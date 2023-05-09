Money's Best Autos of 2023, From Sports Cars to SUVs

Shopping for a car? Your choices have never been more diverse. New vehicle categories are hitting the market even as the old ones remain — albeit with a declining number of models for some fading formats (think minivans, convertibles and big sedans).

Leading the additions are more shapes and sizes than ever of sport-utility vehicles, by far the biggest-selling car type in the U.S. And electric power — whether from batteries or a hybrid of gas and electrical energy — is zapping more areas of the market, creating such once-unthinkable options as battery-powered pickup trucks.

Award-winning automotive writer Jaclyn Trop had no trouble, then, in coming up with more than 100 recommended vehicles in the 25 categories listed below. Even so, not every car type is represented. We skipped convertibles, judging them to be a bit too specialized. For luxury vehicles and sports cars, we skipped Bentleys, Lamborghinis and their ilk to focus on affordable choices — and found satisfying picks at surprisingly low prices.

Appropriate to Money’s mission, value was a key consideration for choosing the best cars. So, of course, were their respective features and specifications, especially those related to safety. Finally, Jaclyn — who spends her life at the wheels of new vehicles — applied her experience in driving all of the cars. The observations from those test drives add depth and insight to make the recommendations all the more useful.

We list our top value in each category first, followed by the other picks in alphabetical order. Click on the category name for reviews of the vehicles.

Table of Contents

Best SUVs

Best Sedans and Hatchbacks

Best Pickup Trucks

Best Sports Cars

Best Minivans

How We Chose the Best Autos

The Best Sport-Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Money; Getty Images

Representing around half of all vehicles sold, the SUV has become America’s leading family car. The vehicles now come in a panoply of sizes and power sources. Some models still retain the attributes that put the S (for “sport”) into SUV, including all-wheel drive, high ground clearance and powerful V8 engines.

Nissan Kicks Best Value

Buick Encore GX

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-30

Volkswagen Taos

Kia Soul Best Value

Ford Bronco Sport

Honda Passport

Subaru Forester

Toyota RAV4

Kia Sportage Best Value

Ford Escape

Hyundai Tucson

Mazda CX-5

Nissan Rogue

Hyundai Santa Fe Best Value

Buick Enclave

Chevrolet Traverse

Honda Pilot

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Kia Telluride Best Value

Chevrolet Suburban

Hyundai Palisade

Jeep Wagoneer

Mazda CX-9

Chevrolet Tahoe Best Value

Ford Expedition

GMC Yukon

Nissan Armada

Toyota Sequoia

BMW X1 Best Value

Audi Q5

Genesis GV70

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Volvo XC60

Kia Sportage Hybrid Best Value

Honda CRV Hybrid EX

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Kia Sorento Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Kia Niro Best Value

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Kia EV6

Toyota bZ4X

Volkswagen iD.4

Kia Niro Hybrid Best Value

Ford Escape Hybrid

Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Best Sedans and Hatchbacks Money; Getty Images

Edged out by the various flavors of SUV, sedans and hatchbacks occupy a lot less of the road than they once did. An ample selection remains, though, including choices for those who seek a luxurious ride or a reduced environmental impact.

Mitsubishi Mirage Best Value

Kia Rio

MINI Hardtop

Nissan Versa

Kia Forte Best Value

MINI Clubman Cooper S

Volkswagen GTI

Hyundai Elantra Best Value

Acura Integra

Honda Civic

Mazda Mazda3

Toyota Corolla

Kia K5 Best Value

Chevrolet Malibu

Honda Accord

Hyundai Sonata

Toyota Camry

Dodge Charger Best Value

Chrysler 300

Nissan Maxima

Toyota Crown

Volkswagen Arteon

BMW i7 Best Value

Audi e-tron GT

Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Porsche Taycan

Genesis G70 Best Value

Audi A5

Genesis G80

Kia Stinger

Mercedes-Benz C300

Toyota Corolla Hybrid Best Value

Toyota Prius Hybrid

Honda Accord Hybrid

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Prius Prime Best Value

Volvo S60 Recharge

BMW 530e

BMW 330e

Chevrolet Bolt Best Value

BMW i4

Nissan Leaf

Polestar 2

Tesla Model 3

The Best Pickup Trucks Money; Getty Images

Though this vehicle class has traditionally been prized for utility and ruggedness, the pickup truck now offers entries that are plusher and more planet-friendly.

Ford Maverick Best Value

Chevrolet Colorado

GMC Canyon

Honda Ridgeline

Toyota Tacoma

Ford F-150 Best Value

Toyota Tundra

Ram 1500

Chevrolet Silverado

GMC Sierra 1500

Ford F-150 Lightning Best Value

Rivian R1T

GMC Hummer EV

The Best Sports Cars Money; Getty Images

The fanciest nameplates in this class come with price tags that rival those for homes in many places. We passed over the fancy brands in search of vehicles that delivered speed and style for less – and found five affordable sports cars:

Toyota GR86 Best Value

Chevrolet Camaro

Dodge Challenger

Nissan Z

Subaru BRZ

The Best Minivans Money; Getty Images

The once-ubiquitous minivan arguably tops the list of America’s most endangered vehicles. But these people-and-cargo carriers can cost less than an SUV with similar capacity. Here are our picks for the best minivans:

Kia Carnival Best Value

Chrysler Pacifica

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

How We Chose the Best Autos

We picked the recommended cars through a step-by-step process that involved writer Jaclyn Trop combining data analysis and personal insights. Key distinctions were assigned to the finalists — which numbered between three to five, depending on the category — with accolades typically awarded for best value, best for features, best handling, best for safety and best for technological sophistication. Here's more on our methodology.