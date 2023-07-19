The best VPNs for crypto trading provide several layers of protection in order to safeguard your sensitive information while dealing with cryptocurrencies. By encrypting your internet connection, VPNs effectively shield your data and identity from others. This is crucial when engaging in cryptocurrency transactions, as it helps ward off hackers and malicious entities.

There are numerous VPN options available. Although all of them will work for trading crypto, only a few are ideal for it. Read on to learn more about our top picks, VPNs overall and the features you should look for in a good crypto VPN.

Our Top Picks for Best VPN for Crypto Trading

Best VPN for Crypto Trading Reviews

We reviewed numerous VPN providers and evaluated each one based on their pricing, speed, number of servers, security measures and number of devices. Check out our top picks below.

Best Budget VPN for Crypto Trading: Private Internet Access Get Started

Pros Most affordable subscription at $2.03/month

User-friendly apps for all major operating systems and devices

Several advanced security tools

35,000 servers Cons Must commit to a long-term contract to receive the best price

Fast, but still not as fast as other VPNs

Why we chose it: PIA offers highly affordable plans and has a seven-day trial period for users to explore the features of its iOS and Android apps before committing to a purchase.

Private Internet Access offers some of the most economical VPN plans relative to its number of features. Its monthly, yearly and three-year plans cost $11.95, $3.33 and $2.03 per month, respectively. They all come with unlimited bandwidth and device connections, native apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices, peer-to-peer support and access to a global server network.

PIA boasts a significant network of over 35,000 servers located across 84 countries, including all 50 U.S. states. Such a wide net of servers makes it possible to establish stable connections on the VPN no matter where you are in the world. Moreover, by using the WireGuard protocol, which operates on 4,000 lines of code instead of the 100,000-plus lines common to other protocols, PIA offers faster, more reliable connections.

On the security end, PIA enforces a strict no-logs policy — meaning the company never tracks, stores, records or sells browsing data — and uses AES 256-bit encryption. All PIA plans come with a number of advanced security and privacy features as well. This includes split tunneling, which can help avoid issues when using apps that don’t mesh with VPNs, multi-hop, which adds yet another layer of encryption, and a blocker for ads, trackers and malware.

Best VPN for Crypto Mining: NordVPN Get Started

Pros Servers in 60 countries

Accepts cryptocurrencies as a payment method

Upholds stringent security measures

All plans include additional cybersecurity software Cons Smaller number of servers than similarly priced competitors

Monthly plans are more expensive than those of other providers

Why we chose it: NordVPN offers more than 5,800 servers across 60 countries, making it an ideal choice for those looking to optimize their mining performance.

With access to so many locations, NordVPN allows users to choose the server that delivers the best possible speeds to mine crypto. The company’s base plan starts at $3.49 per month and comes with NordVPN, malware protection software and a tracker and ad blocker. Nord accepts a variety of payment methods, including ten cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, BitTorrent, Dash, Ethereum, Tronix, Monero, ZCash and Ripple.

NordVPN boasts a user-friendly interface that makes the application easy to operate. The VPN service also offers fast connections, unlimited bandwidth and compatibility with major platforms. NordVPN is compatible with a range of devices, including mobile phones, laptops and desktops.

Security-wise, NordVPN uses an AES-256-CBC cipher, which is widely regarded as the gold standard in encryption. It also adheres to a no-logs policy that has been independently audited multiple times. The company runs all of their servers on RAM (Random Access Memory), making it impossible for any data logs to be saved or copied — if someone were to seize one of these servers, all they would find is an empty piece of hardware.

Best Crypto VPN for Unlimited Devices: Surfshark Our Partner Get Started

Pros Unlimited number of devices across all major operating systems

Servers in 100 locations

No bandwidth restrictions

Free trial available Cons Speed and connection issues in certain server areas

Low number of servers relative to its number of locations

Why we chose it: Surfshark offers an unlimited number of devices with a single subscription and has no bandwidth restrictions, meaning you can trade, check charts and handle your cryptocurrencies as much as you’d like.

In addition to supporting unlimited devices, Surfshark stands out for its affordability. Plans start at only $2.49 per month — one of the most inexpensive options out there — and the company provides a free trial for users to test run the product before committing to a purchase. Customers have the option of paying for the service with ten different cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, TRON, Tether, Litecoin, Ripple, Beam, Dogecoin and Monero.

Surfshark's RAM-only servers make the service safer, as they guarantee that even if one server were seized, no user data would be compromised. The VPN also supports two-factor authentication (2FA), an extra security layer that helps protect your account from hackers attempting to gain access, and features an automatic kill switch.

Surfshark has 3,200 servers in 100 locations worldwide, which helps maintain connection quality when trading crypto and offers access to a wide spectrum of content. However, it’s important to note that some customers have complained about occasional disconnections and speed issues in certain locations, such as Egypt and Mexico.

Best Crypto VPN With the Largest Server Network: CyberGhost Get Started

Pros 9,800 servers in 91 countries

In-house servers available for increased privacy

Utilizes advanced WireGuard protocol tunnels

45-day money-back guarantee Cons Have to commit to longer contracts for competitive prices

Occasional geolocation issues

Why we chose it: With an impressive 9,800 servers spread across 91 countries, CyberGhost users have unrivaled access to global content and faster internet speeds.

CyberGhost’s extensive network is ideal for those who want to access content from around the globe, particularly from locations where VPNs usually don’t have servers. The company offers one of the longest money-back guarantees in the industry, and its plans start as low as $2.11 per month. However, you’ll have to sign up for a longer contract length to get competitive prices, which are otherwise on the higher end.

CyberGhost uses the WireGuard protocol to create data tunnels that offer superior speeds without compromising on connection stability. The VPN uses AES-256 encryption technology and audits its no-logs policy to ensure maximum transparency. It also offers a number of additional security features, such as an automatic kill switch, an adware blocker and NoSpy servers, which are premium, in-house servers only the internal staff can physically access and control.

Despite the wide variety of server locations, some customers have complained about disturbances due to geolocation. The VPN’s optimized servers also suffer from this occasionally, limiting the content and connections you can access.

Best Crypto VPN With the Fastest Speeds: ExpressVPN Get Started

Pros Lightway protocol provides excellent speeds

Boasts a wide variety of security features

Has undergone numerous external audits

Can be purchased with Bitcoin Cons Limited number of servers

Five-device maximum

Why we chose it: ExpressVPN balances speed and security with its Lightway tunneling protocol, which delivers fast connection speeds while maintaining a high degree of security.

ExpressVPN may not be the most economical VPN of the bunch, but what it lacks in affordability, it makes up for with performance. The company’s proprietary Lightway protocol was engineered to be faster, more secure and more reliable than other industry alternatives, and its shows. The VPN is consistently found in third-party testing to be one of the top VPNs for speed.

Speed isn’t the only advantage of ExpressVPN — its plans come with a host of security features, too. These include a network lock kill switch, RAM-only servers, split tunneling and best-in-class encryption. Moreover, its customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email.

Although ExpressVPN is more expensive, it does come with unlimited bandwidth and a 30-day money-back guarantee. It also allows for payments via Bitcoin, which provides an extra layer of anonymity for individuals looking to keep their online activity private. ExpressVPN only supports five devices at a time, but it’s compatible with several operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Linux.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Secure your online data and internet traffic wherever you are. Norton has a strong collection of security features and an enormous network of servers that will keep your data safe. Click below to learn more. Get Started

Other VPNs for crypto trading we considered

The following VPNs deserve a mention for their positive qualities and/or the popularity of their brand. They did not make our top list due to lacking in one or more of our assessment criteria, namely server count, privacy and security features, performance and cost.

Pros Free version available

WireGuard protocol Cons Five Eyes intelligence alliance

Fewer servers than other providers

Atlas VPN has gained traction for its ease of use and free version. Atlas uses the highly reliable AES-256 cipher to ensure no encryption issues arise as data is being transferred through its servers. Additionally, the VPN offers a kill switch to prevent data leaks in the event of a dropped connection, and its WireGuard protocol provides efficient performance.

Why Atlas VPN didn’t make the cut: Atlas features a relatively small number of servers — just 1,000 across 42 countries. Another possible downside of the service is that it’s based in the U.S., which falls within the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. This may be an issue for those who prioritize privacy and anonymity while trading cryptocurrency.

Pros 290 server locations

OpenVPN protocol Cons Major privacy concerns

Small number of servers

HMA has a host of security features specifically designed with cryptocurrency trading in mind, including the OpenVPN protocol, a Domain Name System (DNS) leak shield which can strengthen security, an automatic kill switch and IP shuffle, which changes up your Internet Protocol address (IP address) during a session. Plus, with 20 gbps connection speeds, split tunneling and unlimited installs on up to five simultaneous connections, you should have no trouble staying connected to the crypto markets.

Why HMA didn’t make the cut: HMA only has 1,090 servers despite its large number of server locations, which is much fewer than other mainstream providers. It's also worth noting that HMA has faced some privacy concerns for reportedly logging user information, and it has consistently poor customer reviews online.

Pros Free version available

Protection for up to 10 devices Cons Limited features

Expensive monthly plans

ProtonVPN is a well-established brand in the industry that is known for its security and privacy features. While the free version of this VPN might not offer all the bells and whistles of its premium offering, it's still an attractive option for those looking to try out a VPN without committing to a paid plan. The free version operates without a data cap, a rare feature in the VPN market, although it's limited to three servers and allows for the protection of only one device.

Why ProtonVPN didn’t make the cut: ProtonVPN's premium tier is a good choice for those needing more utility from their VPN, with protection for up to 10 devices and decent speeds. However, it lacks advanced features that similarly priced plans from other providers boast, such as dedicated IP addresses. Proton’s monthly plans are also quite prohibitive compared to those of competitors.

VPN for Crypto Trading Guide

VPN stands for virtual private network, a type of networking technology that is designed to provide a secure, private connection between different devices. Its core function is to create a sealed tunnel of data between the user's device and the VPN’s servers. The user's internet traffic is relayed through these servers and is encrypted, keeping it hidden from prying eyes — including your internet service provider.

What is a crypto VPN?

A crypto VPN can be broadly defined as a virtual private network that is well suited to handle crypto activities. This includes crypto trading, mining and staking. While there is no specific crypto VPN, those with 2FA, military-grade encryption, a kill switch and other strong security features are good choices for protecting your online privacy.

Because there are no VPNs expressly designed for crypto, you may be asking, “Do I need a VPN?” The main advantage of using one is that it provides a strong layer of protection against malicious entities (like hackers) that may try to intercept or monitor your online activities. It also keeps your activities hidden from your internet service provider.

Additionally, VPNs allow users to bypass internet censorship and geolocation restrictions put in place by governments or network administrators. This makes them an important tool for users in countries with strict internet regulations and for anyone who values their online privacy and freedom.

How do crypto VPNs work?

VPNs use encryption protocols to provide internet users an extra layer of security. Encryption protocols are able to scramble user data, rendering it unreadable to interceptors and unwelcome eyes. This is particularly helpful when using public wifi networks, such as those in cafes or hotels.

When a user connects to a VPN, their device establishes a secure, encrypted connection to a server located in a remote location. The user's internet traffic is then routed through this server, masking their IP address and making their online activity private and secure.

A crypto VPN adds another layer of security to cryptocurrency transactions, which already rely on protocols that provide end-to-end encryption. The best VPNs for crypto also include additional cybersecurity tools which can help combat malware, viruses and phishing attacks.

Features to look for in a VPN for crypto trading

The best VPN services focus on security first, with a number of tools and features that safeguard the information of its users. Here are several VPN features to look for that are particularly helpful for crypto trading:

AES 256-bit encryption

Encryption ensures your online data is kept secure and private. One of the strongest encryption algorithms available today is AES 256-bit encryption, also referred to as military-grade encryption. This algorithm provides an extremely high level of security, so much so that it’s used by most cybersecurity organizations today and was named by the U.S. government as the standard for encryption.

By selecting a VPN that uses AES 256-bit encryption, it’s more likely that your online activity will be protected and that your personal information and trades will stay confidential and secure.

Automatic kill switch

A kill switch acts as a safety net, ensuring that the user's sensitive data and online activity remain secure should their VPN connection drop unexpectedly. This feature immediately terminates the user's internet connection if their connection to the VPN is compromised, preventing their IP address and location from being exposed.

Kill switches ensure that no data can leak outside of the secure data tunnel created by your VPN’s encryption. This is especially critical for online transactions, sensitive communications or when you are accessing restricted websites. Without a kill switch feature, your actual IP address and internet activity could be exposed, leaving you vulnerable to hackers, cybercriminals and government surveillance.

Large amount of server locations

Choosing a VPN provider with lots of servers enhances your browsing experience by ensuring fast speeds and minimal downtime. This is because the load is evenly distributed among the myriad of servers available on the provider's network.

A high number of servers also allows you to access content that may be restricted in your region. With a plethora of servers to choose from, you can easily connect to a server located in a different country and access content that would otherwise be unavailable to you.

Lastly, a provider with many servers ensures your privacy and security while browsing online. With more servers, the provider can allocate and protect your data across multiple locations, making it more difficult for cybercriminals to hack into your system.

Strict no-logs policy

Choosing a VPN provider with a strict no-log policy ensures that no user data is stored on their servers — a reasonable concern in today's digital age. This reduces the risk of your information being leaked due to a data breach and guarantees that no unauthorized personnel can access it.

A no-logs policy can also grant users peace of mind. With the knowledge that the VPN provider does not log any information, you can browse the internet freely and securely without worrying about your data being traced or collected.

Unlimited bandwidth

Bandwidth refers to the amount of data you can transmit through a given internet connection at once. In the context of VPNs, unlimited bandwidth means you can transfer as much data as you need without suffering from additional fees or limitations.

Unlimited bandwidth is essential for traders who deal with large amounts of data and need to access and analyze information efficiently. When choosing a VPN, be sure to pay attention to bandwidth limits and choose a provider that offers unlimited data usage to ensure that your trading activities are not hindered by data caps or throttling.

VPN for Crypto Trading FAQs Are VPNs legal for crypto? chevron-down chevron-up VPNs are legal in most countries, but the use of this software for illegal activities, such as money laundering or tax evasion, can result in serious consequences. Some countries have implemented restrictions on the use of VPNs altogether. It's important to research the laws and regulations in your country before using a VPN for crypto transactions. It's also important to mention that using a VPN to access crypto platforms not available in your country is not illegal, but you will most likely be violating its terms of service. For example, OKX — one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world — is not available in the U.S., nor are many crypto staking programs. Using a VPN to access these may not land you in jail, but your account will be forfeited if the platform finds out you are circumventing geographical restrictions. It's also important to mention that using a VPN to access crypto platforms not available in your country is not illegal, but you will most likely be violating its terms of service. For example, OKX — one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world — is not available in the U.S., nor are many crypto staking programs. Using a VPN to access these may not land you in jail, but your account will be forfeited if the platform finds out you are circumventing geographical restrictions. What is the best VPN location for crypto trading? chevron-down chevron-up The best VPN location for crypto trading should be one where VPN use is legal and the service provider has a reliable infrastructure. This location should offer fast and stable connections to relevant exchanges and trading platforms. Moreover, it should have friendly user policies in regards to logging and data retention to ensure maximum privacy for the trader. Ultimately, the best VPN location for crypto trading will depend on the individual trader's needs and preferences, so it's important to conduct thorough research before making a decision. Ultimately, the best VPN location for crypto trading will depend on the individual trader's needs and preferences, so it's important to conduct thorough research before making a decision. Can you use a VPN to buy crypto? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, you can. If you're using a VPN to buy crypto, it can add to your overall security while purchasing digital currency. However, it's important to keep in mind that while a VPN can help protect your data, it won't guarantee a completely secure transaction.

How We Chose the Best VPN for Crypto Trading

Our methodology for creating our Best VPN for Crypto Trading list includes the following factors:

Security and privacy

In the world of cryptocurrency, privacy and security are top priorities. That's why safety measures are a crucial consideration when selecting the best VPN provider for crypto trading. We favored VPNs with strict no-log policies, two-factor authentication, private DNS and leak protection, secure protocols and military-grade encryption, among other security and privacy tools.

Connection speed

Slow connection speeds can negatively impact your trading performance, leading to missed opportunities and losses. A quality VPN with faster connections can help ensure that your trades are executed quickly, giving you a competitive edge in the market. We looked for VPNs that consistently rank highly in reputable third-party speed tests.

Pricing

Not all VPNs are created equal, and some will naturally offer a better value for your investment than others. Keeping an eye on pricing will allow you to find a VPN provider that meets your budget and gives you the features and security needed to keep your online transactions safe and secure. We favored VPNs with a variety of payment options, multiple plan lengths and lower prices across the board.

Server number and locations

A VPN that offers servers in multiple locations provides greater flexibility and protection to users. The physical location of the provider can also impact the speeds that a user may experience. We considered both the number of servers and the variety of server locations when evaluating VPNs for crypto trading.

Summary of Money’s Best VPN for Crypto Trading