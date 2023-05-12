5 Best Cheap Web Hosting Services of 2023

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Hostinger provides lightning-fast website hosting with affordable plans starting at just 99¢ a month.

There's often a lot to budget for when you need an online space for your content, but managing a website doesn't have to break the bank. This guide offers a selection of the best cheap web hosting services available in 2023. We outline each service’s features, prices and customer support options to help you choose the ideal website hosting service for your needs.

Our Top Picks for Best Cheap Web Hosting

Hostinger - Best for website building

DreamHost - Best for unlimited storage

Bluehost - Best for WordPress sites

HostGator - Best for transferring existing sites

Namecheap - Best for multiple websites

Best Cheap Web Hosting Reviews

Best for Website Building: Hostinger Our Partner View Plans

Pros 99.9% uptime guarantee

Chat support 24/7/365

Beginner-friendly website builder with one-click installation and free webmail access Cons No free domain name with the Single plan

Each plan comes with strict storage limits

Why we chose it: Hostinger is an ideal choice for people seeking reliable, inexpensive web hosting and who don’t require ample storage or bandwidth. It has a wide range of easy-to-use features and website templates, as well as a 99.9% uptime guarantee, and 24/7/365 chat support.

Hostinger is a cheap web hosting service that includes a free website and online store builder. To build your site, you can choose from Hostinger's template library or create a custom page using a drag-and-drop interface.

Hostinger has three available shared hosting plans: Single, Premium and Business. The Single plan is a strong option for anyone seeking an affordable start, though it doesn't guarantee a free domain name or unlimited storage and bandwidth. The Premium plan includes unlimited bandwidth, but not unlimited storage. The Business plan includes both unlimited bandwidth and storage.

All hosting plans come with a 30-day money-back assurance. The Simple plan starts at $1.99 per month for a 48-month commitment. The Premium plan starts at $2.99 per month, and the Business plan starts at $3.99 per month.

Hostinger's plans include a 99.9% uptime guarantee and 24/7/365 chat support. If Hostinger doesn't fulfill its promise of 99.9% guaranteed uptime in any given month, you're entitled to request a credit of 5% of your hosting fee for that month. The service also has impressive customer review scores across third-party rating platforms.

Best for Unlimited Storage: DreamHost View Plans

Pros Higher-than-average storage allowances

Free customized domain, unlimited bandwidth and automatic daily backups

Unlimited traffic Cons Price doubles when you need a renewal

Starter plan doesn't include email

Why we chose it: DreamHost is a web hosting provider with competitively priced shared hosting plans that stand out for their ample storage, data transfer allotments and highly rated security features.

With DreamHost, you'll get 50GB of storage on the cheapest plan, or the Shared Starter plan, which costs $2.95 monthly when billed every three years and doesn’t include email (that costs an extra $1.67 a month). For unlimited storage and emails, you can upgrade to the Shared Unlimited plan, which costs $3.95 per month. While the domain name is free for the first year, a “.com” will then cost $15.95 annually.

DreamHost has a 100% uptime guarantee. Each plan includes features such as unlimited bandwidth and automatic daily backups, making it perfect for small business owners and bloggers. In addition, it offers a free customized domain with each plan. The company also offers a 97-day money back guarantee on its shared hosting services, one of the longest in the industry.

The company’s customer service is available 24/7/365 via email and live chat, but there isn’t a phone option. DreamHost has very high ratings across trusted online review platforms.

Best for WordPress Sites: Bluehost Our Partner View Plans

Pros 30-day risk-free money-back policy

Free domain name and SSL certificate

Up to 5 email accounts are available Cons No official uptime guarantee

Limited storage on cheaper plans

Why we chose it: Bluehost has comprehensive offerings and reliable services. Though it may not be the least expensive option available, its well-rounded platform has all the tools necessary for businesses to create and oversee a WordPress website.

Bluehost offers a suite of four shared hosting plans catering to every budget, with prices ranging from $2.95 per month for the Basic plan, $5.45 a month for the Choice Plus plan, $9.95 a month for the Online Store plan and $13.95 per month for the Pro plan. Users also benefit from a 30-day risk-free money-back policy.

While Bluehost doesn't offer an official uptime guarantee, it boasts a track record of resolving most issues within 15 minutes. Its plans come with a free domain name and SSL certificate, a website builder, unmetered bandwidth, up to 5 email accounts and a staging environment that allows you to test new changes before making them live.

The Basic plan offers 10GB of storage space and one website, the Choice Plus plan offers 40GB of storage and unlimited websites, the Online Store plan offers 100GB of storage and two websites and the Pro plan offers 100GB of storage and unlimited websites.

Bluehost's customer support team is available 24/7 for phone, online chat and email support. The website provides users with educational resources, including FAQs, online articles and detailed setup information. Bluehost has above-average reviews across trusted third-party platforms.

Best for Transferring Existing Sites: HostGator View Plans

Pros Free website and domain transfers

Unlimited storage, bandwidth and domains

99.9% uptime Cons A 250,000-file limit

Extra services can add up quickly

Higher prices after intro offers expire

Why we chose it: HostGator is the top pick for individuals and businesses who want to switch to a more reliable provider. With HostGator, users receive free website and domain transfers.

HostGator offers free, one-click WordPress transfers so you can easily get your updated site running without losing key information.

Its shared hosting plans start at just $2.75 per month on a 36-month billing cycle commitment, after which it increases to $7.99 monthly. If you decide to sign up, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

HostGator plans offer unlimited storage, bandwidth and domains, making it an ideal cheap web hosting service for small businesses, though extras can increase your monthly cost significantly. With a guarantee of 99.9% uptime, you can rest assured that your website will run smoothly around the clock.

HostGator's customer support team is available 24/7. Its online portal offers personalized documentation, step-by-step video tutorials and a community forum to answer all your questions. You can also contact the customer service team directly through live chat, email, or over the phone for quick and effective support. This cheap web hosting service has a fairly good average rating by reviewers on a range of third-party sites.

Best for Multiple Websites: Namecheap View Plans

Pros Host up to three sites at the same time

Unlimited bandwidth and free SSL certificates

24/7 technical assistance Cons No free .com domains

Why we chose it: Namecheap specializes in domain name registration and web hosting services. It offers affordable plans for those who need to host multiple sites, such as businesses with multiple locations or brands.

If you need to host multiple sites on a budget, Namecheap is definitely a hosting service to consider. Even with its cheapest plan, you can host up to three sites simultaneously, but unlimited websites are available on its other two shared hosting plans.

The plan costs are as follows: Stellar for $1.98 per month, Stellar Plus for $2.98 per month and Stellar Business for $4.98 per month when billed annually.

Each package has unlimited bandwidth and free SSL certificates. You can also get a free domain name with each plan, but you must pay extra for .com, .biz and .co domains. The Stellar plan includes 20GB of storage, Stellar Plus includes unmetered storage and Stellar Business allows for 50GB of storage.

The support team is on-call 24/7 for technical assistance, and if you're new to the game, the beginner-friendly website builder will help you get started. Namecheap has positive ratings across online review platforms.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Everything you need for your websites, all under one roof. Get your website up and running with Hostinger. Sign up today by clicking below. View Plans

Other cheap web hosting we considered

Pros Unlimited storage and bandwidth

100% uptime guarantee

Locked-in renewal price Cons Limited features

Need to pay for domain privacy protection on every plan

MochaHost makes it easy to get your business online with numerous features, including unlimited storage and bandwidth. Plus, the free SSL certificate included ensures your website can securely accept payments.

Why it didn’t make the cut: MochaHost caters to the needs of seasoned web designers with a range of sophisticated features. However, most plans have limited features — for instance, there isn’t any email hosting available. You also need to pay for domain privacy protection on every plan that you choose.

Pros Free SSL certificate and unlimited databases

First-year domain is free

Free nightly backups Cons Costs for each plan triple on renewal

No free .com domains

No website builder

GreenGeeks offers affordable and comprehensive web hosting plans that cater to the needs of businesses and individuals alike. Its plans have a number of features, including a free SSL certificate, unlimited databases and free nightly backups. It also offers 50GB of storage, a free CDN and up to 50 free email accounts.

Why it didn’t make the cut: GreenGeeks didn't make the list due to a few key factors that overshadowed its benefits. Although the initial pricing may seem attractive, the costs for each plan triple when it comes time for renewal. Additionally, the absence of any free .com domains is a notable downside. Finally, it also lacks a website builder.

Pros Unlimited storage and speed for just $1 per month

Free SSL certificate, email and domain registration Cons Monthly cost jumps after the first year

Entry-level plan only offers storage up to 10GB

IONOS web hosting is an affordable and reliable option for anyone wanting to start a website. Customers get unlimited storage and speed on low-priced plans, making it good for media-heavy websites or high-traffic pages. IONOS also includes a free SSL certificate, email and domain registration, which would typically cost extra with other providers.

Why it didn’t make the cut: While its initial pricing may seem reasonable, it's important to note that the monthly cost jumps significantly after the first year — the cheapest plan, for instance, goes from $1 to $10 monthly. Additionally, its domain renewal fee is a bit steep at $17. One final drawback we observed is that the entry-level plan only offers storage of up to 10GB.

Cheap Web Hosting Guide

This cheap website hosting guide answers questions related to website hosting, how it works, the various factors to consider before choosing your website host company and the different kinds of website hosting platforms to help you choose the best cheap web hosting for your needs.

What is web hosting?

Web hosting is what makes your website accessible on the internet. Web hosting providers provide storage space, keeping your website’s files and making them available to visitors on the web. Finding a reliable cheap web hosting provider is essential for businesses and individuals who want to establish an online presence, whether it's marketing their content or building an e-commerce website.

Hosting services vary and can include features such as domain registration, website creation tools, online store builders and email hosting. Essentially, web hosting is a fundamental element of building and maintaining an online presence via a website.

How does web hosting work?

When a user navigates to a website, their browser sends a request to a server for the necessary files. The server then sends these files back to the user's computer, allowing them to view the website. Web hosting companies provide the servers and associated technologies that make this possible. They also offer various features and services to improve website performance, security and accessibility.

How much does web hosting cost?

The cost of web hosting can vary widely depending on the user's specific needs and preferences. Very basic shared hosting plans can start as low as $1 per month, while more advanced options such as Virtual Private Server (VPS) or dedicated hosting can cost upwards of $100 per month.

Additionally, many companies offer promotional deals and discounts for new customers, so it can be worthwhile to research and shop around before making a decision. Ultimately, investing in a good web hosting provider can significantly enhance the performance and security of your website, making it well worth the cost.

Important factors to consider when choosing a cheap web hosting provider

When selecting a web hosting provider, it’s crucial to consider various factors that will impact the performance and cost of your website. Researching and comparing several web hosting providers and reading reviews is recommended to find the one that best caters to your needs.

Plan pricing

Higher amounts of storage space, bandwidth and guarantees of uptime mean typically more expensive web hosting costs. You'll also tend to pay more to host more websites and access add-on features such as email hosting, backup services or website builders.

It's also important to consider how your website will grow and whether the plan you choose can accommodate that growth without incurring additional fees. Taking the time to research and compare plans thoroughly can ultimately save you both time and money in the long run.

Server location

Choosing a provider whose servers are located too far away from your target audience can result in slow load times and decreased user experience — say, servers in China when your audience is in the U.S. — the larger the geographical distance, the more the data being sent needs to travel as well. Another factor is the technical infrastructure in the server’s location.

Additionally, choosing a provider whose servers are located in a country with lax data protection laws can put your website and its visitors at greater risk of security breaches. By taking the time to research and consider server location, you can ensure that your website runs smoothly and securely while still getting the most affordable hosting option for your needs.

Uptime guarantees

Uptime refers to the amount of time a website is accessible and functioning properly. This is important as downtime can lead to lost traffic and revenue. By choosing a hosting provider with a solid uptime guarantee, you can ensure that your website stays up and running smoothly, even during peak traffic times.

Storage and bandwidth limits

Storage limits refer to the amount of space allocated to store website files, such as images, videos and data. Bandwidth limits dictate the amount of data that can be transferred between the website and its users. If a website exceeds its storage or bandwidth limit, it may be subject to additional charges or it may have website performance issues, such as slow loading times. Carefully evaluating a provider's storage and bandwidth limits is essential to ensure smooth website operation and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Security features

A lack of security leaves your website vulnerable to hacking, malware and data breaches, all of which can seriously damage both your reputation and your bottom line. It's important to pinpoint a web hosting provider that prioritizes security to ensure the safety of your website and its users. Look for features such as SSL certificates, firewalls, DDoS protection and regular backups to guarantee that your website is well-protected from potential threats.

The different types of web hosting

Web hosting services are essential for any website to function on the internet. But with so many different types of web hosting available, choosing the right one for your website can take time and effort. From shared hosting, virtual private servers (VPS), dedicated hosting and cloud hosting, each type offers unique features and benefits that cater to different website needs.

VPS hosting

VPS hosting, which stands for Virtual Private Server hosting, is a hosting solution in which a physical server is divided into multiple virtual servers. Each virtual server operates independently and has its own operating system, storage and resources. This gives users more control and flexibility over their hosting environment, as they can customize their server settings and install software as they see fit. VPS hosting is ideal for businesses with high-traffic websites, as it offers greater scalability and reliability than shared hosting.

Cloud hosting

Cloud hosting utilizes multiple virtual servers to provide a scalable, secure and highly available infrastructure for hosting websites, applications and other online services. Unlike traditional hosting methods, where a single server is responsible for hosting multiple websites or applications, cloud hosting distributes the load across multiple servers, ensuring that resources can be managed more efficiently while reducing downtime and improving performance.

Shared hosting

Shared hosting is when multiple websites are hosted on a single physical server. This means that resources such as CPU, RAM and disk space are shared among all the websites hosted on the server.

All of the options on our list offer shared hosting. It’s often the most cost-effective option because the cost is shared among all the websites hosted on the server. The downside is that any issues or traffic spikes on one website can affect the performance of the other sites on the server. Choose a reliable web host that offers good support and uptime to ensure the best performance for your website.

Dedicated hosting

Dedicated hosting is a type of web hosting that provides a company with an exclusive server dedicated solely to its website. This type of hosting is ideal for companies with high-traffic websites, as it provides them with the necessary resources to handle large amounts of traffic and maintain optimal website performance.

Unlike shared hosting, dedicated hosting allows for greater customization and control over the server, enabling businesses to tailor their website to their specific needs. It also offers enhanced security features and support services, ensuring companies can confidently run their websites while minimizing the risk of downtime or interruption.

Cheap Web Hosting FAQ Is cheap web hosting reliable? chevron-down chevron-up While some cheap domains and web hosting services offer fewer features and less customer support, others are a great fit for small businesses or personal websites that don't need as much disk space or bandwidth. It's essential to research and read reviews before choosing a web hosting provider to ensure that you're getting the best value for your money. What's the difference between web hosting and a website builder? chevron-down chevron-up Web hosting is the service that stores your website's files and allows it to be accessible online, while a website builder is a tool that helps you create your website without having to know any coding. Is it cheaper to host your own website? chevron-down chevron-up While it may seem like a cheaper option upfront, hosting your own website requires purchasing hardware and software, securing a reliable internet connection and maintaining the website's security and backups. Additionally, you will need to factor in the time and energy needed to set up and maintain the website, making this a far less affordable option.

How We Chose the Best Cheap Web Hosting

We've identified the most crucial factors to consider, helping you narrow down your choices and find the perfect match for your site. From cost and speed to customer support, we've got you covered with all the essential information you need to make an informed decision.

Our methodology for this review included the following factors:

Accompanying features and tools: We looked at whether each service offered features including free email addresses, certification and domain registration to ensure value for your money within each plan.

Storage and bandwidth: We considered each provider's file storage and bandwidth options at different price tiers.

Pricing: We looked at affordable web hosting options that offered an extensive range of offers to ensure value.

Security: We analyzed each company's approach to security. We put any company that charges extra for basic security features or harbors negative reviews regarding security at a disadvantage.

Customer support and experience: We looked at customer review ratings from across multiple online review platforms. We also considered each service's customer support availability.

Summary of Money’s Best Cheap Web Hosting