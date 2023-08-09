Atlas VPN Review

Virtual private networks (VPNs) are apps that help keep your web browsing activity confidential. They also significantly reduce those pesky targeted ads most websites throw at you. A VPN also circumvents regional content blocks and keeps your data secure on public networks.

Since there are now many options on the market, the best VPN services offer additional features like screening suspicious websites and ensuring your personal details remain secure. They also allow you to pick a server from a list of countries so it appears you're in that country. This is especially useful if you want to access content or websites only available in a specific region.

Atlas VPN is a popular option that offers free and premium services. We've analyzed the key features offered and how well they stand up against the competition so that you can decide if it's the right provider for you.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Compare VPN offers today! VIEW OFFER 40% OFF First Year

60-day money back guarantee

Connects up to 10 devices

Includes bank-grade encryption over Wi-Fi

No-log service does not keep usage log VIEW OFFER 24/7 live customer support

Connects up to 5 devices

3,200+ servers in 70+ countries

Ad-free access to favorite content VIEW OFFER Strict no logs policy, IP masking, and industry-leading encryption

Access your favorite content anywhere, anytime

Only VPN that allows unlimited devices

30-day money-back guarantee

24/7 customer support VIEW OFFER Over 100 server locations

30-day money back guarantee

Connects up to 10 devices

Includes password manager, dark web scanner & more VIEW OFFER Free (ad-supported) and premium plans

Available for Windows, Mac, Android, IOS, and Chrome

Servers located in 80 countries around the globe *

Uses standard AES 256-bit encryption

Link up to 10 devices to one plan* *With premium subscription

Best VPN for unlimited simultaneous connections

In an age of multiple networked devices, having a VPN only on your computer isn't enough. Most people access the internet across several devices, using all of them interchangeably for work and entertainment. This means your personal information and browsing history sync across all devices.

A VPN needs to cover all your internet-enabled devices if you're actually going to benefit from using one. From your desktop to your laptop, tablet and smartphone, every internet-connected device needs protection. Atlas VPN lets you have unlimited simultaneous connections to secure all your home or work devices.

Atlas VPN has supported apps for the following:

Windows

MacOS

Linux

Android and iOS phones and tablets

Android and Amazon Fire televisions

A free subscription to Atlas lets you connect unlimited devices simultaneously. Unlike most free VPN services, Atlas doesn't limit your connections or download speeds, but it does limit you to three server locations. A paid subscription lets you access the internet through 49 Atlas VPN server locations.

Atlas VPN pros and cons

Pros Great free version

Additional security features for Premium users

Low price, discounts and money-back guarantee Cons Limited servers

Based in the U.S.

Expensive monthly plan

Pros explained

Great free version

Atlas VPN has perhaps one of the best free versions on the market. What's more, it doesn't compel users to upgrade to a paid plan to get the service's benefits. In addition to unlimited connections and no restrictions on internet speed, the company also includes a malware-tracking and ad-blocking tool with the free Atlas VPN. You also get the option to turn on the "killswitch" feature, blocking your internet connection if the VPN is not engaged, thus minimizing information leaks.

Additional security features for Premium users

Premium users get additional security services like the company's SafeSwap feature, which rotates a connection between multiple IP addresses, making tracking the connection even harder. MultiHop+ is another premium feature that helps secure the user's identity and information.

Low price, discounts and money-back guarantee

If you commit to a three-year subscription, Atlas VPN is one of the cheapest VPN providers on the market. The company also offers discounts and a 30-day money-back guarantee, making its value proposition very good.

Cons explained

Limited servers

Atlas VPN still has a relatively low number of servers compared to the competition. This means fewer options for countries to route your internet traffic through using the VPN. Fewer servers can also result in congestion, therefore slowing down internet speed.

Based in the U.S.

The U.S. is part of the Five Eyes alliance, a multilateral agreement to share intelligence that can impact how companies collect and store user data. Atlas VPN is based in the U.S. and falls under Five Eyes' jurisdiction. Although Atlas has a no-logs policy and won't collect your browsing data, it does collect other essential data like your email and payment information.

No company can completely guarantee data security, and it's the same case here. However, depending on your state laws, you can request Atlas VPN for a copy of the data they have on you or even to wipe your data from their records.

Expensive monthly plan

While annual and three-year plans are reasonably priced, Atlas VPN's monthly plan is quite expensive compared to similar VPN providers. Atlas doesn't offer a free trial of its premium plan since it already offers a free version. Because of this, it's a bit more complicated for someone to try out the service's premium features.

Atlas VPN plans

Atlas VPN's generous free subscription might be all that some users need, but some features of its paid plans can significantly improve your browsing experience. Most notably, while the company's free servers might sometimes be congested, this is an issue premium users are unlikely to face.

One-month plan

Atlas VPN's one-month plan is its least cost-effective at $11.99. However, this can be useful for trying out the company's premium services without committing to a one- or three-year plan, which they will bill you all at once.

One-year plan

A one-year plan is where the service starts being reasonably priced. At just over $4.08 per month (billed annually), the value proposition begins to look favorable. This is also the default subscription that the company will auto-renew once your selected subscription runs out.

Three-year plan

Atlas VPN's three-year plan works out to under $2 per month, making it very cost-effective. If you've tried its premium services and found they fulfill all your requirements, you should lock in this three-year deal. The company generally offers extra discounts with this subscription, and the 30-day money-back guarantee still applies.

Atlas VPN pricing

Plan Pricing Bonuses Monthly $11.99/mo One year $4.08/mo, or $49.01 annually Three years $1.83/mo, or $71.52 for first three years Throws in three months extra for free

It's also worth noting that the 30-day money-back guarantee is only available for annual and three-year subscriptions.

Atlas VPN also discounts students, graduates, teachers, military personnel, healthcare workers and first responders. These are available with a special three-year subscription and bring the cost of the service down to $1.66 per month.

Atlas VPN's financial stability

Atlas VPN was founded in 2019 and has over six million users worldwide. In 2021, it became part of the global digital security and privacy solutions company Nord Security. The following year, Nord Security raised $100 million at a $1.6 billion valuation. With this kind of backing, Atlas VPN has a solid financial position. However, financial reviewers such as Moody's and S&P have yet to analyze Atlas' financial position.

Atlas VPN accessibility

Availability

Atlas VPN is available to download worldwide. It is compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV. Depending on your device, you can download the relevant Atlas VPN .apk file for Androids and .ipa file for iOS devices.

Contact information

Premium subscribers can contact Atlas VPN through its 24/7 live chat support. Free customers can contact the customer service team by filling out a contact form on the Atlas VPN website or emailing support@atlasvpn.com.

User experience

Atlas VPN has several positive reviews regarding its user-friendliness. Several customers pointed out its ease of use and fast loading speeds. The app also works well with most websites. In cases where users had negative issues, Atlas VPN customer service is efficient and quick to troubleshoot.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Secure your online data and internet traffic wherever you are. Norton has a strong collection of security features and an enormous network of servers that will keep your data safe. Click below to learn more. Get Started

Atlas VPN customer satisfaction

Online review forums consistently show good feedback about the company's services. Where there's been a problem, reviews suggest the customer service team was able to resolve issues quickly and efficiently. Feedback in the Android and iOS app stores is also good, with the Atlas VPN app earning 4.3 and 4.6 stars out of five, respectively.

Atlas VPN FAQs What is Atlas VPN? chevron-down chevron-up Atlas VPN provides virtual private network services through its apps, which are compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV operating systems. This VPN service protects your data, keeps your online activity hidden and ensures you don't get attacked by malicious websites. It also lets you access the internet through servers in different countries, allowing you to access content blocked in your region. Is Atlas VPN safe? chevron-down chevron-up Atlas VPN has a no-log policy, meaning it will never save your internet activity and can never reveal it. The company does keep some customer details, including payment information, but takes the safety of this information very seriously. Depending on your state laws, you may also request the company to give you a copy of the information they have on you or wipe it clean from their records. Atlas VPN audits its apps regularly to test for weaknesses, inspiring confidence in its commitment to security. Is Atlas VPN free? chevron-down chevron-up Atlas VPN is a freemium service that offers a comprehensive free version and a premium version with additional features. The Atlas VPN free version is especially generous compared to competitors and offers unlimited connections, no limits on internet speeds and many security features. However, the free version only gives you access to three server locations, while the premium version lets you access over 49. Is Atlas VPN good? chevron-down chevron-up Atlas VPN has excellent customer feedback on review forums, and its apps have similarly positive results on Android and iOS app stores. It offers a range of security features like SafeSwap, malware blockers, WireGuard protocol, split tunneling, MultiHop+ and safe browsing tools. Considering the relatively low cost of a premium account and the reputable Nord Security back that the company has, Atlas VPN is a compelling VPN provider. Who owns Atlas VPN? chevron-down chevron-up Atlas VPN is based in the United States and has been a part of the global cybersecurity firm Nord Security since 2021. Its former parent company is Peakstar Technologies. Does Atlas VPN work with Netflix? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Atlas VPN works with Netflix and other streaming services. It lets you access Netflix content libraries from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the U.S., among others.

How we evaluated Atlas VPN

Our evaluation of Atlas VPN uses several key factors that consider competitors, the broader VPN industry and general user requirements from their VPN provider. For this review, we looked at the following metrics:

Value claim: Atlas VPN offers unlimited connections and internet speeds, even to free users.

Plans and pricing: The company's three-year plan offers value for money, while the monthly subscription is expensive.

Safety and security features: Premium subscribers get additional features like SafeSwap and MultiHop+. Free users also get features like ad and malware blockers.

Accessibility: The Atlas VPN app is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV. There is also an Atlas VPN Chrome extension.

Financial reliability: Atlas VPN is part of Nord Security and has over six million users.

Customer experience: Online review platforms show that the company and its customer service have generally favorable reviews.

Summary of Money's Atlas VPN review

Atlas VPN is a relatively new entrant to the VPN industry, but its value proposition is hard to ignore. The company appears genuinely focused on giving users a great VPN experience that's fast and secure. The free version is functional, the premium version is budget-friendly and the customer service is efficient. A monthly subscription, however, is expensive, possibly to attract subscribers to the annual subscription.

The only shortfall could be the relatively low number of servers and the fact that the company is U.S.-based, which could lead to future complications with the company's promises of privacy. However, Atlas VPN is a compelling choice for VPN users for all practical purposes, including watching Netflix content from different countries.