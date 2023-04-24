The Best 3 Row SUVs of 2023

When you need a family car but a minivan is not your style, a 3 row SUV may be the right fit. With space for up to nine people (in, yes, 3 rows of seating), these vehicles hold the most passengers of any SUV class. Many models come equipped with the latest comfort, safety and technology features. Matching their physical size, typically, are beefy engines that help deliver smooth, cushioned rides.

Naturally, there's a price for the power and weight of these vehicles, especially at the gas pump. Rare is the 3 Row SUV that runs for even 20 miles on a gallon of gas in the city, and some are hard-pressed to offer that mileage on the highway either.

We evaluated the 3 row SUVs on the market for attributes including value for money, safety and performance. Below are our five top choices, with explanations on how each stands out from the pack. The specs listed below each review are for the model (or “trim”) we assessed – which was the one we judged offer the best value.

Our Picks for Best 3 Row SUVs

Kia Telluride Best Overall and Best Value

Hyundai Palisade Best for Features

Jeep Wagoneer Best for Handling

Mazda CX-9 Best for Safety

Chevrolet Suburban Best for Technology

Best 3 Row SUV Reviews

Best Overall and Best Value: Kia Telluride

Courtesy of Kia

Pros A well-rounded vehicle at a low price

Plenty of features Cons Low fuel economy ratings

The Kia Telluride checks off all the boxes – including solid performance, a lot of comfort and many safety features – at a competitive price and with some of the best mileage of this group. Upgrading one level from the base model to the S trim, as priced below, gives you luxury features such as leatherette upholstery and power-adjustable and heated front seats. Yet the price of the S model starts at a still-reasonable $37,790.

This S model reduces seating capacity from eight to seven by swapping plush, second-row captain’s chairs for the standard bench seat, but passengers will appreciate the extra elbow room. You'll find plenty of tech features on the S trim, too, like a 12.3-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and – new for 2023 – a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Price $37,790

$37,790 Mileage 20 / 26 mpg

20 / 26 mpg Power 291 hp

291 hp More specs and other models

Best for Features: Hyundai Palisade

Courtesy of Hyundai

Pros Lots of features typically only found on pricier competitors

Especially roomy cabin Cons Performance falls a little short of rivals

The Hyundai Palisade is comfortable and roomy, but it stands out for its panoply of high-end features. The top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim level starts at nearly $50,000 but boasts luxuries including Nappa leather, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel and massaging driver seat.

All models also come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 12.3-inch touch screen, as well as a blind-spot view monitor and navigation-based smart cruise control.

All trims are equipped with a capable 291-horsepower V6 engine. The ride is smooth and controlled, but rivals offer more athletic performance.

Price $49,500

$49,500 Mileage 19/27 mpg

19/27 mpg Power 291 hp

291 hp More specs and other models

Best for Handling: Jeep Wagoneer

Courtesy of Jeep

Pros The most powerful of our picks

Nimble handling, including off-road

Luxurious cabin, even in the base model Cons Starting price is high

The eight-passenger Jeep Wagoneer commands the road with its 392-horsepower V8 engine. That’s significantly more power than any other model on this list, and it helps propel this Jeep from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, for safe merges onto the highway and passing of slower-moving vehicles.

The Wagoneer stands out for more than its brisk pace, however. Its handling is exceptional, offering both precise steering on the road and minimal body roll when off-road.

Starting at $58,995, the Wagoneer Series I base model is more expensive than its competitors and guzzles more gas than most of them, especially in city driving. It does, however, include niceties like heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and leather trim that are up-the-line features for most competitors.

Price $58,995

$58,995 Mileage 16/22 mpg

16/22 mpg Power 392 hp

392 hp More specs and other models

Best for Safety: Mazda CX-9

Courtesy of Mazda

Pros The best headlights among our picks

A long list of safety features

Well-appointed Cons Less roomy than rivals

The Mazda CX-9 comes with the brand’s iActivsense suite of driver assistance technologies. All models include advanced safety features including radar cruise control with stop-and-go, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and smart brake support with collision warning. Its headlights – those being very important for nighttime visibility – earned top scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This Wi-Fi-capable SUV also comes with a 10.25-inch dashboard screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless phone charging.

With its 227-horsepower engine, the CX-9 stands out for its smooth, agile ride, although it has less power than the Wagoneer. The CX-9 trails competitors in overall cargo space and third-row passenger room.

Price $41,350

$41,350 Mileage 20/26 mpg

20/26 mpg Power 227 hp

227 hp More specs and other models

Best for Technology: Chevrolet Suburban

Courtesy of Chevrolet

Pros Park assist, Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless charging

Optional rear-seat media system

The most cargo space on the list Cons A less responsive ride than rival 3-row SUVs

Low fuel efficiency, even for this category

The Chevrolet Suburban has Wi-Fi hotspot capability and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless device charging and a 10.2-inch touchscreen. An optional rear-seat media system keeps passengers entertained. The large SUV also provides park assist, a following distance indicator and Chevy's Teen Driver system, which lets you control speed and audio volume for secondary users.

As the largest SUV on this list, the Suburban is roomy enough to seat nine people comfortably. The vehicle also boasts 144.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity, dwarfing the Wagoneer's total cargo hold of 116.7 cubic feet. The Z71 trim supplies heated seats in the front row and leather-appointed upholstery throughout the cabin.

Your pocketbook will be less comfortable with this vehicle. The Suburban has the worst fuel efficiency of the group, along with the highest list price.

Price $68,995

$68,995 Mileage 15/19 mpg

15/19 mpg Power 355 hp

355 hp More specs and other models

Jaclyn Trop is an award-winning journalist who road-tests and reviews vehicles and covers automotive news. Her byline has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Fortune, Consumer Reports and U.S. News & World Report, among other publications.