend you check our list of best identity theft protection services to see which ones are worth your time). If you would like a more comprehensive package for your online safety and privacy, consider VPN plans that include these products.

Establish your budget. Most VPNs cost between $9 and $13 per month. This is relatively inexpensive, but you may be better off with a more affordable product if you don’t plan on using your VPN regularly.

Start comparison shopping. Look at key features from VPNs with the features you need that are within your budget. Make a list of no more than five products that are limited to ones you are seriously considering.

Check each VPN’s server locations. Having a large number of servers is a good selling point for a VPN, but the location thereof is arguably even more important. This is especially true if you want to access servers in specific countries. Make sure these locations are covered by the VPN service.

Check for money-back guarantees. Even if the VPN you are considering seems perfect, there’s nothing like getting your hands on it and actually trying it out. Make sure that any VPN you are considering has at least a 30-day money-back guarantee, or better yet, a free version to test its features.

Make sure your devices are compatible. Although most VPNs are available on a wide variety of platforms, you should always check that they are compatible with the specific device(s) you plan to use. Also, make sure that any features you need, like split tunneling and double VPN, are available in your chosen platform or device.

How do I test VPN services?

Testing your VPN service is an essential step in your cyber security strategy. If your VPN fails, your data is vulnerable to the prying eyes of hackers or your ISP. Likewise, if your VPN is too slow to use, it may be worth reconsidering if the service is right for you. Testing your VPN can be broken down into two categories: security and speed.

Several websites offer basic tests that can check your VPN for leaks. For instance, ipleak's basic test can check for IP address leaks which could compromise your data. The ipleak test also checks for IPv4, IPv6, WebRTC, and DNS leaks. These basic tests should be sufficient for the majority of users.

The reality is all VPNs will slow your internet speed, but you don't want to pay for a service that will drastically slow your connections. Speed tests can track both your download and upload speed. A simple speed test can be found at speedtest.net. Be sure to check your normal internet to establish a baseline before checking the effect your VPN may have on speed.

VPN Glossary

DNS: The Domain Name System is a naming system for computers, services, and other resources connected to the Internet or a private network. It lets you connect to websites by matching human-readable domain names (like Money.com) to machine-readable IP addresses.

DNS leak: A DNS leak is a security flaw that can occur while using anonymity or a privacy service, like a VPN. They happen when traffic leaks outside of the secure VPN connection established by the service.

Encryption: Encryption is the process of taking information or data and scrambling into an unreadable format to prevent unauthorized access. This is done via hashing algorithms. A password or "key" is used to decrypt the information.

Geo-blocking: Also known as geo-filtering, geo-blocking is the process that restricts access to Internet content based on the user's geographical location. People and organizations can tell your location based on your IP address. Geo-blocking is implemented by various entities for a number of reasons, but it’s most often associated with region-locked multimedia content, such as films and TV shows.

IP address: An Internet Protocol address is a unique numerical label that is attached to a computer network. It’s similar to a mailing address, but for the Internet. Your IP address is associated with your online activity and is used to communicate with other computers and websites.

Logs: Logs are records of incoming and outgoing connections to a VPN server. VPN hosts may keep this data to monitor the usage of their service, for example, to do troubleshooting or see how many devices are connected at a single time. Keeping logs of any kind is generally frowned upon by the VPN community due to the possibility of this information being leaked or shared with third parties.

Network: A network consists of two or more computers, servers, mainframes, or other devices that are linked in order to share resources. These electronic devices use protocols to communicate with each other. When using a VPN, your local network sends data to the VPN host’s network and its designated servers.

Protocols: Similar to language, a protocol is a set of rules, syntax, semantics, and other elements that allow two devices to interact. If two devices speak the same language, they may be able to communicate. VPNs currently use a variety of tunneling protocols, including PPTP, SSTP, L2TP, IKEv2/IPSec, OpenVPN, and WireGuard.

Server: Servers are computer programs or devices that provide resources, data, services, or programs to another computer and its user — known as the client — over a network. VPN servers are located all over the world, and VPN hosts allow clients to access them.

Tor: Tor is short for The Onion Router, a free, open-source project that seeks to provide anonymity via encryption layering facilitated by a large network of volunteers. How is Tor different from a VPN? Tor obscures user data via this layering of encryption, while VPNs establish a direct connection using tunneling.

Torrenting: Not to be confused with Tor, Torrenting is a file-sharing method that allows users to acquire files via peer-to-peer connections instead of a centralized server. This practice is legal, though often utilized for the illegal practice of copyright infringement.

Latest News on VPN Services

Online searches for VPNs reportedly spiked in Utah in early May 2023 after a new state law took effect requiring users to prove they are 18 or older before viewing adult content online. Pornhub, one of the most popular adult content websites, disabled its site and blocked users from viewing its content in the state in protest to the new law. It's been widely reported that Google searches in Utah for VPN services have since soared, apparently as people sought to disguise their locations and get access to adult websites.

Identity theft has become increasingly rampant in recent years, with 2.2 Million fraud reports filed with the FTC in 2020 alone. According to the FTC, someone becomes the victim of identity fraud every 14 seconds. This makes it all the more important to learn how to protect yourself from identity theft.

It’s not just identity theft, though: all types of cybercrime are on the rise as our society becomes more and more dependant on online tools and services. There were a record 1,862 data compromises in the U.S. last year— 23 percent over the previous all-time high—according to the Identity Theft Research Center. Learning how to protect yourself online is an essential skill nowadays that most of us should invest time learning.

Best VPN Services FAQ Are VPNs legal? chevron-down chevron-up VPNs are legal in many parts of the world. Some countries ban VPNs through legislation, whereas others only prohibit the use of specific VPNs. While there are no legal repercussions for purchasing or using a VPN in the U.S, this does not absolve users from infringing copyright law or engaging in other illicit activities. How to use a VPN? chevron-down chevron-up After downloading and installing the software, the VPN will generally give you the option of immediately connecting to the best available server. VPNs will also show a list of all available servers — and status — in their network so users can manually choose the server they want to connect to by clicking on it. What is the best VPN? chevron-down chevron-up The "best" VPN will vary depending on what you want to use it for and how much you are willing to pay. We chose Express VPN as the best overall VPN due to its platform compatibility, large number of servers and country locations, advanced security features and better speed test performance than its competitors. What is the best free VPN? chevron-down chevron-up Free VPNs tend to have limited features to encourage users to invest in their paid versions. We determined that Windscribe was the best free VPN in large part due to the numerous components present in its free version, including a generous 1GB/mo data limit. ProtonVPN and TunnelBear's free plans are both runner-ups in this category and are worthy of consideration as well. How to set up a VPN? chevron-down chevron-up There are two ways of setting up a VPN: the software approach and the manual approach. The software approach is recommended for first-time VPN users. It consists of downloading a VPN's client — an app or extension — on your device(s), opening the software, logging into your account, and providing any required security key or two-step authentication code. The manual approach varies by operating system and is recommended for users who want more configuration options. After finding your VPN's address and available protocols, you'll have to look for a guide that shows how to set it up on your specific device. Are VPNs safe? chevron-down chevron-up Because VPNs replace your internet service providers as the source of your data, this leaves them vulnerable to data breaches. They are technically safer than your average ISP, though, since being a smaller host makes them less likely to be the target of cyberattacks. Nonetheless, there is room for concern regarding VPN hosts that do log data or keep it in their servers for longer before wiping it. What is the difference between a private VPN and a public VPN? chevron-down chevron-up Private VPNs are often owned and managed by a single organization or entity for internal use. Public VPNs are owned and operated by a provider who offers this service to anyone with a stable internet connection and a willingness to agree to terms. In other words, private VPNs are like closed race tracks that are privately maintained and inaccessible for those traveling on public roads. On the other hand, using a public VPN is more akin to traveling on a public highway while tinted windows conceal your identity. Does VPN affect my internet connection? chevron-down chevron-up Yes. Using a VPN will undoubtedly affect your internet connection. VPNs add additional stops on the trip your inquiry takes. Just as connections and layovers can slow air travel, VPN's additional connections will slow your internet connection. Speed tests are available to help you track exactly how much your VPN could be hampering your internet speed.

How We Chose the Best VPN Services

The best VPNs are easy to set up, have high security standards, and feature a wide variety of servers and server locations. They also stay true to their word regarding customer support and their logging practices. The VPNs included in our list scored high in the following categories:

Security - Security features are essential for a VPN solution, so we considered the variety of protocols they had available, the type of hashing they use for encryption, and whether they implement a kill switch or firewall failsafe. We highly favored VPNs that have been recently audited by independent firms.

Features - We looked at the number of devices, the number of servers and server countries, the availability of dedicated IPs, and the server types that VPNs feature. We also considered if they had multi-hop and/or split tunneling functionality, as well as any additional products included with their VPN plans.

Cost - We reviewed each service’s prices, but because most VPNs are similarly priced, we mostly focused on payment plan variety. We only considered VPNs that had a money-back guarantee, a free trial, or a free version.

