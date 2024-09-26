Managing Editor

Colin Grubb is a managing editor at Money. He has been a writer and editor for the past 20 years and has been covering debt, debt management and consumer credit for the last decade.

Colin began his career as an editorial assistant at Fitch Ratings in New York and eventually graduated to staff writer for various tech and finance-oriented websites like Information Week and Byte. He then moved to the non-profit sector, where he served as managing editor for a foundation in Miami that trained community-based organizations to provide debt management and financial planning services to underserved populations.

A debt survivor himself, Colin understands how debt can thwart all of a person’s plans in life. As a result, he is passionate about helping guide consumers out from under its crushing weight. At Money, he oversees the topics of debt consolidation, personal loans, debt relief and general debt management. He also consults on credit reporting, credit repair and reverse mortgages.

Colin earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Florida and lives and works in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In his free time, he ghostwrites novels, plays guitar and hangs out at the beach with his family.