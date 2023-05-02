The Best Large Pickup Trucks of 2023

Once used exclusively as work vehicles, full-size pickup trucks have branched out to be comfortable family-friendly carriers, too. These versatile vehicles come with more technology, safety and comfort features than the pickups of yore.

Using a step-by-step methodology, we compared large pickup trucks for such attributes as value for money, features, performance, safety and technology. Below are our five top choices, with details on how each stands out from the pack. The specs below each review are for the trim level we assessed, which we judged offered the best value.

If you prefer something smaller, with the utility of a truck and the comforts of an SUV, you can opt for one of our best compact pickup trucks. One of these pint-sized pickups should cost at least $15,000 less than a full-sized truck. Electric pickups are also available, albeit at prices that exceed even the priciest of the picks below.

Our Picks for Best Full-Sized Pickup Trucks of 2023

Ford F-150 — Best Overall and Best Value

GMC Sierra 1500 — Best for Features

Ram 1500 — Best for Handling

Chevrolet Silverado — Best for Safety

Toyota Tundra — Best for Technology

Reviews of the Best Full-Sized Pickup Trucks of 2023

Best Overall and Best Value: Ford F-150 Courtesy of Ford Pros Budget-friendly

Outstanding towing capacity Cons Sparse features on lower-priced models

The Ford F-150 is the most affordable large pickup truck on this list, and it was ranked in the top three models of its segment (behind the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra) for initial quality by J.D. Power. The F-150 delivers the best fuel economy of the group — not that any large pickup is exactly frugal with gas — and also leads the class in towing capacity, at 14,000 pounds when equipped.

Upgrade one level to the $41,800 XLT trim for its advanced safety and technology features. The XLT comes with Ford’s SYNC4 Infotainment system and safety equipment such as a blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert and a rear-view camera with dynamic hitch assist.

The XLT comes with a 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V6 engine. You’ll find more power in the 389-horsepower Toyota Tundra or 355-horsepower Sierra. Shoppers can opt for a more robust ride by spending an extra $2,335 for the F-150’s 400-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine.

Price $41,800

$41,800 Mileage 19/24 mpg

19/24 mpg Power 290 hp

290 hp More specs and model details

Best for Features: GMC Sierra 1500 Courtesy of GMC Pros Near-luxury cabin

Engaging ride Cons Expensive

The GMC Sierra 1500 stands out for its extensive list of optional equipment. The top-of-the-line Denali trim boasts high-end materials, like perforated leather, aluminum trim and open-pore wood. The interior of the Denali surpasses competing large trucks in quality, with such standard features as front heated and cooled seats, rear heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Beyond those comforts, the Sierra 1500 has many features designed to make life easier. The Denali trim comes with a six-function MultiPro tailgate that aids in loading and unloading cargo, a bed view camera and a trailering package. Optional power-retractable steps help you get in and out of the cabin. The Denali also comes with General Motors’ Super Cruise feature that offers hands-free driving on compatible roads.

The Denali is powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower. Its premium suspension system with adaptive ride control smooths the drive.

Price $65,700

$65,700 Mileage 16/21 mpg

16/21 mpg Power 355 hp

355 hp More specs and model details

Best for Handling: Ram 1500 Courtesy of Ram Pros Powerful engine

Luxury cabin Cons Lower towing capacity than rivals

The Ram 1500 delivers an impressive performance, both on- and off-road. The Big Horn trim comes with a 3.6-liter, 305-horsepower V6 engine. For a beefier ride, opt for the 395-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 engine. Both use a mild hybrid powertrain to maximize efficiency without sacrificing power. The ride feels confident due to the smooth-shifting, eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Big Horn trim has heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. An 8.4-inch touchscreen comes standard, or you can upgrade to a 12-inch screen with navigation.

The Ford F-150 trails the Ram 1500 with its standard 290-horsepower V6 engine, but the Chevrolet Silverado comes close with its 310-horsepower engine. However, both rivals can tow more than the Ram 1500’s 12,750-pound maximum towing capacity.

Price $42,825

$42,825 Mileage 20/25 mpg

20/25 mpg Power 305 hp

305 hp More specs and model details

Best for Safety: Chevrolet Silverado Courtesy of Chevrolet Pros Rich array of safety features

Large touch screen Cons Trails F-150 in towing capacity

The Chevrolet Silverado earned the highest rating on crash tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The truck features Chevrolet's Teen Driver system, where you can set sound and speed limits for younger drivers, and the Buckle to Drive function, which keeps the vehicle in Park until the driver has fastened the seatbelt.

All models come with a suite of safety features, including lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning, front pedestrian braking, and forward-collision alert. The Silverado’s RST trim adds hitch guidance and access to OnStar and Chevrolet Connected Services, as well as optional HD Surround Vision and an available bed view camera.

The RST trim also adds high-end amenities such as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with a 13.4-inch touch screen is standard.

Price $53,295

$53,295 Mileage 18/21

18/21 Power 310 hp

310 hp More specs and model details

Best for Technology: Toyota Tundra Courtesy of Toyota Pros Powerful engine

Largest optional touch screen in the category Cons Lowest towing capacity

The Toyota Tundra is loaded with technology features, especially on its higher trim levels. All models come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an 8-inch touchscreen. But upgrade one level to the SR5 trim for a massive optional 14-inch touch screen that's the biggest and most sophisticated we've seen on any pickup. Synced to multiple cameras situated around the Tundra, the interactive display lets you see what’s happening around the truck.

Every Tundra gets full-speed range dynamic cruise control, lane-tracing assist, and road-sign assist. A panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitor with rear-cross traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors are available on the SR5 trim and higher.

The SR5 is powered by a 3.4-liter, twin-turbo V6 that makes 389 horsepower for significantly more muscle than any other model on this list.

Price $43,370

$43,370 Mileage 18/23 mpg

18/23 mpg Power 389 hp

389 hp More specs and model details

Jaclyn Trop is an award-winning journalist who road-tests and reviews vehicles, in addition to covering automotive news. Her byline has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Fortune, Consumer Reports and U.S. News & World Report, among other publications.