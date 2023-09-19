IDX Identity Theft Protection

Founded in 2003, IDX provides cybersecurity services to many high-profile clients, including NASA, Nike and various federal agencies. The company also offers plans for individuals.

In this comprehensive guide, we take an in-depth look at IDX's Identity Theft Protection services, with a specific focus on its consumer brand offerings. You'll learn about its different plan options and features, its strengths and weaknesses and what past customers have to say about the service.

We also discuss what distinguishes IDX from its competitors and take a brief look at IDX's financial health for a well-rounded understanding of its services.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Get proactive online protection today Includes VPN, & Password Manager View Plans All plans include Anti-Virus, VPN, and Password Manager solutions

Up to $5 million in insurance coverage

Access to 24/7, U.S.-based customer support

3-bureau credit monitoring

Featuring id theft protection, credit monitoring & more

Digital security products to manage your info

Starting at $12/mo per month (annual plan) Alerts by text, email, phone or mobile app View Plans Alerts by text, email, phone or mobile app

Protection against cybercriminals

Keep devices free from malware and viruses Comprehensive 3-bureau monitoring system View Plans 40% off all annual plans

Powered by IBM®️ Watson™️ Artificial Intelligence

Comprehensive 3-bureau monitoring system

Over 47 million consumers protected over 20+ years

US-based customer service center

Identity Guard Ultra adds 401K, home title, change of address monitoring, and more Choose from six different plans to protect your data View Plans Comprehensive low-cost Identity Protection, starting at $7.99

$1 million stolen funds insurance across all products

Credit report reminders

24x7, 365 US-based support & restoration 40% off all plans View Plans 40% off- all plans

Over 40 years of experience in the field

$1 million identity theft insurance & recovery

3 bureau credit monitoring

Bank and credit card activity alerts

Advanced fraud monitoring

VPN through mobile app

Dedicated resolution specialist in the event of an identity theft incident

Best for unlimited identity protection advice

IDX's various plan options all include unlimited guidance from recovery experts. Customers get access to a team of identity protection professionals for less than $10 per month with IDX Identity. These specialists can assist in plan setup and management, offer valuable cybersecurity advice and address questions related to identity theft, such as how to safeguard your bank account number.

IDX Identity Theft Protection pros and cons

Pros Multiple pricing tiers for individuals and families

Discount with annual subscription

$1 million identity theft insurance included in every plan Cons No prevention features in the cheapest plan

Credit locking only included in the most expensive plan

No 24/7 customer support

Pros explained

Multiple pricing tiers for individuals and families

IDX offers flexibility in plan options, allowing you to select an individual or family plan covering two adults and up to five minors. Both the individual and family plans consist of three pricing tiers, with minimal price variation between the bottom two tiers.

The first tier, the IDX Identity basic plan, provides comprehensive identity theft protection that includes monitoring and recovery services. The IDX Privacy plan focuses on privacy tools; it comes with a password manager, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) and a tracking blocker.

For those seeking the highest level of protection, the top-tier IDX Complete plan includes all the features of the lower-tier plans, in addition to credit monitoring services that cover all three major credit bureaus.

Discount with annual subscription

Plan holders may choose between paying for the entire year upfront or making monthly payments. When you choose the annual payment option, you receive a 10% discount on all plan options, regardless of whether you opt for an individual or family plan.

$1 million identity theft insurance included in every plan

Each plan comes with $1 million in identity theft insurance, providing reimbursement for eligible expenses you pay for out-of-pocket due to identity theft. Covered expenses include attorney fees, private investigators, stolen money and lost wages.

Cons explained

No prevention features in the cheapest plan

Both the IDX Privacy and IDX Complete plans come with many prevention features, such as password managers, private search, ForgetMe Data Removal, VPN service and a tracking blocker. Unfortunately, the IDX Identity plan has none of these features. Instead, it only focuses on monitoring and recovery.

Credit locking only included in the most expensive plan

The IDX Complete plan lets you easily lock your TransUnion credit file, providing protection against potential scammers attempting to open new credit accounts in your name. Neither IDX Privacy nor IDX Identity offers this feature. Although you can freeze your credit accounts yourself, the process can be quite time consuming.

Bear in mind that IDX credit locking only works with TransUnion. You'll have to contact Equifax and Experian individually if you'd like them to freeze your account.

No 24/7 customer support

IDX does not offer customer support around the clock. However, you can reach IDX through an online form on its website or call between Monday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time. If you cannot reach an IDX representative, you can report identity theft at www.identitytheft.gov.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Keep crooks away from your investments with Identity Theft Protection Click below to find the best Identity Theft Protection for you. View Plans

IDX Identity Theft Protection plans

In this section, we'll go over each of IDX's three consumer plans. We also discuss what sets them apart so you can select the right plan for your needs.

IDX Identity

The IDX Identity plan offers basic functionality at an affordable cost. It costs $8.96 per month for the individual plan or $17.96 per month for the family plan when billed annually (equivalent to $107.52 for the individual plan and $215.52 for the family plan upfront).

Choosing IDX Identity can save you money, but you won't get access to certain prevention features and instant credit inquiry alerts. However, you will receive a decent number of monitoring features including dark web monitoring and social security number tracing.

Additionally, this plan comes with a comprehensive set of recovery features, such as lost wallet coverage and U.S.-based identity recovery services. You'll also get helpful tips, advice, how-tos and actionable alerts that may help you prevent fraud. However, it's worth mentioning that the IDX privacy score tool, which aids in identifying vulnerabilities in your online privacy profile, is not included in this plan.

IDX Privacy

The IDX Privacy plan costs $11.66 per month for individuals or $23.36 per month for a family billed annually, which totals $139.92 and $280.32, respectively. Despite its higher price point, IDX Privacy does not come with all of the features in the IDX Identity plan. That's because IDX Privacy is first geared toward online privacy protection, with services like social media and dark web monitoring.

That said, there's quite a bit of overlap between the two packages. The main differences are its prevention and monitoring tools.

IDX Privacy features a suite of prevention services to enhance your online privacy. This includes tools like ForgetMe Data Removal, which scans the internet for your personal information and automatically sends a takedown request if it identifies a website that contains your data. The plan also comes with a VPN and a password manager.

IDX Privacy won't provide credit score monitoring services, but users get access to IDX's privacy score service. You also won't get a money-back guarantee with this plan.

IDX Complete

The IDX Complete plan is considerably more expensive at $29.61 per month on the individual plan or $58.49 per month on the family plan when billed annually. That's $355.32 and $701.88 a year, respectively — more than twice as much as the IDX Privacy plan, and more than the Privacy and Identity plan put together.

With IDX Complete, you get credit monitoring and annual credit reports from all three bureaus. You also get credit score monitoring and credit inquiry alerts. Moreover, this plan lets you easily lock your TransUnion credit file in the event of a sensitive data leak.

IDX Identity Theft Protection pricing

IDX offers three plan options for individuals and families under its consumer plans tab. The price of the individual plans are:

IDX Identity : $8.96 a month billed annually or $9.95 paid monthly.

: $8.96 a month billed annually or $9.95 paid monthly. IDX Privacy : $11.66 a month billed annually or $12.95 paid monthly.

: $11.66 a month billed annually or $12.95 paid monthly. IDX Complete: $29.61 a month billed annually or $32.90 paid monthly.

The family plan covers two adults and up to five minors. Family plan prices are as follows:

IDX Identity : $17.96 a month billed annually or $19.95 paid monthly.

: $17.96 a month billed annually or $19.95 paid monthly. IDX Privacy : $23.36 a month billed annually or $25.95 paid monthly.

: $23.36 a month billed annually or $25.95 paid monthly. IDX Complete: $58.49 a month billed annually or $64.99 paid monthly.

IDX Identity Theft Protection financial stability

Cybersecurity SaaS company ZeroFox acquired IDX in 2021. No major credit agency has rated ZeroFox. We had to look at other publicly available information to find more information on IDX’s financial stability.

In December of last year, ZeroFox earned record-breaking revenue. The parent company's stock price has remained fairly stable since last October, which suggests that investors remain confident in the cybersecurity firm's future. However, this only indicates that Zero Fox is financially stable.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad An Identity Theft Protection Software safeguards your credit, identity and data Start protecting all your personal information, including passwords, credit cards, and Social Security number. Click below and safeguard your data today. View Plans

IDX Identity Theft Protection accessibility

IDX sells all of its plans online. If you need to speak with a customer service representative, you can do so over the phone or through an online form, after which a customer service agent will email you back.

Availability

Anyone can purchase an identity theft protection plan through IDX’s website. The company offers a variety of plan offerings for both consumers and businesses. The website also includes a Knowledge Center for additional information on identity theft and solutions.

Contact information

You can get in touch with IDX through one of the following ways.

Phone: Call IDX's toll-free number at 1-800-939-4170 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time

Online form: Reach IDX through the online form available on its customer service page.

User experience

Users can expect a generally positive experience thanks to the unlimited advice from recovery experts included in all plans. These industry professionals will help you safeguard your personal data. They should also be able to answer any questions about the set-up process for your plan.

IDX Identity Theft Protection customer satisfaction

Customer reviews for IDX identity theft protection appear to be mixed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) website shows a 2.9/5 star average based on 14 reviews and 23 complaints closed in the past year.

IDX still goes by its old name, My ID Care, on the BBB. While a few users complained about locked accounts and poor customer service, most reviews praised IDX for its knowledgeable and helpful customer service agents.

IDX Identity Theft Protection FAQ Is IDX legitimate? chevron-down chevron-up IDX has been in business for 20 years and currently serves over 40 million customers. It also serves a number of Fortune 500 countries and several branches of the U.S. Federal Government. What is IDX's privacy protection policy? chevron-down chevron-up IDX offers a $1 million insurance policy on all of its plans. If your identity is stolen while you're an IDX customer, the company will reimburse you for select expenses incurred after the loss. Does IDX have a money-back guarantee? chevron-down chevron-up IDX's Complete and Identity plan options both guarantee a 100% identity recovery. If IDX can't assist you to the fullest extent, you can ask for your money back. This is not an option for those subscribed to the IDX Privacy plan.

How we evaluated IDX Identity Theft Protection

We evaluated IDX along several key metrics including the following:

Customer reviews

Financial stability

Accessibility

Range of features

Product quality

Pricing

Discounts

Reputation

Summary of Money's IDX Identity Theft Protection review

IDX offers quality identity theft protection at a reasonable price. With IDX, you can select from three tiers (Identity, Privacy or Complete) and choose either an individual or family plan.

Each IDX policy comes with a $1 million identity theft insurance policy and unlimited assistance from IDX's team of in-house identity theft protection specialists.

Check out more of the best identity theft protection services in our comprehensive review guide.