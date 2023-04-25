The Best 2 Row SUVs of 2023

Once known as the gas guzzlers of the road, today's SUVs are noticeably more fuel efficient and versatile. That's especially the case for midsized SUVs with 2 rows of seats.

Naturally, these vehicles hold fewer passengers (up to 6) than 3-row SUVs (with a capacity of 9), but the 2-row SUV is sufficiently spacious for many families, both in the cabin and the cargo hold. And almost all 2-row SUVs cost less to buy and to run than their large cousins, often significantly so.

We narrowed down the 2-row SUVs on the market to these five picks, considering factors like value, safety and performance. The specs listed below each review are for the model or “trim level” we assessed, which was the most popular one according to the automaker.

Reviews of the Best 2-Row SUVs

Best Overall and Best Value: Kia Soul

Pros Low in price and overall cost of ownership

Expansive list of driver-assistance features Cons Power is the lowest of the group

Cargo capacity is relatively small

Compared with other SUVs, the Kia Soul provides the most value for the money. At just below $20,000, the Soul’s starting price undercuts those of rival SUVs by at least several thousand dollars. This SUV also delivers the best fuel economy of the group, and is relatively hassle-free: Kia received the fewest number of owner complaints of any brand on this list, according to the latest J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

The Soul’s LX base trim is packed with features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also such advanced safety equipment as a blind-spot collision-avoidance alert, forward collision avoidance-alert and intelligent speed limit assist.

The boxy design allows for plenty of passenger space. However, compared with rival two-row SUVs, the Soul falls short in cargo capacity.

Price $19,890

$19,890 Mileage 28 /33 mpg

28 /33 mpg Power 147 hp

Best for Features: Toyota RAV4

Pros Plenty of features

Good gas mileage Cons Slower acceleration than most competitors

The Toyota RAV4 sports a good mix of features and value. The popular XLE trim starts at $29,485 and offers available heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. An 8-inch touch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are among its standard tech features. All trims are equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance technologies. The XLE adds a blind spot monitor with rear-cross traffic alert to the mix.

The RAV4 is roomy inside and boasts 37.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind its second row. Despite its beefy 203-horsepower engine, though, the RAV4 is slow to accelerate; otherwise, it feels solid and agile on the road.

Price $29,485

$29,485 Mileage 27/34 mpg

27/34 mpg Power 203 hp

Best for Handling: Honda Passport

Pros Agile handling Cons More expensive than many comparable vehicles

Better off-roading capability than many SUVs

The spry Honda Passport launches from 0 to 60 mph quicker than any model on this list. Equipped with a robust 280-horsepower V6 engine, the Passport feels silky smooth on pavement and easily handles tougher terrain, thanks to standard all-wheel drive and intelligent traction management. The popular, mid-tier TrailSport trim sets you up to go off-road with 18-inch rugged-style tires, roof rails and fog lights.

The Passport’s interior is well-appointed, with power-adjustable, heated front seats and leather trim. Honda’s SUV also provides more cargo space than any other model on this list, with 41.2 cubic feet of storage behind the second row.

Price $43,600

$43,600 Mileage 19/24 mpg

19/24 mpg Power 280 hp

Best for Safety: Subaru Forester

Pros High marks for safety

Off-road specialty model available Cons Slow acceleration

The Subaru Forester stands out for its safety features and off-road ability. Named a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Forester received top marks for headlight safety – the only model in the category to ace the agency’s headlight test for nighttime visibility across all trim levels.

Even the base model comes with advanced safety equipment such as blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, and high beam assist.

Drivers seeking a little off-road adventure can opt for the popular Wilderness trim (priced below) with advanced transmission tuning, 9.2 inches of ground clearance and water-repellent upholstery.

Price $34,320

$34,320 Mileage 25/28 mpg

25/28 mpg Power 182 hp

Best for Technology: Ford Bronco Sport

Pros Lots of the latest features

Retro design Cons Less interior room than most in this group

The retro-inspired Ford Bronco Sport comes with Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety equipment includes a Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert.

The SUV also has an SOS Post-Crash Alert System to help speed up emergency response. This feature is especially helpful if you are in a rural or remote area. Evasive steering assist uses the Bronco Sport’s camera and radar sensor to detect the vehicle ahead and apply active braking. The system can also help you when maneuvering around the vehicle, by providing additional steering support.

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centering and speed sign recognition are available. The popular Big Bend trim, a step up from the base model, adds extras including heated seats and Sirius XM satellite-radio capability.

Price $31,230

$31,230 Mileage 25/28 mpg

25/28 mpg Power 181 hp

Jaclyn Trop is an award-winning journalist who road-tests and reviews vehicles, in addition to covering automotive news. Her byline has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Fortune, Consumer Reports and U.S. News & World Report, among other publications.