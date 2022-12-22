6 Best Online Store Builders of 2023

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Best for Performance Best for Ease of Use Best for Big Companies Best for Small Business Most Affordable Shopify Wix BigCommerce Square Online Weebly Get Started Get Started Get Started Get Started Get Started Cost per Month $29 - Basic; $49 - Shopify; $299 - Advanced $27 - Business Basic; $32 - Business Unlimited; $59 Business VIP $29.96 - Standard; $79.95 - Plus; $299.95 - Pro $0 - Free; $29 - Plus; $79 - Premium (all lans have transaction fees of 2.9% + $0.30 $0 - Free; $10 - Personal; $12 - Professional; $26 - Performance Shipping Rates - Flat shipping rates - Free shipping rates - Calculated shipping rates - Local delivery method rates Set standard shipping rates or allow customers to choose real-time shipping rates at checkout through a third-party shipping tool (like UPS). - Flat Rate - Weight-based or order-value-based rate table - Real-time - Real-time Rate - Flat Rate - Free Shipping - Order Weight - Order Total - Item Quantity - Fallback Rate - Real-time Rate - Flat Rate - Order Weight - Order Total - Item Quantity - Customer Location Ease of Use Shopify is fairly straightforward and beginner-friendly while being a powerful e-commerce store builder. Wix provides everything you need to quickly and easily create an appealing and professional online store with no technical experience. BigCommerce offers website hosting and a ton of customization options for tech-savvy business owners who are expanding their companies, but is not the easiest to use for beginners. You can easily launch an online store with Square Online without signing up for a premium subscription, especially if you already use the Square POS for in-person sales Weebly is simple to use and comes with a large collection of themes optimized for search engines like Google. You can easily launch your store with minimal effort and without any coding. Best for Performance Shopify Get Started Cost per Month $29 - Basic; $49 - Shopify; $299 - Advanced Shipping Rates - Flat shipping rates - Free shipping rates - Calculated shipping rates - Local delivery method rates Ease of Use Shopify is fairly straightforward and beginner-friendly while being a powerful e-commerce store builder. Best for Ease of Use Wix Get Started Cost per Month $27 - Business Basic; $32 - Business Unlimited; $59 Business VIP Shipping Rates Set standard shipping rates or allow customers to choose real-time shipping rates at checkout through a third-party shipping tool (like UPS). Ease of Use Wix provides everything you need to quickly and easily create an appealing and professional online store with no technical experience. Best for Big Companies BigCommerce Get Started Cost per Month $29.96 - Standard; $79.95 - Plus; $299.95 - Pro Shipping Rates - Flat Rate - Weight-based or order-value-based rate table - Real-time Ease of Use BigCommerce offers website hosting and a ton of customization options for tech-savvy business owners who are expanding their companies, but is not the easiest to use for beginners. Best for Small Business Square Online Get Started Cost per Month $0 - Free; $29 - Plus; $79 - Premium (all lans have transaction fees of 2.9% + $0.30 Shipping Rates - Real-time Rate - Flat Rate - Free Shipping - Order Weight - Order Total - Item Quantity - Fallback Rate Ease of Use You can easily launch an online store with Square Online without signing up for a premium subscription, especially if you already use the Square POS for in-person sales Most Affordable Weebly Get Started Cost per Month $0 - Free; $10 - Personal; $12 - Professional; $26 - Performance Shipping Rates - Real-time Rate - Flat Rate - Order Weight - Order Total - Item Quantity - Customer Location Ease of Use Weebly is simple to use and comes with a large collection of themes optimized for search engines like Google. You can easily launch your store with minimal effort and without any coding.

In 2022, it was estimated that retail e-commerce in the U.S. would generate about $905 billion. And with online retail sales in the country set to surpass $1.70 trillion by 2027, it’s no wonder more and more businesses are looking to jump on the e-commerce bandwagon.

The best online store builders make it easy to create a professional and attractive online store without coding knowledge. Our top picks have everything you need to create and manage your digital storefront with ease. They also have user-friendly drag-and-drop website builders, various shipping options and payment tool integrations.

To help you make the best choice for your online store, Money has selected and reviewed the best online store builders.

Our Top Picks for Best Online Store Builders

Shopify - Best for Performance

- Best for Performance Wix - Best for Ease of Use

- Best for Ease of Use BigCommerce - Best for Large Companies

- Best for Large Companies Square Online - Best for Small Businesses

- Best for Small Businesses Weebly - Most Affordable

- Most Affordable Webflow - Best for Customization

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Thinking about starting a blog? Then building a great website is a MUST. With a web hosting service you can get everything you need for your blog, from your own domain to state-of-the-art website building tools and 24/7 customer support. Click your state to get started! Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Get Started

Best Online Store Builder Reviews

Pros User-friendly interface

Fast loading time

Outstanding customer service Cons Expensive apps/plug-ins

Checkout has limited customization options

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month Cost Per Month $29 - Basic, $79 - Shopify; $299 - Advanced Shipping Rates Flat shipping rates Free shipping rates Calculated shipping rates Local delivery method rates Ease of Use Shopify is fairly straightforward and beginner-friendly while being a powerful e-commerce store builder.

Why we chose this company: Among online store builders, Shopify is the most widely talked about platform thanks to its ease of use, good customer service and reliability. No matter the size of your business, Shopify has everything you need to run an efficient online store.

With a user-friendly interface, Shopify has been praised for its ease of use, fast loading times and outstanding customer service. Its dashboard makes it easy to upload products, manage orders and track sales performance in real time.

In terms of design, Shopify offers a wide range of customizable templates to meet your branding needs. Its advanced SEO tools also make it easy to optimize your website for search engines to attract more customers.

With Shopify, you can set up dropshipping, manage shopping carts and handle shipping costs. It also lets you use a payment gateway of your choice or its own Shopify Payments.

Pros Simple to set up

Uses artificial intelligence to design your website

Access to multiple sales channels Cons Switching site templates requires you to build a new website

Upgrade required to access analytics feature

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $27 - Business Basic; $32 - Business Unlimited; $59 - Business VIP Shipping Rates Set standard shipping rates or allow customers to choose real-time shipping rates at checkout through a third-party shipping tool (like UPS). Ease of Use Wix provides everything you need to quickly and easily create an appealing and professional online store with no technical experience.

Why we choose this company: If you’re looking for the best online store builder that’s easy to use, Wix is your best bet. With its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive library of professionally designed templates, you’ll have a working e-commerce website built in no time.

With Wix, you can use one of the many pre-made templates to create your storefront quickly or utilize its Artificial Design Intelligence to get a custom website made just for you. Simply adjust the colors and include your logo to correspond with your branding before uploading your merchandise.

Wix is an easy way to host your online store with included website security and marketing tools, including access to an SEO wizard. It also offers web hosting for standard websites.

Check out Money’s list of best web hosting companies for more options.

Pros No additional transaction costs

Numerous apps and plug-ins

Integrated product review functionality Cons High-volume retailers need to upgrade their plans

Not an easy builder for beginners

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $29.95 - Standard; $79.95 - Plus; $299.95 - Pro Shipping Rates Flat Rate Weight-based or order-value based rate table Real-Time Ease of Use BigCommerce offers website hosting and a ton of customization options for tech-savvy business owners who are expanding their companies, but is not the easiest to use for beginners.

Why we choose this company: BigCommerce is a platform for building web storefronts for large businesses. BigCommerce is ideal for those who want to include multiple sales channels and sell on social media apps.

In addition to offering a user-friendly interface, it gives you all the tools and features you need to manage orders, inventory, shipping and more. You can optimize your website for search engines with powerful SEO tools, manage customer accounts and shopping carts effortlessly, and ship products anywhere with flexible global shipping options.

BigCommerce also integrates with many plug-ins, making it a great choice for companies that already use other services and are looking to grow to an online store builder that can accommodate existing workflows. However, its extensive features lead to a level of complexity that can be challenging for ecommerce beginners to navigate.

Pros Free plan available

Any file size can be stored

Orders and inventory are seamlessly synced between your POS and website Cons Upgrade to a paid subscription to use more sophisticated features

Customization is limited

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $0 - Free; $29 - Plus; $79 - Premium (all plans have transaction fees of 2.9% + 30¢) Shipping Rates Real-time Rate Flat Rate Free Shipping Order Weight Order Total Item Quantity Fallback rate Ease of Use You can easily launch an online store with Square Online without signing up for a premium subscription, especially if you already use the Square POS for in-person sales.

Why we choose this company: Square Online allows you to open an online store for free without registering for a premium plan. This free plan makes Square the best online store builder for small businesses on a tight budget.

Square’s Point of Sale (POS) software is its most well-known product. If you're currently using it, you'll be able to process all major credit cards, connect with your current Square POS and optimize your inventory system. Using the Square POS and online store will allow you to seamlessly sync your inventory between online and in-person sales.

Square Online websites are easy to set up, and offer flexible options for consumer interaction such as selling via Instagram and creating a website checkout.

Pros Free plan available

Phone apps to manage your website on the go

Streamlined platform Cons Free plan is only available to U.S. residents

Absence of multi-channel selling

Images cannot be renamed

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $0 - Free; $10 - Personal; $12 - Professional; $26 - Performance Shipping Rates Real-time Rate Flat Rate Order Weight Order Total Item Quantity Customer Location Ease of Use Weebly is simple to use and comes with a large collection of themes that are optimized for search engines like Google. You can easily launch your store with minimal effort and without any coding.

Why we choose this company: If you’re searching for an affordable online store builder, Weebly is an excellent option. You can create and host your website for free with Weebly, and there are no hidden fees or monthly costs.

Using Weebly's website builder for online stores is straightforward, and it has a powerful set of templates that are optimized for search engines like Google. The templates are customizable to give you more control over your website design.

Weebly's iPhone and Android apps also allow you to manage your store on the go. You can process and sell goods, respond to client queries and release new products from your phone.

Pros Expansive library of CSS tools

Is a fast and secure hosting service

Large number of customizable templates Cons Beginners will have a steep learning curve

Need to be familiar with HTML/CSS

Doesn't allow for images to be edited

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $0 - Starter; $14 - Basic; $23 - CMS; $39 - Business Shipping Rates Determine your shipping fee based on any of the following factors: % of the total order cost Item cost Item number Object weight Create a flat-rate Ease of Use Users can completely edit their website templates using a huge library of CSS tools. For advanced users, this gives an advanced level of customization. However, there is a steep learning curve for beginners.

Why we choose this company: Over 3.5 million users rely on Webflow to develop attractive sites and online stores. And no wonder, since it provides adaptable website creation, fast and secure hosting options and helpful customer service.

Webflow partners with various software providers so customers can integrate website elements from services they're already using. The website builder for online stores also offers a hosting service that ensures your website is safe and secure.

While it may be challenging for beginners to create a fully customized website, it’s not difficult to set up a basic site. Meanwhile, advanced users can fully customize their website templates with the website builder's extensive library of CSS tools.

Webflow’s pricing plans are flexible, as you can choose to pay for each website separately or subscribe to monthly plans. So if you're looking for an online store builder that offers flexibility and customization, Webflow is a great option.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Building a great website doesn't have to be expensive or complicated Web Hosting Services, like Bluehost, make building your own website a breeze, with great tools and around-the-clock expert advice, you'll site will be running in no time! Get Started

Other companies we considered

Pros Award-winning layouts for websites

Combines well with widely used third-party shipping APIs

24/7 live chat service Cons There isn't an autosave feature

Online stores can only support one level of navigation

Only payment gateways available are Paypal and Stripe

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $23 - Business; $27 - Commerce Basic; $49 - Commerce Advance Shipping Rates Flat rate Rates by weight Carrier-determined fees Free delivery Ease of Use Squarespace's user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and wide selection of completely editable professional templates make it simple to build a sophisticated website.

Squarespace is well-known for its stunning, award-winning website templates. It also includes e-commerce functionality in its business plans.

While Squarespace features an intuitive drag-and-drop interface and extensive library of customizable professional templates, there are limitations to its abilities including no autosave feature and limited navigation customization options.

Squarespace gives you the ability to sell custom merchandise, monetize videos, and create shoppable posts on social media. It also integrates with third-party shipping APIs, including FedEx, UPS, USPS and more, but only supports PayPal and Stripe for online payment processing.

Pros Customizable features

Integration of shipping calculator

Free to add to existing WordPress sites Cons Only for WordPress

Optional plugins cost money

You'll need to know a little bit about WordPress

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $0 - Free Plugin; Optional add-on fees Shipping Rates Flat Rate Free Shipping Local Pickup Ease of Use WooCommerce requires some working knowledge of WordPress to properly use. The free plugin is user-friendly, but optional premium plug-ins can be more complex to use.

WooCommerce is a free WordPress plugin that allows you to create a basic online store on your existing website. While the plugin is free, there will be costs associated with purchasing your domain (see our list of best domain registrars) and hosting your website.

WooCommerce offers additional free and paid add-on plugins that provide extensive integration options, such as connecting a shipping calculator to your website. You can sell physical and digital products using WooCommerce to turn your website into an e-commerce platform. The free plugin allows you to list inventory and accept payments (with additional payment processing fees depending on your processors), as well as offer coupon codes and sales.

As a WordPress plugin, WooCommerce is not available with other hosting platforms. This makes it a good option for a limited number of e-commerce businesses.

Pros All-in-one e-commerce solution

SEO functionality

Ability to integrate with every major payment gateway Cons You can't sell items with the free trial

No blogging function

Must pay extra for SSL certificate

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $35 - Personal; $79 - Professional; $299 - Business Shipping Rates Free Shipping Real-time Rate Flat Rate Fixed Rate In-Store Pickup Ease of Use Volusion's all-in-one e-commerce solution can integrate with all major payment gateways. Its inventory grid function allows you to control the pricing and status of items.

Volusion's all-in-one e-commerce solution offers a wide range of marketing tools and features and can integrate with all major payment gateways, including Paypal.

Moreover, Volusion can manage the pricing and status of a company's product variants thanks to its inventory grid feature. So its inventory management system can handle a product that comes in multiple colors, for example.

Along with functional capabilities like a secure checkout and a dropshipping integration, Volusion also offers site-building options like mobile adaptability, category sections and SEO features.

While Volusion has a lot of features, it can be difficult to navigate and customize on the front end. Users have commented that it is difficult to design your website and that the system is overly complicated, though Volusion does provide excellent support materials.

Pros Inventory management functionality

Mobile app lets you check inventory on the go

WordPress plug-in available Cons Product URLs are not as clean as they should be

Limited design features

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $0 Free Plan; $19 - Venture; $39 - Business; $99 - Unlimited Shipping Rates By Quantity By Value By Weight By Zip Ease of Use Ecwid is very easy to use, with a step-by-step guide for creating your online store and a simple interface.

Ecwid is the best online store creator for people who need inventory management functionality. It lets you specify the amount of stock for each item and notifies you when a specific item is out of stock.

The POS and email marketing connectivity that Ecwid offers are both useful to online store owners. Additionally, its mobile app enables vendors to monitor their inventory and sales while on the road.

Besides inventory management, however, there aren’t many features that make Ecwid stand out from the competition.

Pros Provides completely free enterprise e-commerce tools

Comes with API access and mobile-ready themes

No transaction fees Cons Designs look dated

Restrictions on number of sales with paid plans

Unattractive dashboard

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $0 - End-to-End Commerce; $29 - Basic; $79 - Plus, $229 - Pro Shipping Rates Free Shipping Real-time Rates Flat Rate Ease of Use Shift4Shop has a simple and easy to use drag-and-drop interface that makes building an online store simple for both beginners and advanced users.

Shift4Shop offers you the best value for your money as it provides completely free enterprise e-commerce tools for U.S.-based business owners. That is, as long as you use their credit card payment processor. If you want to use a different payment gateway, such as PayPal or Stripe, you will need to upgrade to a paid plan.

Contrary to other free services, Shift4Shop doesn't compromise on functionality with its free plan. Shift4Shop functionalities include SEO tools, mobile-ready themes and API access.

Pros 24/7 customer support

Inventory feature to check on stock level

Offers hosting Cons Not ideal for complicated websites

Pricing information is not transparent

Content can't be transferred when you change the theme

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $9.99 - Basic; $14.99 - Premium; $16.99 - Commerce; $29.99 - Commerce Plus Shipping Rates Free Shipping Flat Rate Per Order Percentage Rate Per Order Weight-based Ease of Use You can easily establish a professional-looking e-commerce site with GoDaddy. The online store's inventory feature can be used to keep track of stock levels and inform customers when specific items become available.

GoDaddy is widely regarded as the industry pioneer for domain names. Many people are unaware, though, that GoDaddy also offers an e-commerce website builder for online stores.

You can quickly set up your online store with GoDaddy’s e-commerce tools, including item descriptions, shopping cart, payment methods and SSL certificates. However, GoDaddy’s relatively basic ecommerce tools mean it is not ideal for complicated websites. It faces challenges as simple as being unable to transfer content when you change your theme.

While GoDaddy’s rates appear competitive at first glance, their promotional pricing disappears after the first year. They also don’t disclose your costs until you reach the final checkout page, and advertised prices are based on a discount for an up-front annual payment rather than monthly rates.

Pros Affordable

Cutting-edge AI business solutions Cons Few website components

Lacks expert capabilities

Can't switch templates

HIGHLIGHTS Cost Per Month $2.59 - Website; $3.59 - Business Shipping Rates Zyro lets you create unlimited shipping zones and set up to 10 shipping options per zone. It offers free integration with shipping services for Baltic countries, including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Ease of Use Zyro is a simple, low-cost way to start an online business. It offers business solutions that use AI and machine learning to assist in brand development.

Zyro provides a cost-effective approach to starting a simple online business. It is a good option for those searching for a quick and inexpensive way to start selling online.

Zyro stands apart from the competitors thanks in part to its sophisticated AI business solutions. These technologies use AI and machine learning to assist you in developing your brand identity by generating a business name, slogan and logo. You can even use its AI to generate written content for your about page or to describe your brand to customers.

Three choices are available in Zyro for building a new website. You can choose to start from scratch manually, use a template or have Zyro's AI build a website for you. Compared to other online store builders, Zyro’s ecommerce features are fairly limited, offering few website components or expert capabilities.

Main things to consider when choosing online store builders

When building an online store, choosing the right platform for your business can save you both time and money. Some key things to keep in mind when choosing the best online store builder are bandwidth, third-party platform compatibility and available support.

Bandwidth is important for both the performance of your website and for your customers' experience. Your website pages should load quickly enough to keep your customers from navigating away from your store. You'll also want to make sure that whatever platform you choose is compatible with the software and plugins that you already use in your business.

Finally, it's important to consider the level of support available with your online store builder. Many platforms come with extensive documentation and tutorials, while others offer customer support via phone or live chat. Whether you’re a beginner or you plan to use advanced tools for your online store, good customer support could be invaluable when you have questions.

What is the average cost of online store builders?

The average cost of online store builders can vary significantly depending on several factors. Generally, the main determining factors are the features offered by different platforms and the level of customization that you require for your website.

For the most part, basic plans start around $20-$30, plus plans run $50-$80 and premium plans cost $200-$300 per month.

However, there are a few online store builders that let you start for free, depending on the number of products you plan to sell, your expected sales volume and the level of customization you require.

Other popular options offer affordable plans starting at around $10-$15 per month. Add-ons such as increased bandwidth or plugins will come at an added cost.

How to start an online store with a website builder?

The first step to start an online store with a website builder is to choose a platform that offers all the features and tools you need for your business.

Once you've chosen the best online store builder for you, the next step is to design your website. This typically involves selecting a theme or template and adding the content you need, such as product pages, blog posts and other important information.

Depending on your e-commerce plan, you may also need to choose software or plugins that integrate with your online store builder, allowing you to process payments and manage inventory.

How long does it take to create an online store?

The time it takes to create an online store can vary depending on multiple factors. For example, the complexity and design of your website will likely have an impact on how long it takes to build. It will be much faster to create your online store if you’re using a template than if you are creating a custom website.

Additionally, if you have a lot of products, it will take more time to upload all of the product names, descriptions, images and other information. A basic store using a theme or template and selling just a few offerings could take just a few hours to set up.

Online Store Builders FAQs Which are the best free online store builders? chevron-down chevron-up Shift4Shop is a free online store builder that offers enterprise-level e-commerce features to U.S.-based businesses for free. Other free online store builders include easy-to-use Weebly , point-of-sale integrated Square Online , inventory management pro Ecwid , highly-customizable Webflow and WordPress plugin WooCommerce Which online store builders offer free trials? chevron-down chevron-up Shopify, BigCommerce and, Volusion, offer free trials that allow you to try out their platforms before committing. This can be a great way to test out different features and tools to see which platform is the best fit for your business needs. What is the best online store builder with web hosting? chevron-down chevron-up If you're searching for an all-in-one online store builder with web hosting, Wix, Webflow, BigCommerce, and GoDaddy are all good options. Wix is easy to use, GoDaddy is quick to set up, and Webflow offers extensive customization options. If you have a big company, BigCommerce would be the best choice for you. Can you switch from one store builder to another? chevron-down chevron-up It can be difficult to move your store from one online store builder to another. It is best to select the store builder that is the best fit for you from the beginning, so you don't have to repeat your efforts of uploading all of your product information and designing your website. Some platforms may allow you to download and upload product information, while others may require you to rebuild your website from scratch. Are there other alternatives to using an online store builder? chevron-down chevron-up Rather than using an online store builder, you can hire a web developer or agency to build a custom e-commerce platform on your website. However, this can be costly. You can also find online store plugins that will work with an existing website, such as WooCommerce

How We Found the Best Online Store Builders

With so many options available, choosing the right platform for your e-commerce store can feel overwhelming. We considered what the best options are to help you make a professional website for your online business, upload your products, optimize for search engines, drive sales and process payments.

Customization

We highlighted companies that offer a wide variety of design templates to choose from. Customizing your store’s look is essential, allowing you to create unique branding for your business. We also looked for platforms that offer a wide range of features and allow for further customization with HTML and CSS code.

Ease of Use

We looked for platforms that are user-friendly, especially for those less experienced with website design and development. We highlighted platforms that are intuitive for all users and include features such as a drag-and-drop interface that makes adding or removing content from your site quick and easy.

Pricing

Throughout our search, we favored companies that provide a free pricing tier and a selection of paid plans with additional features. We also looked for companies that offer discounts for annual payments. We made sure to compare the prices with the features offered to see which platforms offered the best value for your money.

Summary of the Best Online Store Builders of 2023