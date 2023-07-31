VPN Unlimited is a virtual private network (VPN) service from KeepSolid that stands out for its lifetime pricing option. This VPN Unlimited review will help you understand whether this product is right for you. Keep reading for comprehensive information on the VPN network, its protocols, features, user experience and customer reviews.

Best VPN for a lifetime subscription

KeepSolid's VPN Unlimited is among a relatively few VPNs that offer an option for a lifetime subscription. A one-off payment of $99.99 (reduced from its $199.99 list price), gives you unlimited lifetime access to the service.

There are also monthly ($9.99) and annual ($60) options, neither with discounts from these list prices. There’s also the option with all packages to add a MonoDefense bundle that includes the Passwarden password manager, DNS Firewall, and Authenticator — all services that are likely available free to you through your computer’s operating system. The bundle costs an extra $100 with the lifetime subscription or $1.67 a month on top of the cost of the monthly and annual plans

VPN Unlimited pros and cons

Pros The lifetime option is highly economic

7-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee

Unlimited devices supported Cons Limited servers

Offers a kill switch, but reports of unreliability

Based in the U.S.

Pros explained

The lifetime option is highly economic

If you need — and are comfortable with spending upfront to get — a lifetime of VPN service, the VPN Unlimited offer is a cost-effective option. That’s certainly true compared with VPN Unlimited’s own $5 monthly payment option (which it seems is rarely discounted. That monthly option would result in running up a total of $100 in charges within about two years.

Many choices among our best VPN services are available for $2 or $3 a month. That means the break-even for VPN Unlimited’s lifetime option compared with those services would run to three or four years. That’s still a reasonably short payback period, assuming you're confident of your ongoing need for VPN service.

Unlimited devices supported

Where some competitors on some plans limit household access to VPN service, VPN Unlimited supports as many devices as you want on a wide range of desktop apps, including Windows and Mac. This means that if you have multiple devices, you receive secure and private internet access on all of them without purchasing individual subscriptions.

7-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee

Some VPN services offer neither a free trial nor a period within which you can get back whatever you’ve paid for service. VPN Unlimited offers both, with terms of 7 days and 30 days respectively.

Cons explained

Limited servers

VPN Unlimited offers a respectable access to servers — with over 3,000 servers in more than 80 locations — but some competitors provide even more choice. NordVPN, for instance, boasts over 5,000 servers worldwide, while Surfshark offers servers in more than 100 countries.

Comparatively speaking, VPN Unlimited users may experience lower speeds and reliability and limited access to content compared to peers using other VPN options. (That’s because the smaller the server count, the higher the chance of overcrowding, ultimately affecting the quality of service. And if you plan to use a VPN to access streaming-service libraries in other countries, the more nations in which servers are located could translate to being able to enjoy more content.)

Unreliable kill switch

A VPN’s kill switch is a crucial feature — not found on all VPN services — that automatically cuts off the internet connection if the VPN connection is lost. That ensures the user’s IP address and computer is not exposed when the VPN connection drops. Users have reported failures for VPN Unlimited's kill switch, which might particularly concern those using a VPN to access sensitive data or conduct online transactions.

VPN Unlimited plans

VPN Unlimited has three plans, each with its own timing period and benefits. The service offers a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Monthly plan

VPN Unlimited offers service on a monthly basis for $9.99 a month. This basic plan offers secure and private internet browsing and server access in over 80 locations worldwide.

There’s the option, for an additional $2.00 per month, to add VPN Unlimited's MonoDefense plan, which adds a number of services that largely duplicate what you can get for free elsewhere.These include Passwarden (a secure password manager), DNS Firewall to protect from DNS attacks, SmartDNS for claimed superior access to global geo-restricted content, and the Authenticator app for enhancing the security of your web accounts with two-factor authentication.

One-year plan

VPN Unlimited's standard yearly plan is $59.99 yearly, equivalent to $5.00 monthly. Here, too, you can add the MonoDefense package described above, for an additional $1.67 a month.

Lifetime plan

VPN Unlimited offers a lifetime plan for a one-off payment of $99.99, reduced from the “list price” of $199.99. You can add the MonoDefense plan (as described in the Monthly Plan information above) for an extra $100 for lifetime coverage.

VPN Unlimited pricing

You can pay for VPN Unlimited with a major credit card or by using PayPal, Amazon and even Bitcoin. Be aware, though, that use of these options for timed subscriptions requires you to agree to auto renewal, unless you cancel the renewal at least 24 hours before the subscription period expires.

VPN Unlimited financial stability

Company stability is especially important for a service that promotes a lifetime membership. VPN Unlimited has been on the market since November 2013, when it first launched its app on iOS. By 2014, the company had extended its services to include macOS, Windows, Android and Linux, further broadening its user base. Today, VPN Unlimited boasts an impressive 3,000 servers and claims over 25 million customers.

VPN Unlimited accessibility

VPN Unlimited is accessible to users across various platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux and other devices. It allows you to connect to over 3,000 servers across more than 80 locations to access content restricted in your region. The service also offers a Chrome extension and a Firefox add-on, making it easily accessible for subscribers who use those browsers. to those who prefer a browser extension. e before committing to a monthly or yearly subscription.

Customer support

VPN Unlimited has 24/7 email support and a knowledge base covering various VPN topics. It also offers a live chat feature, which not all VPN services provide.

Contact information

Use the customer chatbot on the website or email support at support@keepsolid.com.

User experience

Many users report high-quality service, praising the ease of use, reliability, and overall connection. While it's not considered among the best VPN services, it is still a good choice for user experience.

VPN Unlimited customer satisfaction

VPN Unlimited has received generally positive reviews on Trustpilot. The VPN service boasts a 4.3-star rating on the platform, with reviewers praising its excellent customer service, fast speeds, reliable connection and user-friendly interface. A few reviews complain of the auto-renew feature, the notification of which they appeared to miss when enrolling.

VPN Unlimited FAQs Is VPN Unlimited safe? chevron-down chevron-up When determining the safety of a VPN provider, you should consider the provider's reputation, encryption standards and user privacy policies. VPN Unlimited uses AES 256-bit encryption — considered among the strongest encryption standards globally — to protect users' online activity. It also has a no-logging policy that ensures user privacy. VPN Unlimited also features a kill switch, albeit one for which there have been reports of unreliability (see Cons Explained above). How do I uninstall VPN Unlimited? chevron-down chevron-up Uninstalling VPN Unlimited should be a straightforward process: Navigate to the Control Panel on your computer and select "Programs and Features." Find the VPN Unlimited application and select "Uninstall." You may have to confirm you want to remove the application, so read the message carefully before proceeding. Once the uninstallation is complete, you can restart your computer to ensure all VPN traces are gone. If you encounter any issues during the uninstallation process, contact VPN Unlimited's customer support team for assistance. Is VPN Unlimited free? chevron-down chevron-up No. But VPN Unlimited offers a free trial for all new users, giving you seven days to test out the features and benefits of the service. This trial includes unlimited server access and the ability to connect up to five devices simultaneously. After the free trial expires, you can subscribe to one of VPN Unlimited's various plans, which offer additional features and benefits. Is VPN Unlimited good? chevron-down chevron-up While it depends on what you want from a VPN. For Windows and Android users, VPN Unlimited provides a reliable online privacy and security solution. VPN Unlimited supports all tunneling protocols, including the latest WireGuard and the KeepSolid Wise stealth protocol, which promises fast and secure connections. The service also offers a few features that are not universal for the industry. It supports an unlimited number of devices, where some competitors impose limits. And it offers a kill switch, albeit with some reports of unreliability, that cuts the online connection in the event that the protection from VPN Unlimited drops out temporarily.

How we evaluated VPN Unlimited

When evaluating VPN Unlimited, we considered the following factors:

Plan options: We looked at the plans they offer and what they include compared to other VPN providers, such as the number of simultaneous connections, server locations and additional features.

Pricing: We selected the lowest starting price for service. These rates often rise, at least ostensibly, after a certain period of time. However, online forums suggest that some VPN subscribers who contact the service in advance of renewal to request a continuation of a favorable rate have been successful.

Server scale and coverage: We reviewed VPN Unlimited's network infrastructure and geographic distribution, then compared it to other VPN options.

Accessibility and performance: We researched customer reviews and user ratings of VPN Unlimited's accessibility and performance, assessing factors such as speed, reliability, server coverage and user-friendliness across devices and platforms.

Customer reviews and user experience: We used trusted third-party rating and review sites such as Trustpilot to understand users' overall satisfaction with VPN Unlimited.

Security features: We researched the security measures VPN Unlimited employs to protect its users.

Summary of Money's VPN Unlimited review

VPN Unlimited has some drawbacks. Some other services boast a larger number and a greater geographical diversity in servers to contact, which can help create more reliable and useful connections of a VPN service. VPN Unlimited offers a killswitch, which not all competitors do, but some reports suggest it is unreliable.

That said, the service is well regarded by customers, at least per its many Trustpilot reviews. And while its monthly and annual plans are not especially inexpensive, its lifetime option is well-priced at $99.99, as it is typically discounted from a list price of $199.

Overall, despite its limitations, VPN Unlimited represents a solid option especially to those willing and able to pay $100 or so upfront for the unlimited plan. If you're wondering whether you need a VPN, VPN Unlimited may be a good option to try.