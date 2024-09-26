Avatar

Colin Grubb

Managing Editor
Joined November 2019

Colin Grubb is a managing editor at Money. He has been a writer and editor for the past 20 years and has been covering debt, debt management and consumer credit for the last decade.

Colin began his career as an editorial assistant at Fitch Ratings in New York and eventually graduated to staff writer for various tech and finance-oriented websites like Information Week and Byte. He then moved to the non-profit sector, where he served as managing editor for a foundation in Miami that trained community-based organizations to provide debt management and financial planning services to underserved populations.

A debt survivor himself, Colin understands how debt can thwart all of a person’s plans in life. As a result, he is passionate about helping guide consumers out from under its crushing weight. At Money, he oversees the topics of debt consolidation, personal loans, debt relief and general debt management. He also consults on credit reporting, credit repair and reverse mortgages.

Colin earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Florida and lives and works in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In his free time, he ghostwrites novels, plays guitar and hangs out at the beach with his family.

COLIN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

You don’t have to make more money to improve your credit. Learn how credit scores work and start redistributing your debt.

The latest from Colin

12 Best Debt Consolidation Loans of October 2024

Banking
Published: Sep 26, 202427 min read
5 Best Debt Relief Companies of 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 26, 202421 min read
8 Best Identity Theft Protection Services of September 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 11, 202427 min read
Experian IdentityWorks Review

Everyday Money
Published: Jul 10, 202412 min read
IDX Identity Theft Protection Review

Everyday MoneyInsurance
Published: Apr 16, 202412 min read
PNC Home Equity Review

Everyday Money
Published: Apr 16, 202412 min read
Aura Identity Theft Protection Review

Everyday Money
Published: Apr 15, 202412 min read
11 Best VPN Services of 2024

Everyday MoneySponsored
Published: Apr 4, 202433 min read
5 Best No-Exam Life Insurance Companies of 2024

Insurance
Published: Jul 29, 202419 min read

